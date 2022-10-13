ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Analyst Makes Stunning Admission On Five-Star Quarterback Arch Manning

By Mitchell Forde
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7qgV_0iY7e8W600

© Scott Clause/USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

Has Arch Manning become a villain before ever playing a college snap?

That might be a stretch. But one recruiting analyst believes many people are rooting for the Texas commit to fail.

On the 247Sports "Preps to Pros" web show, recruiting analyst Andrew Ivins said there isn't another prospect in the country who gets nit-picked to the degree of Manning, the nephew of former NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning.

"I think there’s a lot of people that want Arch Manning to fail," Ivins said. "Is there a high schooler under more pressure in the class of 2023? He has a target on his back. He checks social media, everyone’s pointing out who he’s going up against."

Ivins defended Manning, who 247Sports has ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the class of 2023, saying he can't control the level of competition his Isidore Newman high school team plays. Newman is 5-1 this season.

"This guy’s doing what he’s supposed to," Ivins said. "I mean, if he goes 20 of 23 and three of them are drops, what do you want him to do? He’s playing the schedule that he has, and he’s producing, and he’s looking great doing it."

Ivins also pushed back on another supposed knock on Manning, that he doesn't display leadership. Ivins believes that's a misconception born from Manning's nonexistent social media presence and lack of interviews.

"I think a lot of people don’t realize that because Arch has been so reserved," Ivins said. "I mean, heck, he’s only made one tweet in his life, and that was announcing his commitment to Texas.”

Arch might be falling victim to some Manning fatigue among football fans. But he'll have his chance to prove he can live up to the family legacy when he takes the field for Texas next season.

Comments / 47

José Rivera
3d ago

Not one evaluator dares say anything negative about Arch. Watching him, I say he's a very good high school quarterback. But he isn't power conference QB1 good, yet.

Reply(4)
6
Ricky Damerville
3d ago

Reminds me of his Grandpa. Archie was a legend in college. But before the Mississippi Tennessee game, Rocky Top alums ran a big Archie Who? ad campaign.Literally minutes after Mississippi crushed Tennessee, T shirts saying you know d**n well who! were selling like hotcakes. If it had happened today under the name image and likeness rules, Grandpa Archie would have been a millionaire before the team bus made it back to Mississippi. If this lad is anything like his Grandpa he can handle the pressure. And to the naysayers remember the words of Dizzy Dean: "If you can do it pardner, it ain't bragging." Have fun with sports. It is entertainment not organic chemistry.

Reply
5
Mr. Never Wrong
3d ago

There's definitely something to be said for playing 2A football. My kid is QB at texas 6A and looks way better than Manning since he's putting up numbers and playing against actual defenses loaded with D1 offered athletes. Manning will be in for a rude awakening with speed of the game, timing and actually getting blasted by defenses.

Reply(3)
6
Related
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Had Message For Tennessee Fans This Morning

The biggest game of the college football weekend takes place in Knoxville, Tennessee later this afternoon. No. 6 Tennessee hosts No. 3 Alabama in what promises to be a shootout. ESPN's College GameDay was back in Knoxville ahead of the matchup and had a few interesting guests. One of which...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

College Football World Calling For 1 Coach To Be Fired

The college football world is calling for one prominent head coach to be fired after a disastrous start to the season. Auburn fell to 3-4 on the season with a 48-34 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday afternoon. With the loss, head coach Bryan Harsin's record sits at 9-11.
AUBURN, AL
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to huge Alabama news

The Alabama Crimson Tide are facing their toughest test of the season against the Tennessee Volunteers after barely surviving last week’s game against the Texas A&M Aggies, and it looks like the team is getting quite a boost to its lineup this week: star quarterback Bryce Young. Young suffered...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Star College Football Quarterback Done For The Season

The No. 15 team in the country is facing some major adversity as their star quarterback is now officially ruled out for the season. Prior to its game against 18th-ranked Syracuse on Saturday, NC State revealed that Devin Leary's torn pec will need to be surgically repaired. NC State quarterback...
RALEIGH, NC
The Spun

Look: ESPN Computer Releases New Top 25 Rankings

ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its top 25 rankings following a wild Saturday in the college football world. Week 7 of the 2022 college football season was perhaps its craziest one yet, highlighted by Tennessee's wild win over Alabama at Neyland Stadium. ESPN's computer model has...
TECHNOLOGY
247Sports

College football rankings: Tennessee takes charge in AP Top 25 after beating Alabama

College football turned the AP Top 25 rankings upside down again thanks to a masterful Saturday for fans. From the Tennessee game-winning field goal against Alabama to double overtime for Oklahoma State vs. TCU to a thriller between Utah and USC, football did not disappoint. As teams like the Vols and Horned Frogs celebrate, Alabama, Oklahoma State, USC and Penn State await their new rankings after tough losses.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

ESPN's Computer Has A New National Title Prediction

ESPN's computer model has a new national title prediction following Week 7. Week 7 of the 2022 regular season saw Alabama losing to Tennessee, Michigan beating Penn State, USC getting upset by Utah and much more. Following Week 7, ESPN's Football Power Index has updated its national title prediction. ESPN...
FOOTBALL
Larry Brown Sports

Taulia Tagovailoa carted off field with knee injury

Taulia Tagovailoa was carted off the field after suffering a right knee injury during Maryland’s 38-33 win over Indiana at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington on Saturday. Maryland was trailing 27-24 in the fourth quarter and had the ball near midfield. Tagovailoa was back to throw a pass. An Indiana defensive lineman fell into his knee, causing Tagovailoa to go down.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Quarterback Decision News

The Cowboys have made their Week 6 decision. Cooper Rush will start against the Philadelphia Eagles, while Dak Prescott will remain sidelined with an injury to his hand. The Cowboys, 4-1 on the year, are set to face the Eagles in a massive matchup on Sunday night. "Dak Prescott, listed...
NFL
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
8K+
Followers
470
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy