Panthers trade ex-Jets receiver
The Carolina Panthers are saying goodbye to Robbie Anderson. The wide receiver is being traded to the Arizona Cardinals, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Panthers will in exchange receive a sixth-round pick in 2024 and a seventh-round pick in...
Giants’ Brian Daboll delivers fiery sideline speech before his team rallies from another double-digit deficit to win
One of these days the Giants are going to fall behind by double digits and live to regret it. One of these days, the defense is going to surrender a gut punch of a score in the fourth quarter and the offense is not going to be able to respond with a score of its own.
NY Jets offense makes huge change in win over Packers
At last, the New York Jets turned back the clock and ran their offense around 12 personnel. When the New York Jets paid a combined $25 million in guaranteed money to sign free-agent tight ends C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin, it seemed like they had a clear plan: to run an offense that was predicated upon heavy usage of 12 personnel packages (1 RB, 2 TE).
Executive VP Easterby let go by Houston Texans
The Houston Texans have parted ways with executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby
Eli Manning wants to be NFL owner but isn’t sure Giants are ‘right fit,’ report says
Is Eli Manning ready to walk away from the New York Giants?. That might be the case based on a report by Front Office Sports which indicates the two-time Super Bowl MVP is intrigued by the idea of becoming an NFL owner. “It’s of interest, it’s just got to be...
Jets’ Sauce Gardner wears cheesehead at Lambeau after Packers upset; Where he got it, how things almost went wrong
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner took home a souvenir from his first trip to Lambeau Field, after his Jets grabbed a statement-making win over Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. Gardner, the No. 4 overall pick in April’s NFL Draft, celebrated after his team’s 27-10 victory...
NFL insider praises Giants, Jets rookies following big Week 6 wins
Peter King knows a thing or two because he’s seen a thing or two. Now an insider for NBC Sports, King rose through the ranks as New York Giants beat writer for Newsday from 1985 to 1989. In his latest Football America in Morning column, King made sure to...
