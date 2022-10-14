ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

Isles open their season at UBS Arena

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12O6XE_0iY7k2re00

News 12's Jenn Seelig is at UBS Arena where fans are hoping that getting to the game will be easier in the Islanders' second season in Elmont.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Suffolk police: Coram teen struck in hit-and-run incident has died

A 13-year-old pedestrian struck by a hit-and-run driver in Coram on Wednesday was pronounced dead Saturday at Stony Brook University Hospital. Police say Tyler Phillips and his sister Krystal Randolph were walking westbound in the bike lane on Granny Road, near Middle Island Road when they were struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.
CORAM, NY
News 12

News 12

113K+
Followers
38K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy