Cheryl Arlene Bray
Ms. Cheryl Arlene Bray, 65, passed away on October 16th in her home in Cornelia, Georgia after a long struggle with cancer. Her funeral will be held privately at the Jackson Family Cemetery on October 27th. Ms. Bray was born on January 31st, 1957 in Atlanta, Georgia. She was baptized...
Eva Beth Beck
Eva Beth Beck, 85, passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced soon. McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia, Georgia (706/778-8668) is in charge of arrangements.
Toby Scott Edwards
Toby Scott Edwards, age 49, of Alto, Georgia passed away on October 11, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, North Chapel at 245 Central Avenue, Demorest, Georgia 30535. Telephone: 706-778-1700.
Dolores Brooks Orr
Dolores Brooks Orr, age 78, of Cornelia, Georgia formerly of East Point, Georgia passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022. Mrs. Orr was born on January 16, 1944, in Milledgeville, Georgia to the late Grady and Mildred Allen Brooks. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, M.C. Orr; and her son, Timothy Orr.
Bruce L. Rodgers
Bruce L. Rodgers, age 80, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 15, 2022. Bruce was born in Clayton County, Georgia on April 29, 1942. He resided in Chamblee, Georgia after marrying his Angel of 54 years Sue Berta in 1968. After retiring from Marta Transit in 1996 he moved to Homer, Georgia.
Kimberly “Kim” Michele Jones
Kimberly “Kim” Michele Jones, age 50, of Demorest, Georgia passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022. Ms. Jones was born on February 26, 1972, in Stephens County, Georgia to Richard and Gail Wade Jones, of Demorest. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Grady and Pauline Wade; paternal grandparents, Billie and Barbara Jones; and uncle, Kenneth Paul Jones.
Sara Wright
Sara Wright, age 98, of Cornelia, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced soon. McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia, Georgia (706/778-8668) is in charge of arrangements.
Grave rededication held for War of 1812 veteran
A recent ceremony at the Old Clarkesville Cemetery honored the service of a War of 1812 veteran. Hosted on Sept. 25 by the National Society United States Daughters of 1812, General John Baytop Scott Chapter, members of several other organizations were in attendance, including the Tomochichi Chapter National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution; Jamestowne Society-First Georgia Company; National Society Colonial Dames XVII Century; Bartram Trail of the Georgia State Society Daughters of the American Colonists; Georgia Society Sons of the American Revolution Color Guard; Georgia Branch National Society Sons and Daughters of the Pilgrims.
Person fatally injured in fall on Yonah Mountain
The White County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a person who was fatally injured Sunday on Yonah Mountain. Around 6 p.m. on October 16, first responders were dispatched to the mountain northeast of Cleveland to assist in a search and rescue effort. It turned into a recovery operation after the person, who has not been identified, succumbed to their injury, says White County Public Safety Public Information Officer Bryce Barrett.
Week 9: Rabun remains undefeated; Gainesville shuts out Habersham Central
#2 Rabun County took the region race by the horns Friday night on the road, defeating the #6 Blue Devils at the Granite Bowl, 41-21. Elbert County went into the game off its best start since 2011. Friday’s matchup marked the first time the two teams played when both were ranked. The Blue Devils are the highest-ranked region opponent Rabun has faced during its now 48-game region win streak.
Athens cyclist dies weeks after getting hit by SUV
A 68-year-old Athens man who was injured when an SUV hit him while he was out riding his bicycle has died. On October 14, Athens-Clarke County police were notified that Carey Maxey passed away as a result of the injuries he sustained in the wreck on September 22. At approximately...
Duluth man killed, nine others injured in Clermont wreck
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle collision that claimed the life of a Duluth man and injured nine other people in Clermont on Saturday night, October 15. At approximately 11:30 p.m., Uniform Patrol Division deputies responded to the crash between a Honda Odyssey minivan and Honda...
Pedestrian struck and killed in Athens
Athens-Clarke County police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian. Carly Johnson, 34, of Lawrenceville, died Wednesday after being struck by a 2015 Chevrolet Impala on Cedar Shoals Drive. Police say Johnson was walking in the northbound lane near Crows Nest Court when the northbound car hit her. She died at the scene.
Freeze Warning/Watch issued for North Georgia
The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning overnight Monday until Noon Tuesday for much of North Georgia. The warning covers an area, generally, north of Chattooga County in Northwest Georgia east to Rabun County. The warning is in effect from 2AM to 11AM tonight for Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade,...
Early voting begins Oct. 17
Early in-person voting in Georgia begins Monday. Polls will open across the state for voters who want to get a jump start on the midterms and avoid expected long lines at the polls. This year’s election features statewide races for governor and lieutenant governor, U.S. Senate, secretary of state, and...
What’s on my ballot?
Should Georgia taxpayers have to pay state officeholders who are suspended from their jobs after being indicted for felonies?. Should local governments and school boards be allowed to grant temporary tax relief to those whose property is damaged or destroyed in a nationally declared disaster area?. Should the state grant...
Mother and son arrested in Florida, charged with burglarizing Sky Valley Post Office
A mother and son are awaiting extradition to Georgia to face charges tied to a recent break-in at the Sky Valley Post Office in Rabun County. Law enforcement arrested 46-year-old Stefini Joi Kirkland-Murphy and 24-year-old Austyn Christopher Kirkland in Pinellas County, Florida. The mother and son face multiple charges including...
Habersham County explores creating a Public Facilities Authority
The prospect of building a new jail has loomed large over Habersham County taxpayers for years. Voters defeated a jail bond referendum in 2019. Now, county commissioners are being asked to consider a possible option for building a new jail and other major facilities through the creation of a Public Facilities Authority.
Jennings, Heyl headline several All-Region honorees
The All-Region 8-A DI teams were announced prior to Saturday’s region championship match at Tallulah Falls. Directly before the Lady Indians took the court and won their first-ever region title, several from Tallulah Falls earned All-Region distinction. Senior Sarah Jennings was named Region Player of the Year, marking the...
Gainesville man arrested in hit-and-run crash that injured five people
A driver who fled from the scene of a serious traffic collision on U.S. 129/Athens Highway just before 9 p.m. Saturday faces a long list of criminal charges. Investigators with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) arrested Jose Luis Muniz, 19, of Gainesville on Sunday, Oct. 16, several hours after the two-vehicle crash on Athens Highway at Smallwood Road. The HCSO Accident Investigation Unit made an initial determination that Muniz was traveling south on Athens Highway in a BMW passenger car when he struck a Honda Odyssey minivan that was turning left from Smallwood Road onto Athens Highway.
