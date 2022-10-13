ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPEL 96.5

Journey Heading to CAJUNDOME in February—Here’s How to Get Tickets

Journey will make a stop with the Freedom Tour 2023 in Lafayette, LA, at the CAJUNDOME on Thursday, February 23, 2023 with special guests TOTO. Tickets go on sale this Friday, October 21 at 10 AM at the CAJUNDOME Box Office and CAJUNDOME.com. Journey will be bringing TOTO along for the show. Visit CAJUNDOME.com for all event information, including Audi Lafayette VIP Club access and private suite rental.
LAFAYETTE, LA
kadn.com

Meet Jacquie! Lafayette Animal Shelter's Pick For Furever Home Friday

Jada Duhon, with the Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center, stopped by News15 at Noon with Jacquie, a precious pup who is searching for the perfect couch to watch Netflix on. Meet the adorable Jacquie,. Jacquie is a 3year old Bulldog. Her ideal home includes Netflix, snacks (her favorite being...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY.com

The arts and crafts of the Festivals Acadiens et Créoles

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Along with the great music and delicious food, the Festivals Acadiens also brings artists together from all over the country to showcase their work. The President of Louisiana Crafts Guild Andre Juneau told News 10 that “All of our artists from all over the country come to see us. It’s kind of Louisiana themed but we have people coming from New Orleans and Tennessee and Mississippi and Texas just to come in and be Cajun for the weekend.”
LAFAYETTE, LA
wbrz.com

Monday AM Forecast: Freeze Watch issued ahead of a powerful cold front

A Freeze Watch has been issued for areas north of Baton Rouge heading into Wednesday. Today & Tonight: Good morning! It may not feel like it now, but it is about to get chilly! This morning a cold front will be passing through the area. It will be muggy, warm, and foggy with a little bit if drizzle all morning. As the front completely passes through this afternoon, skies will clear up, but temperatures will be fighting some cooler air. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-70s. Tonight temperatures will take a dive into the 40s. Be sure to adjust your AC tonight before you go to bed.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Haunted Places and Scary Attractions in Acadiana

As we are getting ever closer to Halloween night, some people might be looking for a place to be scared out of their wits! Others may just want to have some Halloween fun. There are several places and events throughout Acadiana that can offer you various types of Halloween experiences.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Heads Up, Lafayette Compost Facility Closing for Maintenance

Lafayette Consolidated Government's Compost Facility will be closing down. It won't be closed forever, but they do need to shut down the facility for two weeks for some much indeed maintenance. The LCG Dean Domingues Compost Facility is at 400 Dugas Raod. The facility will be closed from Tuesday, October...
LAFAYETTE, LA
999ktdy.com

The 10 Rules for Living in New Iberia

New Iberia is known for the Sugarcane Festival, Tabasco on Avery Island, and, of course, the "New Iberia Haircut." But did you know that there were rules to living in the seat of Iberia Parish?. If not—don't worry; they were literally just created today by a New Iberia resident by...
NEW IBERIA, LA
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

Lafayette, LA
19K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy