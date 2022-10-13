Read full article on original website
After election, McCarthy to push GOP economic hostage crisis
There’s no shortage of important issues competing for Americans’ attention, especially in the midst of an election season. Indeed, as early voting gets underway across much of the country, assorted candidates, parties, organizations and super PACs are working diligently to focus voters’ attention on various hopes and fears about the near future.
The difference between GOP and Dems couldn't be clearer after the Tuberville scandal
“When a Democrat says something racist or antisemitic, we hold Democrats accountable. When a MAGA Republican says something racist or antisemitic, they are embraced by cheering crowds and become celebrated.”. Those two lines - uttered Tuesday by White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in response to bigoted comments made during...
During debate, Vance accuses January 6 Committee of 'political hit job'
Ohio Senate candidates, Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance, held the final debate Monday evening, and Vance weighed in on the January 6 committee, saying it was interested in a 'political hit job.' The Morning Joe panel discusses Vance's past comments on former President Trump and contrasts them with now.Oct. 18, 2022.
Joy Reid: What could happen if GOP candidates refuse to concede in races across the country?
Arizona's Kari Lake is just one of hundreds of Republican election deniers on the ballot this fall. This is why this election, and more importantly the day after the election, are so incredibly important. Joy Reid and her panel discuss what could happen if GOP candidates refuse to concede in races across the country.Oct. 18, 2022.
Political strategists explain why Herschel Walker is unfit to serve in U.S. Senate
Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican candidate Herschel Walker sparred over personal matters and hot topic issues during Friday’s debate. Some political analysts say Walker’s behavior on the debate stage illustrated he’s unfit to serve in the senate. They joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez on to discuss. Oct. 17, 2022.
In Kari Lake and Tudor Dixon, the GOP offers a cynical alternative to Trump
Arizona Republican nominee for governor Kari Lake declared in a Sunday interview on CNN that she will accept the results of her state election in November — if she wins. In that declaration, and in her refusal to say if she will accept election results if she loses the Arizona gubernatorial election, the former local TV news anchor was merely doing an impression of a previous candidate for office who ascended an escalator more than seven years ago, ushering in a new brand of made-for-TV politics. “I’m a reporter, I’ve been sitting on your side of the desk for a long time,” Lake told CNN’s Dana Bash, while casting skepticism on the U.S. electoral system.
Scalise acknowledges GOP plan to change Social Security, Medicare
The latest New York Times/Siena College poll asked respondents about the major issues facing the country. The volunteered responses highlighted familiar problems and challenges: the economy, inflation, the health of our democracy, abortion rights and so on. The future of programs such as Social Security and Medicare did not make the list.
Midterm Elections Round-Up, 10.18.22
Today’s installment of news items from across the country. * Though some recent polling has shown Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer with relatively comfortable leads, the latest Emerson College survey found the Democratic incumbent with a more modest lead over Republican Tudor Dixon, 49% to 44%. * Ohio’s gubernatorial race...
Biden midterms - live: President pledges to codify Roe v Wade if Democrats keep Congress
President Joe Biden is rallying Democrat voters with just three weeks to go before election day with a promise that should the party retain control of both houses of Congress he will send lawmakers a bill codifying the right to an abortion.Meanwhile, Democrat Tim Ryan and Trump-endorsed Republican JD Vance squared off in a debate in their battle for Ohio’s open Senate seat on Monday night. Mr Vance dodged on whether Donald Trump should comply with a subpoena from the House January 6 committee.The pair faced each other as local Democrats plead for help from the national party in...
Despite claims, Trump Org charged Secret Service ‘exorbitant rates’
As a rule, it’s best to approach questions about the cost of Secret Service protections with some caution. Elected leaders and their families often receive very serious threats, and it’s important for the U.S. government to ensure their safety with highly trained personnel. There is, however, something qualitatively...
The nefarious ‘cabals’ that only Marsha Blackburn can see
Over the summer, as part of a broader Republican offensive against the FBI, Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee went so far as to warn Fox News viewers of a “cabal” within the FBI that she said has politicized the agency’s work. Yesterday, as a Washington Post report...
Evan McMullin's Senate bid might signal a dangerous new trend
During an interview on Meet the Press Sunday, Evan McMullin, who’s running for the Senate as an independent from Utah, proudly proclaimed that if he wins next month’s election, he will not caucus with either party. McMullin has been a vocal critic of Trump, and in 2020, he endorsed Joe Biden for president. But his vow not to caucus with either party ended any hope that his disapproval for the Republican Party would translate into his working with Democrats.
Trump’s mockery haunts one of his favorite GOP Senate candidates
When Donald Trump held a rally in Ohio last month, it was ostensibly to help J.D. Vance, the Republican candidate in the state’s open U.S. Senate race. But once onstage, the former president apparently just couldn’t help himself, telling those in attendance that Vance “is kissing my ass, he wants my support so much.”
As elections near, racist appeals receive little GOP pushback
The racist messages from prominent Republicans came in rapid succession. It was on Friday, Sept. 30, when Donald Trump used racist language toward Elaine Chao, who served as his transportation secretary for four years. A week later, Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama used racist rhetoric about Black people, crime and reparations.
Sen. Sherrod Brown: We need a big win to put radical people and views ‘to rest’
As democracy becomes threatened more and more each day as we get closer to the midterm elections, Ali Velshi breaks down what voters in Ohio need to know about Big Lie candidates on the ballot – including a Qanon podcaster and election denier. Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown sheds light on who he would like as a future colleague. “No matter whether you swipe a badge or punch a clock or work in an office or work on salary, the dignity of work really should transcend all of this. I will be able, for sure, to work with Tim Ryan. JD Vance, I'll do what I have to do if he wins, but I think Tim Ryan's gonna win this race.”Oct. 16, 2022.
Kari Lake’s line on election results reflects GOP’s new normal
Much of Kari Lake’s gubernatorial candidacy is based on discredited conspiracy theories about Donald Trump’s 2020 defeat. But as we were reminded yesterday, the far-right candidate hasn’t just rejected the results of the last election cycle, Lake is also prepared to question this year’s results, too. NBC News reported:
Democracy & more on the 2022 ballot
While democracy is on the ballot next month, new polling shows the economy and inflation are top of mind. Juanita Tolliver and Tim Miller help us look deeper into the minds of voters.Oct. 18, 2022.
Laurence Tribe: Jan. 6th Committee made Trump’s culpability “dramatically clear”
The January 6th Committee capped off months of painstaking work with a bang – voting unanimously to subpoena Donald Trump for documents and his testimony regarding the events of that day. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to Laurence Tribe, professor emeritus at Harvard Law School, about that subpoena and the possibility of a criminal case against Trump.Oct. 16, 2022.
The U.S. is not ready for possible escalation with China, warns House member
House Armed Services Committee members Seth Moulton and Michael Waltz warn time is running out for the U.S. to prepare itself and allies for a possible war with China. Reps. Moulton and Waltz join Morning Joe to discuss.Oct. 17, 2022.
'Delay, disrupt, deflect': The ongoing delay tactics by Trump over the documents probe
MSNBC Legal Analyst Barbara McQuade and MSNBC Contributor Joyce Vance joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez. They discuss the latest legal setbacks faced by Donald Trump regarding the documents taken to Mar-a-Lago, after the Justice Department appealed the appointment of a special master and the Supreme Court rejected to intervene in the case. The co-hosts of the #SistersInLaw podcast also dive into why Trump’s lawyers formed "Trump Organization II” on the same day the New York AG sued the Trump Organization for fraud.Oct. 17, 2022.
