ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Panthers trade ex-Jets receiver

The Carolina Panthers are saying goodbye to Robbie Anderson. The wide receiver is being traded to the Arizona Cardinals, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Panthers will in exchange receive a sixth-round pick in 2024 and a seventh-round pick in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Jets X-Factor

NY Jets offense makes huge change in win over Packers

At last, the New York Jets turned back the clock and ran their offense around 12 personnel. When the New York Jets paid a combined $25 million in guaranteed money to sign free-agent tight ends C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin, it seemed like they had a clear plan: to run an offense that was predicated upon heavy usage of 12 personnel packages (1 RB, 2 TE).
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy