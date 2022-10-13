Read full article on original website
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Knows What’s Wrong With Team
It’s beating the dead horse at this point but it seems obvious the Dodgers have continued to struggle when it comes to scoring runs into the postseason. It’s something that the world sees and something that Mookie Betts feels all too familiar with. The Padres have stepped up...
Yankees’ Aaron Boone ripped by YES analysts for leaving Oswaldo Cabrera in LF in fateful 9th inning
If there’s not an old joke, there should be: YES is full of yes men, and after Yankees’ losses, the postgame panel usually spends its time rationalizing the pinstriped failures. Sharp-edged criticism is rare. But in the postseason, with YES play-by-play announcer Michael Kay — benched because of the national telecasts — now at the studio table, the commentary is different.
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Keeps it Painfully Simple with Assessment of Team
The Dodgers are in a bad spot heading into game 4 of the NLDS against the Padres. You know it. I know it. They know it. The team mustered up 6 scattered hits en route to a 2-1 loss in San Diego. With runners on base, the offense went 0-9. The lone run scored on a sacrifice fly in the 5th inning.
Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck
Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
Mariners Fans Inexplicably Outraged Following Astros' Social Media Post About Sweep
The Houston Astros posted a photo on social media that made Seattle Mariners fans indeclinably upset.
Manny Machado Swears Repeatedly on MLB Network During Padres Celebration
Manny Machado swore up a storm on MLB Network while celebrating Padres win over the Dodgers.
Dodgers: The Dodgers Suffer Partially Due to Poor Umpire Calls
The Dodger bats didn’t do themselves favors but neither did home plate umpire John Tumpane
KHOU
ALCS schedule: When and where will the Astros play?
HOUSTON — With the Astros’ sweep of the Mariners, Houston will advance to their sixth consecutive American League Championship Series. And while the team waits to find out if they’ll face the Cleveland Guardians or the New York Yankees, we don’t have to wait to find out which days the games will be played and where.
Yardbarker
L.A. Kings take shot at Astros' Jose Altuve during game
Jose Altuve is still Los Angeles’ most hated. The LA Kings of the NHL went viral this week for the savage swipe that they took at the Houston Astros star Altuve during a recent contest. On Thursday against the Seattle Kraken, the Kings did an MLB postseason-themed “look-a-like” game on the JumboTron amid a stoppage in play. Headshots of Los Angeles Dodgers players such as Max Muncy and Tony Gonsolin were displayed, and supposed look-a-likes from the crowd were chosen.
Mets legend Keith Hernandez backpedals from earlier criticism of Phillies
On Saturday, the Philadelphia Phillies advanced to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2010 after eliminating the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. After a down September, which saw the Phillies barely hang on to the third wild-card spot in the NL, they've since stunned the St. Louis Cardinals and the defending World Series Champions in the postseason.
dodgerblue.com
2022 NLDS: Cody Bellinger ‘Upset’ Over Not Being In Dodgers Lineup For Game 4
Although the San Diego Padres started Joe Musgrove in Game 4 of the 2022 National League Division Series, manager Dave Roberts opted not to include Cody Bellinger or Joey Gallo in the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup. The decision went against conventional wisdom and broke the platoon the Dodgers utilized throughout...
'This is what I dreamed of': One win from NLCS, $300 million 3B Manny Machado has Padres ready to party
San Diego leads 2-1 in the NLDS over the Los Angeles Dodgers after their win on Friday night at Petco Park.
Yankees lose 6-5 to Guardians in Game 3 of ALDS
Aaron Judge hit a two-run homer for New York, which carried a 5-3 lead into the ninth before its bullpen flopped and the Guardians staged yet another comeback win.
Plaschke: Dodgers go from biggest winners to biggest losers with worst upset in their history
Barely a week after setting a franchise record with 111 regular-season victories, the Dodgers see their season end in an NLDS loss to the Padres.
Alex Rodriguez criticizes Yankees for 1 big mistake
Former New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez, now an analyst for FOX Sports, is not on board with some decisions made by the Yankees this season. Specifically, Rodriguez is questioning the Yankees’ decision to bat Aaron Judge in the leadoff position. Following the Yankees’ 4-2 loss to the...
Dodgers' season ends after 5-3 loss to San Diego Padres in NLDS Game 4
The Dodgers' season ended in disappointing fashion with a 5-3 loss to the San Diego Padres in Game 4 of the NLDS.
Astros Eliminate Mariners After Wild 18-Inning Thriller In ALDS
The Houston Astros swept the Seattle Mariners in their best-of-five American League Division Series on Saturday. Yet, the finish line was far from easy. While it only takes three wins to complete a sweep in the ALDS round of postseason play, the Astros and Mariners played an extra game worth of innings at T-Mobile Park — the first playoff game to take place in front of Seattle fans in over two decades.
ALDS Game 3: Mariners vs. Astros | Live updates, reactions
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros meet in Game 3 of the ALDS. The Astros have a 2-0 lead in the series and are looking to advance to the ALCS with a victory. Twenty-one years later, playoff baseball is back in the Pacific Northwest. But unless...
CBS Sports
Five reasons why the Mariners won't be waiting very long for their next postseason trip
Saturday, the city of Seattle played host to its first Major League Baseball playoff game since 2001. I don't even want to imagine the feelings involved in the excitement building before attending the game and then watching the M's fail to score for 18 innings in a 1-0 marathon loss to end their season against the Astros.
Click2Houston.com
2022 MLB Postseason: This is where, when the Houston Astros will play in the ALCS
HOUSTON – The Major League Baseball has announced the schedule for the American League Championship Series, where the Houston Astros will play against either the Cleveland Guardians or the New York Yankees. Astros will start the series at home on Wednesday. The game will be broadcast on TBS. If...
