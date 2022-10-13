ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women’s Soccer Ends Perfect Six-Point Week with 4-1 Win over CSUN

LONG BEACH, Calif. – The Long Beach State Women's Soccer team ended an absolutely dominant six-point week with a 4-1 victory over CSUN on Sunday night. The win puts the Beach at 6-4-5 overall and kept them unbeaten at 5-0-2 in Big West play. The seven consecutive matches without...
No. 6 Men’s Water Polo Unbeaten At Harvard Tournament

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Long Beach State dominated with two more wins during their trip to New England for the Harvard Tournament, defeating Salem 24-5 before closing out their trip with an 11-9 win on the road at Brown. No. 6 Long Beach State (16-6) had the defense lead the...
Phillips, Scimia Set Long Beach State Records at Bronco Invitational

SUNNYVALE, Calif. – History was made on both men's and women's teams on Saturday morning as Michael Phillips and Allie Scimia set new school records. Phillips broke the 11-year old men's 8K record while Scimia beat the women's 6K record set in their last meet. Men's 8K Results |...
