J--D
3d ago
I'd be dotting those eyes and crossing those teeth for him if he did my kid that way. You have to stand up for your kids no days.
3
Related
wymt.com
Slurred speech on radio leads to arrest of Ky. 911 dispatcher, citation says
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A 911 dispatcher in Powell County was arrested over the weekend after police say she was drunk on the job. According to an arrest citation, a Stanton police officer heard dispatcher Shauna Staton speaking on the radio Sunday afternoon and thought her voice sounded slurred like she was impaired.
wymt.com
Laurel Co. Public Schools police department sworn in
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett said the district began planning its police department when Kentucky House Bill 63, passed earlier this year, required school resource officers at each school campus. ”It was quite a task, this was not built into the budget,”...
wymt.com
Flood survivor at Perry County Park ‘fighting tooth and nail’ for help with trailer issues
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A chilly breeze sweeps through Perry County Park as the daily temperatures continue to drop. Almost three months since the flood, survivors are still adjusting to new circumstances. “It’s just not home, you know, it’s temporary,” flood survivor Michelle Reed said. “It’s living somewhere that’s meant...
wymt.com
‘They really care about us here’: Staff and patients of EKY residential recovery center discuss life after opening
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Beacons of Hope Women’s Residential Treatment Center in Perry County opened its doors in August, but staff were met with a slow start. “It was kind of slow at first, but now we’re getting them at a fast pace,” said Nikki King who works in Peer Support.
wymt.com
Cumberland Police Dept. arrests one dozen people in large round-up
CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - The Cumberland Police Department made several arrests Saturday. A news release from the department stated 12 people were arrested in a “major theft case” and others were served warrants. Police said one person was wanted by the U.S. Marshals office. Police said a burglary...
wymt.com
Menifee County family raises safety concerns over ambulance transport
MENIFEE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Menifee County family is sharing their story after what they call a “traumatic experience.”. They tell WKYT their loved one was on their way to Morehead in an ambulance, when the hospital transport took a scary turn. Marthann Begley says she was taking...
WTVQ
12-year-old fatally shoots 4-year-old sibling; KSP investigating
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 12-year-old boy fatally shot his 4-year-old sister last week in Knott County, according to Kentucky State Police. The shooting, which occurred on Oct. 12 just before midnight, is still under investigation, but police say they don’t believe foul play is suspected and that this shooting was accidental.
wymt.com
How to keep mums alive through fall
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Lonnie Maggard, a local farmer said it is best to move mums inside overnight as freezing temperatures approach. “If it drops down into the twenties, my advice is to set them on the inside of the building or into your little garage, and as the temperature warms back up set them outside and they’ll live right on,” he said.
Perry County coal company leaders caught in money laundering scheme
The owner and chief financial officer of a former business in Perry County were both convicted Thursday by a federal jury in Lexington.
Father and son shot in Dickenson County during fight, sheriff says
DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities say a father and son were shot during a fight between the two Thursday night in Dickenson County. According to Sheriff Jeremy Fleming, deputies responded to a home in the 4000 block of Carter Stanley Highway around 8:50 p.m. Fleming said a father and his adult son got into […]
wymt.com
New distillery opens in Floyd County, gives back to families affected by Allen shooting
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 1620 Distilling Company held its grand opening in Prestonsburg on Saturday. The business welcomed folks in to taste locally-made bourbons, whiskey, and wines. A family-owned and operated business, the Turners said the “1620″ in the company’s name has a rich history. “My...
mountain-topmedia.com
Pike woman charged with selling fake meth
SHELBIANA, Ky. — A Pike County woman was arrested Wednesday, after being accused of selling fake meth to an undercover officer. Summer Adkins, 39, of Shelbiana, was the subject of an investigation by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. Back in July, she allegedly sold an undercover officer 3.5 grams of a substance she claimed was meth for $150. But turned it turned out the substance was not meth.
wymt.com
Golden Alert issued for Breathitt County man
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a Golden Alert to pass along. Breathitt County Emergency Management issued the alert Saturday night. Charles Lee Fugate was from Jackson was last seen driving a 2016 charcoal grey Ford Fusion with license plate number 571-VSJ. He was seen wearing a camo hat,...
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. woman who made national headlines in July flooding dies
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have sad news to report. WYMT has learned Mae Amburgey from Letcher County, who made national headlines following a viral picture of her stuck inside of her home during late July flooding, has died. Her son, Jay Amburgey, said she died Saturday, Oct. 8...
wymt.com
Kentucky court operations resuming in county after flooding
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky county’s court operations that have been closed since historic flooding in July will resume this month. The Knott County Office of Circuit Court Clerk will reopen Oct. 31 in the county Judicial Center. Circuit and district court proceedings will be conducted remotely due...
wymt.com
People seeking student loan forgiveness can now apply through online portal
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In August, President Joe Biden announced the details of his student loan forgiveness plan. Now, those seeking assistance have the opportunity to begin their application process. Anyone seeking student loan forgiveness can now apply through an online portal. Those with the Biden Administration said although people...
wymt.com
‘We can be ourselves’: Pikeville Pride celebrations held Saturday
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville Pride is back in action after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Thousands of people gathered at the Pikeville City Park to celebrate the LGBTQ Plus community. They showed their support and had fun with music, food and more. Volunteer organizer Emma Lowe said...
Death toll in Eastern Kentucky flooding goes to 43, two more dead; one still missing
Two more people were reported to have died related to the eastern Kentucky flooding back in July according to an update from Gov. Andy Beshear, bringing the death toll to 43, with one person still missing. “The deaths were caused by health conditions directly arising from the flooding. “These losses...
clayconews.com
ARREST & SEIZURE: Suspected Crystal Methamphetamine, U.S. Currency during Traffic Stop on Hal Rogers Parkway in Appalachian Region of Eastern Kentucky
HYDEN, KY - The Leslie County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that on Thursday, October 6, 2022 Deputies Shane Wilson and James Begley assisted Kentucky State Police Trooper Darrell Hicks with a traffic stop on the Hal Rogers Parkway. According to the report in Facebook:. During the investigation at the...
wymt.com
Kentucky State Police investigating after person hit by semi truck
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London is investigating after a large semi truck hit a person along the interstate in Laurel County. Troopers were called to the scene around the 34-mile marker in the southbound lane of Interstate 75 just after 10:40 Thursday night. The...
