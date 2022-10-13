Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Richardsonian Romanesque-style home in St. Charles, Missouri was designed by innovator Oliver L. Link in 1892CJ CoombsSaint Charles, MO
Distinguished physiologist and Nobel Prize recipient, Joseph Erlanger, lived in this St. Louis home from 1917 to 1965CJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Seafood Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
4 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
St. Louis Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
St. Louis Mayor Vows to Create Reparations Commission
City seeks to examine reparations for slavery and harmful local discrimination
mystar106.com
Radioactive Waste Found at Missouri Elementary School
According to a recent assessment by environmental investigative consultants, there is significant radioactive contamination at an elementary school in a suburb of St. Louis where nuclear bombs were manufactured during World War II. The waste was deposited in locations close to the Missouri River and the St. Louis Lambert International...
St. Louis advocates optimistic the city’s reparations effort will advance
Reparations is often something people hear about in an international setting — such as ongoing reparations that are paid to Holocaust survivors or reparations South Africa paid to apartheid victims. This weekend, elected officials — including St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and Congresswoman Cori Bush — will gather for...
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Kansas City Chamber of Commerce opposes Amendment 4; St. Louis hotel employees fight to unionize
A St. Louis judge heard a lawsuit Wednesday from six attorneys general, including Missouri's Eric Schmitt, who want to block President Joe Biden's nearly $500 billion student loan forgiveness program. Schmitt argues that enacting the program results in the Missouri Higher Education Loan Authority losing revenue. Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chamber of Commerce publicly opposed Amendment 4, which mandates an increase in the Kansas City Police Department's budget and is set to appear on the ballot in November. The group argued that the responsibility of delegating funds to the department should fall to local leaders. And, employees at a large hotel in St. Louis are the latest to fight for unionization. Kick-start your Thursday with these stories and the rest of your business news below.
KMOV
Officials warn of higher heating bills this winter
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis region officials are warning residents of higher heating bills this winter. Heat Up St. Louis went door to door Saturday informing people of its services to help pay gas and electric bills. Community organizers set up a cleanup day at Hyde Park in...
Missouri Unemployment Worker Gave Free Money to Friends, Feds Say
A federal indictment says Vicky Hefner sent benefits to her friends and family
If you live in Missouri or wish to travel there in the near future and you are also a big fan of seafood and like to order it whenever you find it a menu, then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
KTLO
Missouri state employee accused of stealing $140K in unemployment funds
ST. LOUIS — A Missouri state employee has been indicted on three federal felony charges and accused of using her position to send about $140,500 in unearned unemployment benefits to friends, relatives and others. According to the indictment, 63-year-old Vicky Hefner of Jefferson County, Missouri, began work with Missouri’s...
KSDK
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones rebukes police board takeover plan
Steve Ehlmann talks about his op-ed pushing for a state takeover of the St. Louis police board. Mayor Tishaura Jones opposes this plan.
Distinguished physiologist and Nobel Prize recipient, Joseph Erlanger, lived in this St. Louis home from 1917 to 1965
Joseph Erlanger House, St. Louis, Missouri.Unknown author, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. It is often said that the value of historic landmarks can never be truly measured. These assets provide a connection to the past and an insight into our history. They also anchor communities, inspire economic development, and are a source of civic pride.
KMOV
FEMA offering aid for renters displaced by July flooding
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - FEMA says it is offering assistance to renters displaced by flooding in the St. Louis area in late July. The aid is available for residents of St. Louis City, St. Louis County and St. Charles County. Friday, the agency announced people who had to relocate due to the flooding, including those who had to leave their apartment due to the complex or building being condemned, may be eligible for federal assistance. Victims who live in units that did not sustain flood damage may also be eligible, federal officials say.
St. Louis Mayor to Join Reparations Event This Weekend
Mayor Tishaura Jones has supported providing reparations to Black St. Louisans in the past
Record cold expected in the St. Louis area this week
ST. LOUIS — After a wonderful fall weekend that was pretty close to where we should be this time of year, temperature-wise, we're headed for much colder air to start the week. The cold air mass is very evident just by looking up to Iowa and beyond. This will...
wustl.edu
Media Advisory: WashU Medical Campus street to be renamed Nash Way to honor physicians who advocated and cared for generations of St. Louis children
Name change honors beloved pediatricians Helen E. Nash, MD, and her brother Homer E. Nash Jr., MD. What: On Friday, Oct. 14, on the Washington University Medical Campus, Children’s Place between Euclid and Taylor avenues will be renamed Nash Way to honor beloved Washington University pediatricians Helen E. Nash, MD, and her brother Homer E. Nash Jr., MD, both of whom spent decades providing health care to and advocating for generations of children in St. Louis, many of whom were poor and Black. The siblings, who also treated patients at St. Louis Children’s Hospital, influenced physicians, trainees and a range of other health-care workers to emphasize health equity in patient care.
$101.2M of approved in funding for St. Louis area flood assistance
Assistance funding has been approved for residents affected by the flooding in July. Residents of St. Louis City, St. Louis County and St. Charles County are able to get flood relief help.
Wentzville Police place notes on residents’ doors
WENTZVILLE, Mo. – Wentzville Police Officers have been posting notes on residents’ doors. The department is calling the hang-tags “Night Eyes.” As officers patrol area subdivisions overnight, they put it on doors they walk by. The officer fills out the hang tag with their name, badge...
Driver killed by metal through windshield identified
81-year-old Kathleen Bailey of Belleville, Illinois was westbound on Interstate 64 at Vandeventer last Tuesday when the metal went through the driver’s side windshield.
KSDK
Students get 'suited for success' for free at St. Louis Community College
Students at St. Louis Community College were suited for business attire for free. They will have a career fair next week.
Balloon release held for community activist and mother of gun violence victim
ST. LOUIS — According to a National Library of Medicine research study, children in the U.S. are more likely to die from gun violence than in any other high-income country. In St. Louis, Jeanette Culpepper founded Families Advocating Safe Streets after her own son was murdered at 22 years old.
KMOV
Man killed near Gravois Park, Benton Park West neighborhoods
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was shot and killed in St. Louis just after 8 p.m. Saturday. Police said officers found a man around 30 years old with many gunshot wounds at Cherokee and Oregon. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The cross streets sit right at the...
