For much of the Colonial Valley Conference season, the debate has raged on about which player is the best in the league. Monday night, on the turf at Hopewell Valley, Bella Conti made her case, and the race to be CVC Player of the Year might be over. Oh, and her second-seeded Allentown Redbirds are once again headed to a Mercer County Final, which is a much bigger deal to the junior star.

MERCER COUNTY, NJ ・ 56 MINUTES AGO