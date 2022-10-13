Read full article on original website
Law Board names 3 finalists for Director of Riley Co. Police Dept.
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley Co. Law Board has named three finalists for Director of the Riley Co. Police Department who will present their plans at an upcoming public forum. The Riley Co. Police Dept. indicates that the Riley Co. Law Board will host a public forum with three...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Topeka ramp scheduled to be closed
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Pavement repairs will close the exit ramp from eastbound U.S. 24 to Topeka Blvd. in North Topeka, on Tuesday, Oct. 18, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) announced the closure on Monday, with the warning that there will be no detours posted. Drivers are encouraged to […]
Crews attempt to extinguish difficult 2-story blaze in Central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews attempted to extinguish a difficult 2-story blaze in Central Topeka on Monday afternoon. The Topeka Fire Department says that just before 3 p.m., on Monday, Oct. 17, crews were called to a home at 1277 Polk St. with reports of a 2-story home fire. Topeka...
RCPD warns parents as 6 fentanyl overdoses in students reported since August
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is warning parents as six fentanyl overdoses in students have been reported since August. The Riley County Police Department warned on Friday, Oct. 14, that in the past two weeks, it has seen two more overdose cases. It said the overdoses are believed to have come from fake-pressed prescription pills that presumably contained fentanyl.
Topeka to welcome very familiar faces as new Public Works, Utilities directors
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka has welcomed two very familiar faces as its new Public Works and Utilities directors. The City of Topeka says on Monday, Oct. 17, that it has named two internal candidates as the Public Works and Utilities directors - two crucial leadership positions within the City government.
Downtown Topeka, Inc., names new president, director of river strategies
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Downtown Topeka, Inc., has named a new president and director of river strategies. The Greater Topeka Partnership has announced that Downtown Topeka Inc. has found the right candidate to serve as its president and has expanded the position to include the management of riverfront development. “Riverfront...
Trash Mountain Project hosts Spoken event, raising awareness
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Trash Mountain Project (TMP) took to Hotel Topeka to host their annual Spoken event, but this is the first event held in-person since the pandemic. The Spoken event is an annual event that invites supporters to celebrate the efforts of TMP and raise awareness for areas in foreign countries that are riddled with trash. The event hosted hundreds of supporters for the cause.
Four weekend fires keep Topeka Fire crews busy
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department responded to four unrelated fires over the weekend. The first was Saturday, October 15 at a home at 1808 SE 24th St. Fire crews responded to the blaze just after 12:30 a.m. and found smoke coming from the home. They were able to contain the fire and found that everyone inside had self-evacuated. The preliminary cause of the blaze was ruled undetermined and no injuries were reported.
One arrested after meth, marijuana, manufacturing device found in Topeka home
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after a search warrant found meth, marijuana, and a device to manufacture a controlled substance in a Topeka home. The Topeka Police Department says that on Sunday, Oct. 16, members of its Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 2600 block of SW Arrowhead Rd. related to an ongoing investigation.
USD-437 parents upset over collection letters for unknown bills
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - USD-437 is facing questions from several parents who say they received collections letters claiming they owed money, most say they weren’t aware about. “I’m like I’m going to fight this and I’m just going to keep talking and I’m going to keep showing my proof and my paper work I’ve got it here. I’ve printed it they can’t take it away from me,” says USD-437 parent, Melissa Wescott.
Seeds planted for future gains at Topeka garden
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The groundwork was laid Monday for an orchard to grow in Topeka’s Oakland neighborhood. The Greater Topeka Partnership’s Leadership Topeka 2022 class grabbed their shovels and hit the dirt this morning with members from Blue Cross Blue Shield Kansas and nonprofit Big Garden. Apples,...
Crews battle large brush fire early Monday in North Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews worked more than an hour Monday morning to extinguish a large brush fire in North Topeka. The blaze was reported around 7:45 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of N. Kansas Avenue. The fire’s location was east of the Kansas Avenue Bridge and immediately north...
Two Topeka women arrested in Osage Co. following report of suspicious activity
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka women were taken into custody in Osage County on Friday morning following a report of suspicious activity. Officials say just after 8:30 a.m., Osage County deputies were dispatched to the 5700 block of West 117th St. for suspicious activity in the area. During the investigation, two suspects were located and taken into custody after illegal narcotics were discovered.
HHHS honors the legacy of girls killed in tragic Turnpike crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society is honoring the legacy of the girls killed in a tragic crash along the Kansas Turnpike. The Helping Hands Humane Society says that recently it has had several families come into the shelter and donate funds in memory of Laila El Azari, Kylie Lunn and Brooklyn Peery - the three girls who were tragically lost in a fatal accident along the Kansas Turnpike earlier in October.
Local civil rights organizations are demanding action from city
TOPEKA (KSNT) – After two police killings in recent weeks, local organizations are demanding action. On Thursday a black man was shot and killed by police after officers say he threatened three people with a knife. This, among other recent police-involved shootings led to some local organizations demanding action. Yesterday, the NAACP Topeka Unit, the […]
Sunflower Community, Inc. plans family event to promote education, togetherness
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka organization that works to bring educational opportunities and promote togetherness is planning a fundraiser. They’re Sunflower Community, Inc. The group’s founder Julia Richardson Natland and board member Tamika Terry visited Eye on Northeast Kansas to share a bit about the group’s mission and their upcoming event.
Catfish tournament held at Milford Lake in memory of Kansas angler
GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – A Midwest catfish tournament group is hosting a special event this weekend to honor a beloved local angler. Josh Smith, of Baldwin City, Kansas was just 40-years-old when he passed away unexpectedly due to heart problems in August, 2022. He left behind his wife, Amber, and a community of anglers who […]
Weekend fire at White Lakes Mall found to be intentionally set
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A weekend fire at White Lakes Mall has been found to have been set by transients within the building. The Topeka Fire Department says that just before 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, crews were called to the 3600 block of Topeka Blvd. with reports of smoke coming from the roof of the old White Lakes Mall property.
Topeka woman faces meth and other drug charges after traffic stop in Jackson Co.
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman is behind bars after a traffic infraction led to the discovery of multiple drug possession violations. According to Sheriff Tim Morse, shortly before 4pm., on Friday, Oct. 14th, a Jackson County Deputy Sheriff stopped a 2011 Dodge Dakota pickup truck near 142nd and U.S. Hwy 75 for a traffic infraction. The stop led to the discovery of contraband in the vehicle.
Go pickin’ for pumpkins at these Kansas pumpkin patches
