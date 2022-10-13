ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys Veteran Sends Clear Message To Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles, as well as their fans, are going to have plenty of bulletin board material this week.

Just a day after former Eagles' left tackle Jason Peters called out Philadelphia fans for their nasty and vulgar behavior, another Dallas player is making his opinion heard about the Eagles.

When asked about the development of Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts Thursday, Cowboys' defensive end Demarcus Lawrence didn't offer any positive remarks.

"Has he played us?" Lawrence said, according to a CBS Sports article per the Dallas Morning News. "All right. All you need to write is he hasn't played the Cowboys yet, so we don't know how good he is... We 'dem 'Boys. Remember that... Ya'll will see it on Sunday."

Hurts' Eagles are 5-0, while the Cowboys and Lawrence sit at 4-1 with a chance to hand Philadelphia their first loss on the season.

While many have praised the improvement Jalen Hurts has shown as a passer in 2022, the third year quarterback hasn't thrown a touchdown pass since Week 3 against Washington.

Though Hurts hasn't had a cakewalk of opponents to start the season, this Dallas defense will pose the biggest challenge yet to the second year starter. The Cowboys rank 7th-best in total yards allowed per game, a mark well above any team Philadelphia has played thus far.

