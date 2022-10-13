Read full article on original website
'It is a concern': 1 person injured after armed, masked suspects break into Raleigh home: Police
Three masked men forced their way into a home in Raleigh and attacked the man who lives there.
15-year-old suspect in Raleigh shooting remains in 'grave' condition: Official
RALEIGH, N.C. — The teenager suspected in the fatal shootings of five people in Raleigh, North Carolina, is still in "grave" condition, a law enforcement official briefed on the investigation into the mass shooting told ABC News. The 15-year-old was taken into custody with life-threatening injuries following a standoff...
Two men shot at north Raleigh apartment complex
Two men had to be taken to the hospital after being shot at an apartment complex. One has life-threatening injuries, the other has non-life threatening injuries.
Raleigh shooting rampage shatters quiet neighborhood's peace
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — For Hedingham resident Marvin Judd, Nicole Connors and her beloved wire-haired dog, Sami, were as much a fixture of his routine as his daily drive to get an egg-and-cheese biscuit for breakfast. “I’d see her walking that dog,” said Judd, 76, who’s lived in the densely developed neighborhood in Raleigh’s eastern outskirts for 20 years. “And I’d stop and talk to her on my way out and on my way back in.” Judd would talk to the human resources specialist “about the Lord.” When she had microsurgery on her left shoulder, he offered the 52-year-old former Catholic schoolgirl spiritual comfort. “I would tell her that God is going to heal her,” he said.
Family of North Carolina mass shooting victim wants answers
Newly released 911 calls describe the chaos and horror that unfolded during the deadly mass shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Thursday. The alleged shooter remains hospitalized in critical condition as police search for a motive. NBC News’ Priscilla Thompson speaks with Rob Steele, who lost his fiancé Mary Marshall during the shooting.Oct. 15, 2022.
15-year-old gunman in Raleigh, North Carolina kills five people
In Raleigh, North Carolina, a 15-year-old gunman shot and killed five people, leaving a crime scene that stretched over two miles. NBC News’ Blayne Alexander has more details on the tragedy.Oct. 14, 2022.
Gunman apprehended after five killed, two wounded in Raleigh shooting
Police in Raleigh, N.C., said they apprehended a suspect Thursday night following a shooting in the city that left five people dead and two others wounded.
Multiple injured following shooting in North Carolina neighborhood
Police say a gunman opened fire in a Raleigh, North Carolina, neighborhood that borders the Noose River, urging residents in the area to stay in their homes as the suspect remains at large. A top city official told NBC affiliate WRAL an off-duty officer was killed and at least four people are hospitalized. Oct. 13, 2022.
15-Year-Old Suspect in ‘Critical Condition’ After Shooting 5 Dead in Raleigh, Cops Say
A 15-year-old boy suspected of carrying out a mass shooting in Raleigh that left five dead—including a police officer and a teenager—remains in critical condition, authorities said Friday. At a news conference, Raleigh Police Chief Estella D. Patterson said off-duty officer Gabriel Torres, 29, “was on his way to work” when he was killed in the shooting. The others killed were identified as Nicole Connors, 52, Susan Karnatz, 49, Mary Marshall, 35, and 16-year-old James Roger Thompson. Patterson did not provide details about the relationship between the suspected shooter, described as a white male, and any of the victims. “We...
A 15-Year-Old Mass Shooter Killed 5 People in Raleigh
A 15-year-old boy shot and killed five people on a walking trail in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Thursday evening. The teenager evaded police capture for hours before he was finally cornered and arrested. The alleged shooter was later identified in multiple local reports as 15-year-old Austin Thompson. Eye-witnesses told local media that the shooter was dressed in camouflage gear.
D.A. to charge Raleigh shooting suspect as an adult as chilling 911 calls describe chaos, bodies on the ground
RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina district attorney said Friday that she intends to charge the 15-year-old suspected in a mass shooting that killed five people in Raleigh as an adult. Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said that her office had filed petitions to transfer the case "to...
What we know about Gabriel Torres, the police officer killed in Raleigh mass shooting
Torres leaves behind his wife and one child, Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said.
Juvenile petition filed against 15-year-old suspect in Raleigh mass shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a press conference held in Raleigh Friday morning following the Raleigh mass shooting. A juvenile petition has been filed against the 15-year-old suspect who went on a shooting rampage in Raleigh, killing five people and injuring two others Thursday, according to CBS affiliates WNCN.
Police: 15-year-old boy who fatally shot five along a North Carolina walking trail is hospitalized in critical condition
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Police: 15-year-old boy who fatally shot five along a North Carolina walking trail is hospitalized in critical condition.
Woman killed in Raleigh hit-and-run, suspect in custody
A woman was killed in a hit-and-run around 12:00 a.m., in the southbound lanes of South Saunders Street, just south of downtown.
‘Didn’t deserve anything like this.’ Raleigh victim’s husband speaks out
RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Friday afternoon we saw the suspect’s home on Sahalee Way taped off and an officer on the back side of the house investigating. President Biden calls for passing of assault weapons ban after Raleigh mass shooting Raleigh Police say last night the 15-year-old shot and killed five people: 52-year-old […]
North Carolina HBCU leader ‘outraged’ after bus of Black students stopped in SC
“Armed police, interrogating innocent Black students, conducting searches without probable cause and blood-thirsty dogs. It’s hard to imagine.”
17-year-old arrested more than two weeks after North Carolina teens were found dead
A 17-year-old suspect was arrested more than two weeks after two teenagers were found shot dead by the side of a road in North Carolina, a sheriff said Wednesday. The arrest came after a juvenile petition was filed against the suspect for two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 18-year-old Devin Clark and 14-year-old Lyric Woods.
