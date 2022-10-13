Local radio stations set to change ownership with new deal

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Many radio stations in the area will be getting a shake-up of owners after a new deal by two media companies.

In the deal, 34 radio stations and 12 translators from Forever Media will change ownership and be under Seven Mountains Media. Stations from the Altoona/Johnstown/State College area will all see new ownership.

Forever Media is headed by Donald Alt, Lynn Deppen and Kerby Confer. The Forever stations being acquired by Seven Mountains are in Altoona, Johnstown, Lebanon, Meadville/Franklin/Sharon/New Castle, and State College, PA.

Seven Mountains CEO Kristin Cantrell said, “It’s a dream come true to welcome these markets to our company. These Pennsylvania communities are near and dear to our hearts and we look forward to serving our listeners for many years to come.”

Five Seven Mountains stations in State College and Huntingdon will be transferred to Covenant Communications, headed by Seven Mountains Media COO Jim Loftus. The transaction includes WBHV/State College, WZWW/Bellefonte, WOWY/University Park, WLEJ/Pleasant Gap and WHUN-FM/Huntingdon, PA.

The deal is set to close on January 3 of 2023. All Forever employees, both full-time and part-time, will be offered employment with Seven Mountains Media at that time.

Forever Media will keep its stations in Milford and Wilmington DE, Cumberland, Easton, and Salisbury MD, and Lancaster/York and Pittsburgh PA.

