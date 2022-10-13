Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Top 10 Best Colleges and Universities In Texas
Texas is home to many colleges and universities located in several big cities including Houston, Dallas, and the state capital – Austin. In a recent study of the best colleges and universities in the U.S., two North Texas institutions made the top 10. A college degree can help secure...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
H-E-B Plano to Open Early Next Month
H-E-B says they'll open their second location in Collin County on Nov. 2. The Plano location at 6001 Preston Road will open at 6 a.m. Curbside orders can be placed two days before the store opens for pickup on opening day or up to seven days in advance. "At 118,000...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
City of Dallas to Provide Update on Coyote Management Plan
On Monday staff members from the city of Dallas, including Dallas Animal Services will give an update on the recently created Coyote Management Plan. It was unveiled in June as part of the response to upset and concerned neighbors after a coyote severely attacked a two-year-old boy in May who was sitting on his front porch in the White Rock Valley area in Lake Highlands.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
False Claims of Gunfire Scares Crowd at the State Fair of Texas Friday
Despite rumors, Dallas police found that there were no shots fired at The State Fair of Texas after receiving information about a shooting. According to the department, officers responded after receiving information regarding a shooting at Fair Park Friday night. After investigation, it was found that no shots were fired....
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Near Record Low Temperatures Possible Tuesday Night-Wednesday Morning in North Texas
This past weekend, a cold front brought the first fall taste to North Texas. The coldest air of the season will arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The combination of light winds and clear skies will allow for temperatures to fall into the 30s area-wide. A few areas north of...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
What a Kroger and Albertsons Merger Could Mean for North Texas Shoppers
When it comes to grocery shopping, people have their favorite stores. "I don't use Walmart,” Kroger shopper Jana Botibom said outside a store in Euless. “I don't use another store. I use Kroger." "If I'm being honest Boar's Head lunch meat brings me in here," Kroger shopper Dean...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Killed After Pointing Gun at Fort Worth Police Officer
A man is dead after being shot by a police officer Saturday night in Fort Worth, according to Fort Worth Police Department. The department received a 911 call at approximately 11 p.m. from a woman stating that her adult son was damaging her house with a hammer. During this 911...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Sister Makes Plea as Dallas Road Rage Victim Fights for Life
Gabriel Zamora, 14, is still in the hospital nearly three weeks after he was the victim of an apparent road rage shooting. "So we decided to speak on what happened to Gabriel to get justice for him," said older sister Natalie Zamora. Gabriel was a passenger in a family vehicle...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Bedford Man Faces Murder Charge, Accused of Killing Father-in-Law With Machete
A Bedford man is facing a murder charge after police say he killed his father-in-law with a machete. Bedford Police said 28-year-old Anthony Paul Chaffin, of North Richland Hills, got into an argument with 41-year-old Jason Enos, of Hurst at about midnight on Oct. 11. The two men were said...
Comments / 0