Women’s Soccer Ends Perfect Six-Point Week with 4-1 Win over CSUN
LONG BEACH, Calif. – The Long Beach State Women's Soccer team ended an absolutely dominant six-point week with a 4-1 victory over CSUN on Sunday night. The win puts the Beach at 6-4-5 overall and kept them unbeaten at 5-0-2 in Big West play. The seven consecutive matches without...
No. 6 Men’s Water Polo Unbeaten At Harvard Tournament
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Long Beach State dominated with two more wins during their trip to New England for the Harvard Tournament, defeating Salem 24-5 before closing out their trip with an 11-9 win on the road at Brown. No. 6 Long Beach State (16-6) had the defense lead the...
Beach Women’s Volleyball Wins Fourth-Straight With 3-2 Win Over UC Irvine in the Black & Blue Rivalry Match
LONG BEACH, Calif. – — The Long Beach State Women's Volleyball team won their fourth consecutive match and third-straight five-set contest as the Beach defeated UC Irvine, 3-2 [25-21, 27-25, 21-25, 22-25, 15-12] on Saturday night at the Walter Pyramid in the Black and Blue Rivalry match. The...
Phillips, Scimia Set Long Beach State Records at Bronco Invitational
SUNNYVALE, Calif. – History was made on both men's and women's teams on Saturday morning as Michael Phillips and Allie Scimia set new school records. Phillips broke the 11-year old men's 8K record while Scimia beat the women's 6K record set in their last meet. Men's 8K Results |...
Gavin Arroyo Secures Career Win 250 As No. 6 Long Beach State Grabs Two Ranked Wins
Box Score 1 | Box Score 2 CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – No. 6 Long Beach State Men's Water Polo traveled to the East Coast for games for the first time since 2004, and came away with a pair of wins on the first of two days of competition at the Harvard Tournament.
