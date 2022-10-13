RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — For Hedingham resident Marvin Judd, Nicole Connors and her beloved wire-haired dog, Sami, were as much a fixture of his routine as his daily drive to get an egg-and-cheese biscuit for breakfast. “I’d see her walking that dog,” said Judd, 76, who’s lived in the densely developed neighborhood in Raleigh’s eastern outskirts for 20 years. “And I’d stop and talk to her on my way out and on my way back in.” Judd would talk to the human resources specialist “about the Lord.” When she had microsurgery on her left shoulder, he offered the 52-year-old former Catholic schoolgirl spiritual comfort. “I would tell her that God is going to heal her,” he said.

