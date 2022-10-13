ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Radioactive Waste Found at Missouri Elementary School

According to a recent assessment by environmental investigative consultants, there is significant radioactive contamination at an elementary school in a suburb of St. Louis where nuclear bombs were manufactured during World War II. The waste was deposited in locations close to the Missouri River and the St. Louis Lambert International...
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Kansas City Chamber of Commerce opposes Amendment 4; St. Louis hotel employees fight to unionize

A St. Louis judge heard a lawsuit Wednesday from six attorneys general, including Missouri's Eric Schmitt, who want to block President Joe Biden's nearly $500 billion student loan forgiveness program. Schmitt argues that enacting the program results in the Missouri Higher Education Loan Authority losing revenue. Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chamber of Commerce publicly opposed Amendment 4, which mandates an increase in the Kansas City Police Department's budget and is set to appear on the ballot in November. The group argued that the responsibility of delegating funds to the department should fall to local leaders. And, employees at a large hotel in St. Louis are the latest to fight for unionization. Kick-start your Thursday with these stories and the rest of your business news below.
KMOV

Officials warn of higher heating bills this winter

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis region officials are warning residents of higher heating bills this winter. Heat Up St. Louis went door to door Saturday informing people of its services to help pay gas and electric bills. Community organizers set up a cleanup day at Hyde Park in...
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Missouri

If you live in Missouri or wish to travel there in the near future and you are also a big fan of seafood and like to order it whenever you find it a menu, then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
CJ Coombs

Distinguished physiologist and Nobel Prize recipient, Joseph Erlanger, lived in this St. Louis home from 1917 to 1965

Joseph Erlanger House, St. Louis, Missouri.Unknown author, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. It is often said that the value of historic landmarks can never be truly measured. These assets provide a connection to the past and an insight into our history. They also anchor communities, inspire economic development, and are a source of civic pride.
KMOV

FEMA offering aid for renters displaced by July flooding

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - FEMA says it is offering assistance to renters displaced by flooding in the St. Louis area in late July. The aid is available for residents of St. Louis City, St. Louis County and St. Charles County. Friday, the agency announced people who had to relocate due to the flooding, including those who had to leave their apartment due to the complex or building being condemned, may be eligible for federal assistance. Victims who live in units that did not sustain flood damage may also be eligible, federal officials say.
wustl.edu

Media Advisory: WashU Medical Campus street to be renamed Nash Way to honor physicians who advocated and cared for generations of St. Louis children

Name change honors beloved pediatricians Helen E. Nash, MD, and her brother Homer E. Nash Jr., MD. What: On Friday, Oct. 14, on the Washington University Medical Campus, Children’s Place between Euclid and Taylor avenues will be renamed Nash Way to honor beloved Washington University pediatricians Helen E. Nash, MD, and her brother Homer E. Nash Jr., MD, both of whom spent decades providing health care to and advocating for generations of children in St. Louis, many of whom were poor and Black. The siblings, who also treated patients at St. Louis Children’s Hospital, influenced physicians, trainees and a range of other health-care workers to emphasize health equity in patient care.
FOX2Now

Wentzville Police place notes on residents’ doors

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – Wentzville Police Officers have been posting notes on residents’ doors. The department is calling the hang-tags “Night Eyes.” As officers patrol area subdivisions overnight, they put it on doors they walk by. The officer fills out the hang tag with their name, badge...
