The premiere for Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio at the BFI London Film Festival on Saturday was quite the event. Cameras flashed on Del Toro and the film’s stars like Christoph Waltz and the young Gregory Mann, who voices the puppet-turned-boy in the Netflix film. Most of the attention, however, was on the little wooden guy himself, who was passed around for photos, and later stood on his own on the red carpet. Those who weren’t focusing on Pinocchio, though, had their eyes on Cate Blanchett, who had her eye right back on everyone else.

11 HOURS AGO