Route 22 East reopens after being shut by 6-vehicle crash between Routes 512 and 191 (UPDATE)
UPDATE: Route 22 East reopened about 7 a.m. Monday after a six-vehicle crash near Route 191 in Bethlehem Township shut it about 5:15 a.m. INITIAL REPORTING: A six-vehicle crash shut Route 22 East about 5:15 a.m. Monday between Route 512 and Route 191 in the Bethlehem area, Pennsylvania State Police said.
Vehicle fire slows morning commute on I-78 East in Lehigh County
A vehicle fire Monday morning along Interstate 78 East in South Whitehall Township caused temporary traffic issues. One lane was closed just before 7:30 p.m. as flames spit from the vehicle on the far right side of the highway, according to a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation camera. Traffic slowed to...
Six-Car Crash With Multiple Victims Jams Route 22
A six-car crash with multiple injuries closed Route 22 eastbound early Monday, Oct. 17, authorities said. Multiple people were reportedly hurt in the crash between Routes 512 and 191 in Bethlehem around 5:15 a.m., according to PA State Police. The roadway had reopened as of 8 a.m. to follow Daily...
75-year-old woman dies in car crash
ZERBIE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Northumberland County Coroner is reporting that a 75-year-old woman died in a crash Saturday. According to James F. Kelley, Northumberland County Coroner, Bettie Jean Harris, 75, of Coal Township. died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head she sustained in a crash. Harris was pronounced […]
Luzerne County man dead after crashing into tree
WEST BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say a Luzerne County man is dead after he crashed his truck into a tree on Friday. Troopers said John Vanderhoff, 74 from Glen Lyon, was traveling north on SR-895 when he left the east side of the road and crashed into the guide rail around 9:50 […]
WFMZ-TV Online
1 hurt after fire damages home near Slatington
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. - Firefighters battled a house fire in northern Lehigh County on Monday. It was reported around 10:30 a.m. on Quincy Court, in the Glencrest mobile home park in Washington Township, south of Slatington. Crews struck two alarms for additional manpower to the scene, as smoke was seen...
WFMZ-TV Online
1 dead after fire in Reading apartment
READING, Pa. - A man is dead after a fire in Reading over the weekend. Adam Weis, 33, died at the hospital late Saturday night, shortly after the fire was reported, said the Berks County Coroner's Office. He had thermal burns over 95% of his body and suffered from smoke...
Lehigh County coroner identifies man who died after Route 309 crash
The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office on Friday morning identified the 58-year-old Allentown man who died after Thursday’s crash on Route 309 in Lehigh County. Philip J. Helman was driving a vehicle that was involved in the three-vehicle crash just before 12:30 p.m. between Mountain and Gun Club roads in Lynn Township that included an ambulance, Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said in a news release. Helman died at the scene from multiple traumatic injuries received in the crash, Buglio said.
Coroner IDs Victim Of Deadly Route 309 Crash In Lehigh County
Authorities have identified the victim who died in a three-vehicle crash on Route 309 in Lehigh County on Thursday, Oct. 13. Philip J. Helman, 58, was behind the wheel of a car that was involved in the crash with an ambulance and another vehicle around 12:30 p.m. between Gun Club Road and Mountain Road in Lynn Township, according to Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio.
Toddler Rescued, Driver Nearly Impaled By Fence Post In Hunterdon County Rollover Crash: PHOTOS
A toddler was rescued and a driver nearly impaled by a fence post in a rollover crash near a Hunterdon County cemetery on Friday, Oct. 14, authorities said. The City of Lambertville Fire District #1 responded to the scene on Rt. 29 near the Holcomb Riverview Cemetery in Delaware Township just before 3:20 p.m., the district said.
Fiery Crash Closes I-78 In Berks County
A major crash caused a fire and shut down both lanes of I-78 near Exit 35 in Berks County, according to authorities. Emergency personnel was dispatched to a multi-vehicle crash near Exit 35 in Greenwich Township just before 8 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, according to the state Department of Transportation.
Halloween 2022: When, where to trick-or-treat in the Lehigh Valley
Lehigh Valley residents don’t always celebrate Halloween when the rest of the nation does. While most Warren County residents typically celebrate on Oct. 31, municipalities in Northampton and Lehigh counties have varying dates and times for trick or treating. And chances are, the date is before the Monday holiday.
I-80 reopened after dump truck rollover
STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say two miles of I-80 west shut down Saturday morning for a reported dump truck rollover with entrapment. According to the Monroe County Communications Center, EMS and Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a rolled-over dump truck around 10:45 a.m. Saturday morning. First responders say one […]
Nearly 7 lbs. of weed seized during traffic stop
PALMERTON, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man during a traffic stop after they say they found him with almost seven pounds of marijuana in his car. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 13, around 2:40 a.m., troopers pulled over a 23-year-old man from Allentown, and suspected him of driving under the influence […]
WGAL
Cause of Lebanon County fire under investigation
Crews in Lebanon County were called to a building fire early Saturday morning. Emergency dispatchers say the fire was in the 800 block of Klinger Lane in South Londonderry Township. Tankers were called in for additional water. Some roads around Klinger Lane were shut down, according to emergency dispatchers. Police...
Route 309 reopens after fatal 3-vehicle wreck involving ambulance in Lehigh County, police say (UPDATE)
UPDATE: Driver in Route 309 crash involving ambulance died of injuries, coroner says. A fatal crash shut Route 309 early Thursday afternoon in Lynn Township, authorities report. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio confirmed his office had been requested at the crash scene. The coroner’s office only responds to deaths....
Northampton County closes COVID test/vaccine drive-through site
Northampton County has closed its drive-through COVID-19 testing and vaccine site, but the services will still be offered at other locations. The county closed the testing/vaccine site Friday (Oct. 14) at Coordinated Health 3100 Emrick Blvd. in Bethlehem Township. The site was a collaboartion with the county’s Department of Community and Economic Development, county Emergency Management Services, and Lehigh Valley Hospital-Coordinated Health Allentown Hospital.
18-year-old killed in North Philadelphia triple shooting; 2 others injured
A party at a venue on N 11th Street was just ending when two masked men allegedly walked up and opened fire at about 9 p.m.
Man Wanted In Connection With Bucks County Walmart Theft: Police
Authorities in Bucks County are searching for a man in connection with a retail theft investigation. Warminster Township Police are asking the public to help identify the man pictured, the department said in a public release. The man is sought in connection to a theft at the Walmart on East...
WGAL
Lancaster County barn damaged by fire Friday night
A Lancaster County barn was damaged by a fire late Friday night. Crews were called to the area of Pool Road and West Metzler Road in West Earl Township around 11:30 p.m. The fire was quickly upgraded to a second alarm. According to emergency dispatchers, it took more than an...
