Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
A Very Brief History of South Louisiana Community CollegeTyler Mc.Lafayette, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
3 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasNew Orleans, LA
Related
Famous Breaux Bridge 'Pink' Cookies Back for Limited Time
Okay, so it's a blast from the not-so-distant past, but a blast, nonetheless.
Royal Curry Restaurant in Lafayette Appears to Have Permanently Closed
It appears that a once-popular Indian cuisine restaurant is now closed for good.
This Lafayette Intersection Desperately Needs a Left Turn Signal
Taking a left turn in Lafayette is traffic torture. With the ever-increasing volume of traffic in the Hub City, making left turns will try your patience as you wait endlessly for a break. When I have to make a left turn in Lafayette, I usually look for the nearest traffic...
Kiwanis Club of Broussard-Youngsville Is Hosting Annual Teddy Bear Drive
The Kiwanis Club of Broussard-Youngsville is hosting its Annual Teddy Bear Drive for the Pediatric Burn Unit at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Teddy bear donations will be accepted through November 21, 2022, and need to be at least 12-18 inches tall. Since the Teddy Bears are being donated to a hospital, all bears must be NEW.
Retired military veteran gets homecoming of a lifetime at Breaux Bridge home
After serving his country for 22 years, a military veteran is finally home for good.
Must See Haunted House is Back in South Louisiana [PHOTOS]
If you or someone you know wants to get into the Halloween spirit, we know where you need to go. Last year we highlighted this house leading into Halloween and the owner tells us it was a huge "hit" for Halloween. Well, the owners of this gorgeous home have done...
Journey Heading to CAJUNDOME in February—Here’s How to Get Tickets
Journey will make a stop with the Freedom Tour 2023 in Lafayette, LA, at the CAJUNDOME on Thursday, February 23, 2023 with special guests TOTO. Tickets go on sale this Friday, October 21 at 10 AM at the CAJUNDOME Box Office and CAJUNDOME.com. Journey will be bringing TOTO along for the show. Visit CAJUNDOME.com for all event information, including Audi Lafayette VIP Club access and private suite rental.
New seafood restaurant coming to Northside of Lafayette
A new restaurant is soon coming to Lafayette and will be serving up seafood and soul food.
kadn.com
Meet Jacquie! Lafayette Animal Shelter's Pick For Furever Home Friday
Jada Duhon, with the Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center, stopped by News15 at Noon with Jacquie, a precious pup who is searching for the perfect couch to watch Netflix on. Meet the adorable Jacquie,. Jacquie is a 3year old Bulldog. Her ideal home includes Netflix, snacks (her favorite being...
KLFY.com
The arts and crafts of the Festivals Acadiens et Créoles
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Along with the great music and delicious food, the Festivals Acadiens also brings artists together from all over the country to showcase their work. The President of Louisiana Crafts Guild Andre Juneau told News 10 that “All of our artists from all over the country come to see us. It’s kind of Louisiana themed but we have people coming from New Orleans and Tennessee and Mississippi and Texas just to come in and be Cajun for the weekend.”
wbrz.com
Monday AM Forecast: Freeze Watch issued ahead of a powerful cold front
A Freeze Watch has been issued for areas north of Baton Rouge heading into Wednesday. Today & Tonight: Good morning! It may not feel like it now, but it is about to get chilly! This morning a cold front will be passing through the area. It will be muggy, warm, and foggy with a little bit if drizzle all morning. As the front completely passes through this afternoon, skies will clear up, but temperatures will be fighting some cooler air. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-70s. Tonight temperatures will take a dive into the 40s. Be sure to adjust your AC tonight before you go to bed.
Acadiana Center for the Arts Bringing Life & Help to 18 Cultural Projects
The Acadiana Center of the Arts has announced they are giving out grants totaling close to $100,000 to eighteen different projects in Acadiana. Which Groups & Projects Will Get Funding Through the ACA Grants?. Cross That River by Performing Arts Serving Acadiana. Halloween Art and Nature Festival by Atelier de...
25 Places in Acadiana Where You Can Grab Delicious Gumbo To Go
As cooler temps begin to creep into the Acadiana area, so will the envie for good gumbo. I think it goes without saying that the best gumbo is the one that you make in your house, or perhaps from the kitchen of a friend or family member who throws down the best homemade recipe.
LPTFA ending lease with Crafts Guild to start restoration of Sans Souci
The Guild says they've tried to work something out to stay in their Lafayette home; LPTFA says they have to take action to save a historic Lafayette building.
Haunted Places and Scary Attractions in Acadiana
As we are getting ever closer to Halloween night, some people might be looking for a place to be scared out of their wits! Others may just want to have some Halloween fun. There are several places and events throughout Acadiana that can offer you various types of Halloween experiences.
Heads Up, Lafayette Compost Facility Closing for Maintenance
Lafayette Consolidated Government's Compost Facility will be closing down. It won't be closed forever, but they do need to shut down the facility for two weeks for some much indeed maintenance. The LCG Dean Domingues Compost Facility is at 400 Dugas Raod. The facility will be closed from Tuesday, October...
Abbeville Police Suspect ‘Retaliation’ Behind Shots Fired Friday Night
As shots rang out in Abbeville shortly after the Wildcats' homecoming game, the school postponed a homecoming dance and police looked for answers. And, while some of the answers still need to be answered, police have released more details about what happened Friday night. In a new statement, Abbeville Police...
999ktdy.com
The 10 Rules for Living in New Iberia
New Iberia is known for the Sugarcane Festival, Tabasco on Avery Island, and, of course, the "New Iberia Haircut." But did you know that there were rules to living in the seat of Iberia Parish?. If not—don't worry; they were literally just created today by a New Iberia resident by...
Sit and Eat Gumbo—Restaurants Voted Best in Lafayette
According to a recent online survey of folks in Acadiana, not Baton Rouge or New Orleans, these are the best restaurants to visit for a great bowl of gumbo.
Lafayette animal shelter design wins award
Architects Beazley Moliere has won a design award for the Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center from AIA Louisiana.
KPEL 96.5
Lafayette, LA
19K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0