Sterling Journal-Advocate
Partisan beliefs influence views on election security in Colorado, survey finds
Even though Colorado’s voting system is often regarded as one of the most efficient in the country, not all Coloradans believe so. It comes down to partisanship: Democrats often believe in the integrity of the voting system, while Republicans generally remain more skeptical. This is all according to survey research from the American Politics Research Lab at the University of Colorado at Boulder.
