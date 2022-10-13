#2 Rabun County took the region race by the horns Friday night on the road, defeating the #6 Blue Devils at the Granite Bowl, 41-21. Elbert County went into the game off its best start since 2011. Friday’s matchup marked the first time the two teams played when both were ranked. The Blue Devils are the highest-ranked region opponent Rabun has faced during its now 48-game region win streak.

MOUNT AIRY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO