Tucson, AZ

Tucson creates online tool to report homeless encampments

By Perla Shaheen
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 4 days ago
Tucsonans can find homeless encampments throughout the city: in parks, near businesses, or on the side of the street.

“People have their community in encampments,” said Liz Casey, a volunteer with Community Care Tucson.

Casey says encampments are a source of safety for the unhoused population.

“People choose to set up away from the sun, away from the rain during monsoons,” Casey said.

But these unsheltered groups raise concerns of theft, property destruction, and open-air drug use. That’s why the city is launching an online tool for residents to report encampments. An outreach coordinator will visit the reported sites and categorize them into one of three tiers.

“Before we didn’t have a way to evaluate the encampment," said Mari Vasquez, Tucson’s homeless protocol coordinator. "It was just, some of them were taken down.”

The first tier is a site without occupants that needs to be cleaned up by Environmental Services. The second tier is a site with occupants that don't pose a health or safety risk. The city will send outreach teams to offer housing and social services to these occupants, and to clean up the area. Third tier encampments are considered a ‘significant’ health and safety risk, and Tucson Police will help relocate occupants within 72 hours.

“We’re very open to working with non-profits and seeing if there’s a way to expand the services that we can offer them,” Vasquez said.

Tucson's Housing Department estimates there’s been almost a 50% reduction in available shelter beds since 2019. Homeless advocates say occupants denied shelter will just end up back on the street.

“We just don’t know how many people are going to receive housing and services, and how many people are going to be displaced.”

The online reporting tool will be on the city's website and open to the public starting October 27th.

Comments

Anti manchild
4d ago

quick question where are they supposed to move to?? they are already out of site and there's not enough shelters so yeah not a good solution

Reply(1)
4
Phyllis Jean Haws-Garard
3d ago

I have lived in Tucson since 1986 and at one point I was kind of homeless but got lucky and got some help wit a hotel until I got a job but even back them there was not as many resources to get back on your feet unless you had children and usually your kids were taken away in order to get help. Then just here about 6 years ago my daughter was in the same position and it seems it hadn't really changed much since 86 still no real services in place that actually pull you far enough out of homelessness not to keep one foot out the door to it again no matter how hard you try. An agency got my daughter a place and before she got the keys she found a job and it bumped her right out of getting the it even though she was trying.

Reply
4
 

KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

