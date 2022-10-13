ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Missing California Teen Kiely Rodni’s Death Ruled an Accident by Coroner

By AJ McDougall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2obKJ9_0iY7jrOJ00
Placer County Sheriff’s Office

More than a month after the body of teenager Kiely Rodni was recovered from a California reservoir bordering the campground site of her disappearance, her death has been ruled an accident, according to an autopsy report released by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.

“This ruling is based on the pathologist’s finding that her death was the result of drowning,” a statement released by the coroner’s division of the sheriff’s office announced, “and that there was no other information to suggest she was the victim of foul play.”

Rodni, 16, vanished from a high school graduation party at the Prosser Family Campground on Aug. 6, sparking a desperate and sprawling two-week search by hundreds of volunteers. More than 15 law enforcement agencies also contributed to the effort, accumulating nearly 20,000 cumulative man hours as officers combed two states and thousands of acres.

The search came to an end on Aug. 21, when Oregon search-and-recovery team Adventures With Purpose announced its divers had found Rodni’s SUV in the Prosser Reservoir, upside down in roughly a dozen feet of water.

The county sheriff’s office asked on Thursday that the media and the public respect the privacy of Rodni’s family. In the aftermath of the teenager’s discovery, the Rodni-Nieman family said in a statement that although “we accept this sadness cast under death’s shadow, the rising sun shines light upon us, reminding us not to mourn our loss, but to celebrate Kiely’s spirit and the gift that we all received in knowing her.”

“Kiely will surely remain with us even though we will not get her back,” they added.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 1

Related
actionnewsnow.com

Child taken to hospital after being shot in Palermo Sunday

PALERMO, Calif. 5:45 P.M. UPDATE - The Butte County Sheriff’s Office says that a child was taken to the hospital after being shot on Sunday in Palermo. Deputies responded to the area of the incident and found the wounded child, and provided first aid. The sheriff’s office says that the child was then taken to a hospital for further treatment.
PALERMO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Mother speaks out after suspect arrested

SACRAMENTO — After a two-year-long investigation, a Sacramento man is facing charges for the deadly shooting of a teenage girl. Sarayah Redmond was shot and killed just over two years ago in an apartment complex in Natomas. Since then, Jenifer Redmond, the victim's mother, has been on a mission to find the killers and bring them to justice."I have been through hell for the past few years," Redmond said. "She was the glue to our family. She was the centerpiece of that puzzle." In the months following Sarayah's death, Jenifer, joined by family and friends, marched outside where she was...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

2 dead, 7 hurt in crash near Arden Fair area of Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two people have been killed and at least seven others are injured after a car crash near the Arden Fair area of Sacramento Sunday. According to a Tweet from the Sacramento Metro Fire District, multiple patients were being treated by first responders following the crash which happened around 9:39 a.m. Sunday.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Associated Press

Coroner: Death of girl found in reservoir was accidental

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — There was no foul play in the death of a 16-year-old whose disappearance sparked a weeks-long search effort before her body was found in her car submerged in a Northern California reservoir, authorities said Thursday. The body of Kiely Rodni, of Truckee, was found Aug. 23 by a volunteer dive team. She was last seen alive Aug. 6 at a party of hundreds of youth at a campground at Prosser Reservoir in Tahoe National Forest, about 165 miles (266 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco. The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement the coroner ruled Rodni’s death accidental. “This ruling is based on the pathologist’s finding that her death was the result of drowning and that there was no other information to suggest she was the victim of foul play,” the sheriff’s office said.
TRUCKEE, CA
KCRA.com

CHP officer in critical condition after hit by a driver in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A California Highway Patrol officer is in critical but stable condition after being hit by a driver early Sunday morning in south Sacramento. According to a CHP spokesperson, units were on the scene of a fatal crash on Stockton Boulevard south of Florin Road at 12:32 a.m. when the incident occurred. CPR was performed on the officer before they were taken to the hospital.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Fatal motorcycle vs vehicle crash in Citrus Heights

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — A motorcyclist died on Friday in Citrus Heights after a collision between another vehicle and the motorcycle occurred, according to the Citrus Heights Police Department. The collision occurred around 8 p.m. in the 8100 block of Auburn Boulevard, according to police, and when officers arrived on scene they found the […]
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
KCRA.com

'It's heartbreaking': Yuba County works to stop fentanyl-related deaths, record numbers reported in the state

In Yuba County, more people are dying from fentanyl use than ever before. Data from the California Department of Public Health show that fentanyl-related deaths in Yuba County are one of the highest per 100,000 population with 12 in 2021. This data comes as the state grapples with a rapid spike in overdoses from the synthetic opioid in the past decade.
YUBA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Fentanyl deaths are growing rapidly in Shasta, Butte, Tehama and other Northstate counties

KRCR's Dylan Brown reported Friday night about the rising fentanyl crisis we are seeing in Northern California. He says where Fentanyl was once believed to only be prevalent in larger California cities, it is being seen more frequently throughout the Northstate. The Northstate's fentanyl crisis is growing even more rapidly than in the larger counties in Southern California.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Kennedy High School: Sacramento mother calls for security changes after daughter's attack

SACRAMENTO — A Kennedy High School 11th grader is in recovery after being assaulted inside a classroom by an outside group that included at least two adults on Oct. 14.The teen's mother, Jennifer, exclusively shared her concerns with CBS13 after she said her daughter was punched, pepper sprayed, and pinned up against the classroom wall in what is believed to be a targeted attack.Jennifer said her daughter was the group's second attack, and her friend was attacked in a school hallway, then they continued into the classroom.Sacramento City Unified School District spokesperson Al Goldberg told CBS13 in an emailed statement...
SACRAMENTO, CA
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
84K+
Followers
33K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy