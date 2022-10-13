ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

The Fall Leaf Festival is coming back to Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Looking for something fun to do with friends and family next weekend? The Fall Leaf Festival is coming back to Spokane next Saturday! The annual event gives people the opportunity to play in the leaves, enjoy the trees and explore the Finch Arboretum. You can take yourself and loved ones to take a photo with their huge...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Journey is bringing their 50th anniversary Freedom Tour to Spokane!

SPOKANE, Wash. – The legendary rock band, Journey, is bringing their 50th anniversary freedom tour to Spokane in 2023!. Aril 14, 2023, Journey and special guest Toto will be taking the stage at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena. Tickets will range from $35.00 to $149.50 and go on sale...
SPOKANE, WA
huckleberrypress.com

Billie’s Diner—Cooking up Community Connectivity

Bringing community and conversation to the dining table is one of the main reasons McKenzie DonTigny decided to work in the food industry to begin with, and more recently helped motivate her to start up Billie’s Diner in Airway Heights which held a grand opening on September 16. Area...
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA
KXLY

It will feel like fall by the end of the week – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– Enjoy these last few days of “Summer-tober.” Real fall weather is on the way. Severe wildfire conditions are ongoing on Sunday in Western Washington. As winds begin to stagnate this week we will likely see air quality impacts again on the eastern edge of the Cascades.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Get out and enjoy this beautiful weather NOW!

Our stretch of beautiful weather continues! Daytime highs will remain 10-15° above our averages for this time of the year in the 70’s and 80’s through Thursday. Smoke will remain a bit of an issue, especially for the Cascades through mid-week. Mother Nature is ready to flip...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Could we see snow in the Inland Northwest this week?

SPOKANE, Wash. — We are expected to see a big change in weather in the Inland Northwest later this week. But big enough to maybe see some snow in the area? The National Weather Service in Spokane says it’s possible. NWS-Spokane says that by next weekend, we could see parts of the Inland Northwest only have highs in the 40s...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Camp Hope to roll out camp-specific ID badges

The Washington State Department of Transportation shared updates on what it's doing at Camp Hope, including rolling out camp-specific ID badges. The agency also responded to the City of Spokane's chronic nuisance notice.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Sunny Sunday, but is it the last one for a while?

SPOKANE, Wash.– It will continue to be another gorgeous weekend, but is it our last one for a while?. Wildfire smoke continues to be a problem in this unusually warm weather. Most of the Inland Northwest should have clean air on Sunday thanks to winds out of the east. We will continue to see air quality issues at the foot of the Cascades and around Bonners Ferry.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Bloomsday board responds to resignation of former race director Jon Neill

SPOKANE, Wash. – On Thursday, Oct. 13, the Bloomsday board announced longtime board member and race director, Jon Neill, was stepping away from the organization. According to Neill, stated he’d been stripped of his title and given the option to fill another role with unspecified responsibilities following a 5-4 vote, which he’d said came as a surprise. Two other board members, Steve Jones and Tom Fuchs, strongly disagreed with the decision and resigned as well.
SPOKANE, WA
ncwlife.com

WSDOT responds to Spokane's demand to disband homeless camp

(The Center Square) – The Washington State Department of Transportation is objecting to a homeless encampment on its Spokane property being declared a “chronic nuisance.” The agency warns of legal ramifications if city and council officials attempt to disband the site without adequate shelter space available for people who are displaced.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Old World Christmas opening for 2022 holiday season on Saturday

SPOKANE, Wash. – It’s never too early to start planning for the holidays.  Spokane’s Old World Christmas factory outlet is reopening on Saturday for the 2022 holiday season.  The outlet, which specializes in selling holiday ornaments, has been open since 1978. It only opens twice per year; to spread holiday cheer during “Christmas in July,” then again during the holiday...
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

Camp hope shrinks; plus, a Band-Aid for contaminated West Plains water, and Woodward's gloomy prognostication

According to a weekend count by Jewels Helping Hands, there are 443 people living at Camp Hope. That's lower than earlier in the summer, when a survey counted 601 people living at the East Central homeless encampment — a number that's been used in countless news statements and stories. In a text message, Julie Garcia, executive director of Jewels Helping Hands, the nonprofit overseeing the camp, said more campers are being moved into housing and that she hopes the number will be at 430 by Friday. Garcia describes it as a "steady decline." The new population figures come just a few days after Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl joined the sheriff, county commissioners and county prosecutor in calling for the camp to be cleared. In a letter sent to the state Transportation Department — which owns the land the camp is on — and Jewels Helping Hands, Meidl outlined allegations of criminal activity and declared the camp a chronic nuisance. The letter included a proposed agreement that would require all personal items be moved off the property by Nov. 15. (NATE SANFORD)
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WSDOT responds to Chronic Nuisance Notice filed by city over Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington Department of Transportation responded to the City of Spokane’s “Chronic Nuisance Notice,” which was filed over Camp Hope. WSDOT began by objecting to the notice and calling it unlawful. The letter states the city is holding WSDOT responsible for a situation Spokane created, by not being able to provide housing and social and health services...
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy