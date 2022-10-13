ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cocoa, FL

click orlando

New video shows man shooting Polk County deputy

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – New video released Monday by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office shows a man shooting a deputy, who was saved by his bulletproof vest, officials said. Gabriel Batista, 41, is accused of shooting a deputy in the chest last week in the Tanglewood Preserve subdivision in Davenport.
POLK COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Orange County deputy arrested for DUI, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orange County deputy was arrested by St. Cloud police on DUI charges, according to the sheriff’s office. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said John Guzman was arrested on Saturday when he was off duty. [TRENDING: DeSantis calls for changes to death penalty...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Officials identify man found dead in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Officials have identified a man found dead in St. Cloud last week. According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, Alexis Vargas-Algarin was found dead in a residence on Henry J. Avenue on Oct. 12. His death was declared a homicide by medical examiners. Anyone with...
SAINT CLOUD, FL
click orlando

Good Samaritan discovers cocaine washed up on Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A beachgoer found an 11-pound bag of cocaine over the weekend on Daytona Beach, according to the U.S. Border Patrol. Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar on Saturday tweeted a photo of the cocaine, saying a Good Samaritan discovered the suspicious package along the shoreline and contacted local authorities.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
102.5 The Bone

Florida man accused of kidnapping hid under clothes, trash to avoid capture

MELBOURNE, Fla. — A Florida man who attempted to avoid police by hiding in a pile of clothes and trash failed when a K-9 sniffed out the suspect, authorities said. David F. Hallaman, 31, of Mims, was arrested on Oct. 4 and charged with false imprisonment, kidnapping, criminal mischief, battery and felony battery by strangulation, according to an online probable cause affidavit submitted by the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.
MIMS, FL
positivelyosceola.com

Osceola detectives investigating a homicide in St. Cloud, asking for public’s help

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help after they discovered the body of a deceased man in a home in the Manor in St. Cloud on Wednesday. Osceola County Sheriff’s Office responded to 3785 Henry J Avenue. Upon arriving on the scene, they found the body of an adult male who was deceased. Violent Crimes detectives responded to the scene along with the Medical Examiner’s Office of 9th District who declared the death a homicide.
SAINT CLOUD, FL

