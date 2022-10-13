Mariners fall to the Astros in Game 2 of the ALDS

The Seattle Mariners have lost Game 2 of the American League Division Series, by a score of 4-2, to the Houston Astros.

The Astros take a 2-0 lead in the 5-game series.

The Mariners will bring their playoff hopes to T-Mobile Park on Saturday for Game 3, in a win or season ending scenario.

If the Mariners win Saturday, Game 4 will be Sunday at T-Mobile Park.

A Game 4 will also move Sunday’s Seahawks game to 2:30 p.m., to not conflict with a sold out T-Mobile Park.

