Motorcyclist Killed In Head-On Collision Under Investigation In Bethesda, Police Say

By Zak Failla
 3 days ago
Police in Montgomery County are investigating the fatal crash. Photo Credit: Pixabay

Police in Maryland are investigating after a 24-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Montgomery County.

Chevy Chase resident Abdesselam Beggar was killed shortly after 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, according to the Montgomery County Department of Police, which announced their investigation into the fatal crash.

The crash happened n Wisconsin Avenue near Chestnut Street in Bethesda.

Officials say that the initial investigation determined that Beggar was driving a blue 2018 Yamaha XV1900 motorcycle north on Wisconsin Avenue when he was struck by a Toyota 4Runner traveling in the opposite direction attempting to turn left onto Chestnut Street.

Both vehicles collided in the northbound lane, according to investigators.

Beggar was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal crash has been asked to contact the Montgomery County Department of Police Collision Reconstruction Unit by calling (240) 773-6620.

