Read full article on original website
Related
Fort Morgan Times
Partisan beliefs influence views on election security in Colorado, survey finds
Even though Colorado’s voting system is often regarded as one of the most efficient in the country, not all Coloradans believe so. It comes down to partisanship: Democrats often believe in the integrity of the voting system, while Republicans generally remain more skeptical. This is all according to survey research from the American Politics Research Lab at the University of Colorado at Boulder.
Fort Morgan Times
Capitol Review: Recommendations on state ballot questions
Here’s my plain-and-simple explanation of and recommendation for statewide issues on the Colorado ballot for 2022:. Amendment D, New 23rd Judicial District Judges: In 2020, the legislature created the new 23rd Judicial District by removing Douglas, Elbert and Lincoln counties from the 18th Judicial District. This amendment makes it easier to assign some judges from the 18th to the 23rd Judicial District. I will vote YES.
Fort Morgan Times
Xcel Energy-Colorado positioned to lead clean-energy transition, new president says
Robert Kenney took over as president of Xcel Energy-Colorado while the utility was seeking approval from state regulators for rate increases, a new clean-energy plan and a proposal to cut emissions from its natural gas system. “It has been a very jam-packed four months, both personally and professionally,” Kenney said...
Comments / 1