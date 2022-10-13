Read full article on original website
Meryl Streep & Tracey Ullman Joined Broken Social Scene On Stage
Canada’s favorite Indie rock collective Broken Social Scene is currently touring to celebrate their album You Forgot It In People’s 20th anniversary. On Sunday night, the group stopped at NYC’s Webster Hall, where they ended up surprising attendees with some special guests: Tracey Ullman and Meryl Streep. Fans would probably have guessed a million other people who might end up on stage that night, but based on the reaction, they would not have preferred anyone else.
Grace Gummer Is All About the Process
Grace Gummer has found a way to be intentional about who gets to point a lens at her. The actress—whose parents are Meryl Streep and the sculptor Don Gummer—has grown up a few steps’ distance from the world’s brightest spotlights and grandest stages. But somehow, she’s spent a lifetime building a low key existence—minor tabloid presence, no social media, relative normalcy.
All Eyes Were (Literally) on Cate Blanchett at the Pinocchio Premiere
The premiere for Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio at the BFI London Film Festival on Saturday was quite the event. Cameras flashed on Del Toro and the film’s stars like Christoph Waltz and the young Gregory Mann, who voices the puppet-turned-boy in the Netflix film. Most of the attention, however, was on the little wooden guy himself, who was passed around for photos, and later stood on his own on the red carpet. Those who weren’t focusing on Pinocchio, though, had their eyes on Cate Blanchett, who had her eye right back on everyone else.
Grace Jones & Janelle Monáe Link Up in London
Sunday night saw the European premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, screened for the Closing Night Gala of the 66th BFI London Film Festival. Held at the Royal Festival Hall in London, England, it looks like it was quite a party. Two of the event’s brightest lights, Grace Jones and Janelle Monáe, met at the center of it and practically combusted.
Cinematographer Rina Yang Juggles Euphoria, Indie Films, and Taylor Swift Videos With Ease
A conversation with the London-based director of photography who counts FKA Twigs and Dua Lipa as fans. For W’s annual The Originals portfolio, we asked creatives—pioneers in the fields of art, design, fashion, comedy, activism, and more—to share their insights on staying true to themselves. See this year’s full class of creatives here.
Emma Stone & Alicia Vikander Nearly Twinned on the Academy Gala Red Carpet
Emma Stone and Alicia Vikander already belong to a few of the same elite groups: They’re both Louis Vuitton ambassadors, Millennial actresses who won an Oscar before they turned 30 and, more recently, happily married new mothers. But the duo apparently decided they needed a girl’s night out, and walked the red carpet of the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles tonight arm-in-arm—wearing coordinating dresses.
