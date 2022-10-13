ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Mariners fall to the Astros in Game 2 of the ALDS

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SyqP0_0iY7hRZ700

The Seattle Mariners have lost Game 2 of the American League Division Series, by a score of 4-2, to the Houston Astros.

The Astros take a 2-0 lead in the 5-game series.

The Mariners will bring their playoff hopes to T-Mobile Park on Saturday for Game 3, in a win or season ending scenario.

If the Mariners win Saturday, Game 4 will be Sunday at T-Mobile Park.

A Game 4 will also move Sunday’s Seahawks game to 2:30 p.m., to not conflict with a sold out T-Mobile Park.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Gonzalez, Guardians walk off Yankees for 2-1 ALDS lead

CLEVELAND — (AP) — The affable rookie who loves SpongeBob SquarePants has backed the New York Yankees into a postseason corner. Oscar Gonzalez hit a two-run single with two outs in the ninth inning, rallying the Cleveland Guardians to a 6-5 win over New York on Saturday night for a 2-1 lead in their AL Division Series.
MLB
KIRO 7 Seattle

Mariners believe snapping playoff drought only the beginning

SEATTLE — (AP) — The Seattle Mariners' season boiled down to a combination of undeniable success and a disappointing conclusion. The year was filled with peaks and valleys that included an unforgettable summer in the Pacific Northwest that made baseball fun again and brought the Mariners back to relevance. It ended with the Houston Astros sweeping Seattle in the AL Division Series.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Barkley, 'Inside the NBA' crew agree to contract extensions

Charles Barkley will not be leaving TNT or the “Inside the NBA” crew for the foreseeable future. Barkley has signed a 10-year extension with Warner Bros. Discovery Sports, which owns TNT. Barkley's agreement coincides with contract renewals for host Ernie Johnson and analysts Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal.
NBA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Commanders QB Carson Wentz reportedly to miss 4-6 weeks with fractured finger

The Washington Commanders could be without starting quarterback Carson Wentz for some time. Wentz suffered a fractured ring finger in the team's Week 6 win over the Chicago Bears that could force him to miss 4-6 weeks, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The Commanders could also put Wentz on injured reserve to open up a roster spot. He's reportedly getting a second opinion on the injury in Los Angeles. Wentz had also reportedly been dealing with a strained biceps tendon from Week 5.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
109K+
Followers
136K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy