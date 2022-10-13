ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, KY

J--D
3d ago

I'd be dotting those eyes and crossing those teeth for him if he did my kid that way. You have to stand up for your kids no days.

wymt.com

Laurel Co. Public Schools police department sworn in

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett said the district began planning its police department when Kentucky House Bill 63, passed earlier this year, required school resource officers at each school campus. ”It was quite a task, this was not built into the budget,”...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Cumberland Police Dept. arrests one dozen people in large round-up

CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - The Cumberland Police Department made several arrests Saturday. A news release from the department stated 12 people were arrested in a “major theft case” and others were served warrants. Police said one person was wanted by the U.S. Marshals office. Police said a burglary...
CUMBERLAND, KY
WTVQ

12-year-old fatally shoots 4-year-old sibling; KSP investigating

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 12-year-old boy fatally shot his 4-year-old sister last week in Knott County, according to Kentucky State Police. The shooting, which occurred on Oct. 12 just before midnight, is still under investigation, but police say they don’t believe foul play is suspected and that this shooting was accidental.
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

How to keep mums alive through fall

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Lonnie Maggard, a local farmer said it is best to move mums inside overnight as freezing temperatures approach. “If it drops down into the twenties, my advice is to set them on the inside of the building or into your little garage, and as the temperature warms back up set them outside and they’ll live right on,” he said.
HAZARD, KY
mountain-topmedia.com

Pike woman charged with selling fake meth

SHELBIANA, Ky. — A Pike County woman was arrested Wednesday, after being accused of selling fake meth to an undercover officer. Summer Adkins, 39, of Shelbiana, was the subject of an investigation by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. Back in July, she allegedly sold an undercover officer 3.5 grams of a substance she claimed was meth for $150. But turned it turned out the substance was not meth.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Golden Alert issued for Breathitt County man

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a Golden Alert to pass along. Breathitt County Emergency Management issued the alert Saturday night. Charles Lee Fugate was from Jackson was last seen driving a 2016 charcoal grey Ford Fusion with license plate number 571-VSJ. He was seen wearing a camo hat,...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky court operations resuming in county after flooding

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky county’s court operations that have been closed since historic flooding in July will resume this month. The Knott County Office of Circuit Court Clerk will reopen Oct. 31 in the county Judicial Center. Circuit and district court proceedings will be conducted remotely due...
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

People seeking student loan forgiveness can now apply through online portal

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In August, President Joe Biden announced the details of his student loan forgiveness plan. Now, those seeking assistance have the opportunity to begin their application process. Anyone seeking student loan forgiveness can now apply through an online portal. Those with the Biden Administration said although people...
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

‘We can be ourselves’: Pikeville Pride celebrations held Saturday

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville Pride is back in action after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Thousands of people gathered at the Pikeville City Park to celebrate the LGBTQ Plus community. They showed their support and had fun with music, food and more. Volunteer organizer Emma Lowe said...
PIKEVILLE, KY
clayconews.com

ARREST & SEIZURE: Suspected Crystal Methamphetamine, U.S. Currency during Traffic Stop on Hal Rogers Parkway in Appalachian Region of Eastern Kentucky

HYDEN, KY - The Leslie County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that on Thursday, October 6, 2022 Deputies Shane Wilson and James Begley assisted Kentucky State Police Trooper Darrell Hicks with a traffic stop on the Hal Rogers Parkway. According to the report in Facebook:. During the investigation at the...
LESLIE COUNTY, KY

