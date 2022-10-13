ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 4

Related
The Associated Press

Raleigh shooting rampage shatters quiet neighborhood's peace

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — For Hedingham resident Marvin Judd, Nicole Connors and her beloved wire-haired dog, Sami, were as much a fixture of his routine as his daily drive to get an egg-and-cheese biscuit for breakfast. “I’d see her walking that dog,” said Judd, 76, who’s lived in the densely developed neighborhood in Raleigh’s eastern outskirts for 20 years. “And I’d stop and talk to her on my way out and on my way back in.” Judd would talk to the human resources specialist “about the Lord.” When she had microsurgery on her left shoulder, he offered the 52-year-old former Catholic schoolgirl spiritual comfort. “I would tell her that God is going to heal her,” he said.
RALEIGH, NC
NBC News

Family of North Carolina mass shooting victim wants answers

Newly released 911 calls describe the chaos and horror that unfolded during the deadly mass shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Thursday. The alleged shooter remains hospitalized in critical condition as police search for a motive. NBC News’ Priscilla Thompson speaks with Rob Steele, who lost his fiancé Mary Marshall during the shooting.Oct. 15, 2022.
RALEIGH, NC
NBC News

Multiple injured following shooting in North Carolina neighborhood

Police say a gunman opened fire in a Raleigh, North Carolina, neighborhood that borders the Noose River, urging residents in the area to stay in their homes as the suspect remains at large. A top city official told NBC affiliate WRAL an off-duty officer was killed and at least four people are hospitalized. Oct. 13, 2022.
RALEIGH, NC
TheDailyBeast

15-Year-Old Suspect in ‘Critical Condition’ After Shooting 5 Dead in Raleigh, Cops Say

A 15-year-old boy suspected of carrying out a mass shooting in Raleigh that left five dead—including a police officer and a teenager—remains in critical condition, authorities said Friday. At a news conference, Raleigh Police Chief Estella D. Patterson said off-duty officer Gabriel Torres, 29, “was on his way to work” when he was killed in the shooting. The others killed were identified as Nicole Connors, 52, Susan Karnatz, 49, Mary Marshall, 35, and 16-year-old James Roger Thompson. Patterson did not provide details about the relationship between the suspected shooter, described as a white male, and any of the victims. “We...
RALEIGH, NC
Vice

A 15-Year-Old Mass Shooter Killed 5 People in Raleigh

A 15-year-old boy shot and killed five people on a walking trail in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Thursday evening. The teenager evaded police capture for hours before he was finally cornered and arrested. The alleged shooter was later identified in multiple local reports as 15-year-old Austin Thompson. Eye-witnesses told local media that the shooter was dressed in camouflage gear.
RALEIGH, NC
NBC News

NBC News

516K+
Followers
57K+
Post
325M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy