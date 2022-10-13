Read full article on original website
click orlando
Arrest made in fatal shooting of 28-year-old man in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla – An arrest was made in the shooting death of 28-year-old man‚ according to the sheriff’s office. [TRENDING: DeSantis calls for changes to death penalty | Much cooler air on the way to Florida | Become a News 6 Insider]. The Orange County Sheriff’s...
click orlando
New video shows man shooting Polk County deputy
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – New video released Monday by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office shows a man shooting a deputy, who was saved by his bulletproof vest, officials said. Gabriel Batista, 41, is accused of shooting a deputy in the chest last week in the Tanglewood Preserve subdivision in Davenport.
click orlando
Orange County deputy arrested for DUI, officials say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orange County deputy was arrested by St. Cloud police on DUI charges, according to the sheriff’s office. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said John Guzman was arrested on Saturday when he was off duty. [TRENDING: DeSantis calls for changes to death penalty...
WESH
Officials identify man found dead in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Officials have identified a man found dead in St. Cloud last week. According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, Alexis Vargas-Algarin was found dead in a residence on Henry J. Avenue on Oct. 12. His death was declared a homicide by medical examiners. Anyone with...
click orlando
Good Samaritan discovers cocaine washed up on Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A beachgoer found an 11-pound bag of cocaine over the weekend on Daytona Beach, according to the U.S. Border Patrol. Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar on Saturday tweeted a photo of the cocaine, saying a Good Samaritan discovered the suspicious package along the shoreline and contacted local authorities.
fox35orlando.com
14 found living in 'deplorable' Central Florida home, 6 arrested on drug-related charges
DEBARY, Fla. - The Volusia Sheriff's Office executed a narcotics warrant at a DeBary home after receiving multiple complaints and tips about the residence and found 14 people living in deplorable conditions with makeshift electrical lines powered by a generator. Of the 14, deputies arrested six of them on drug-related charges.
spacecoastdaily.com
UPDATE: Suspect in Stable Condition After Police Officer-Involved Shooting on Dixon Blvd. in Cocoa
ABOVE VIDEO: Cocoa Police Chief Evander Collier held a press conference about the incident. BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA, FLORIDA – The suspect in a police shooting is identified as 51-year-old Dexter Bray. He is currently in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries. Bray has an active felony warrant. Cocoa...
3 arrested in stolen U-Haul after spending counterfeit bills in Indian River Co.
Three people traveling in a stolen U-Haul truck were arrested after using counterfeit bills Saturday in Indian River County.
WESH
Chief: Suspect shot after pointing gun at police officer, guard in Cocoa
COCOA, Fla. — A man was shot at by police and a security guard in Cocoa on Thursday evening, according to the Cocoa Police Department. The shooting happened at the Allen Condos on Dixon Boulevard and Clearlake Road just after 3 p.m. Police were called to the location to...
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard County Jury Finds Arthur Harris Guilty in Violent Attack, High-Speed Chase
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – A Brevard County Jury convicted 38-year-old Arthur Harris on two counts of Aggravated Battery, and one count each of High Speed Fleeing and Attempting to Elude, Grand Theft Motor Vehicle, and Felony Driving While License Revoked for incidents stemming from a fight with his former friend.
click orlando
Motorcyclist dies after crash with truck in Orange County, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a truck in Orange County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on Taft Vineland Road and General Drive on Monday morning. [TRENDING: DeSantis calls for changes to death penalty | Much cooler air...
2 robbers shot dead at jewelry booth in Orlando’s Magic Mall
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people were fatally shot Friday morning during a robbery at a jewelry booth at the Magic Mall, the Orlando Police Department said. Police were called shortly before 11:45 a.m. to the indoor flea market-style mall at West Colonial Drive and Texas Avenue. They said the...
‘I felt the urge to help him’: Orlando Airport TSA officer saves a man’s life
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orlando International Airport Transportation Security Administration Officer Iliana Pitre saved a man’s life while on break. Pitre said she saw a disoriented man, who was nearly hit by a car, in an airport parking lot. “He was leaning on and grabbing onto parked cars...
Osceola County deputies asking for tips in homicide investigation
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County deputies are asking for the public’s help to solve a homicide that happened on Wednesday. Deputies said they found a man dead at 785 Henry J Avenue, St. Cloud, and the medical examiner determined that his cause of death was the result of a homicide.
click orlando
Defective water heater sparks fire at resort in Osceola County, officials say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A fire Saturday night at a resort in Osceola County prompted multiple agencies to dispatch help and resulted in no injuries, according to Osceola Fire Rescue. Around 9:45 p.m., a defective water heater started the fire in the bathroom area of a first-floor unit at...
‘The vest saved his life’: Deputy shot during ‘family disturbance’ in Davenport, sheriff says
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A man is in custody after he shot a Polk County deputy in the chest, Sheriff Grady Judd said. That deputy is expected to recover, thanks to the bulletproof vest he was wearing. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Deputies responded to the...
Florida man accused of kidnapping hid under clothes, trash to avoid capture
MELBOURNE, Fla. — A Florida man who attempted to avoid police by hiding in a pile of clothes and trash failed when a K-9 sniffed out the suspect, authorities said. David F. Hallaman, 31, of Mims, was arrested on Oct. 4 and charged with false imprisonment, kidnapping, criminal mischief, battery and felony battery by strangulation, according to an online probable cause affidavit submitted by the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.
positivelyosceola.com
Osceola detectives investigating a homicide in St. Cloud, asking for public’s help
The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help after they discovered the body of a deceased man in a home in the Manor in St. Cloud on Wednesday. Osceola County Sheriff’s Office responded to 3785 Henry J Avenue. Upon arriving on the scene, they found the body of an adult male who was deceased. Violent Crimes detectives responded to the scene along with the Medical Examiner’s Office of 9th District who declared the death a homicide.
click orlando
Motorcyclist killed in collision on Enterprise Road in Orange City, police say
ORANGE CITY, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Orange City Wednesday night, according to police. The crash happened just before 11 p.m. on Enterprise Road, just south of Volusia Avenue. [TRENDING: Social Security payments set for big increase. Here’s what to know | Win four...
Firefighters battle blaze started by grill at Seminole County home
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A family of six is displaced after a fire burned through a residential home in Seminole County. The fire happened at a home on Ermine Avenue in Winter Springs around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday. The Seminole County Fire Department arrived on the scene and had...
