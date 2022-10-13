Residents bid farewell to Southampton Town police chief who died of cancer

Hundreds of mourners gathered for the funeral of Southampton Town Police Chief Steven Skrynecki on Thursday.

The ceremony took place at Saint Martin of Tours Church in Amityville.

Skrynecki began his law enforcement career as a patrolman with the Nassau County Police Department before being appointed Southampton police chief in 2017.

He died after a seven-month battle with cancer.

Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman says Skrynecki spent every day and every minute thinking about how to keep people safe.

"I'm not surprised by the turnout today - this is a man who dedicated his life to others - who did an extraordinary job and obviously affected a lot of people," Schneiderman says

Skrynecki served for the Nassau County Police Department for 42 years before coming out east.