Journey is bringing their 50th anniversary Freedom Tour to Spokane!
SPOKANE, Wash. – The legendary rock band, Journey, is bringing their 50th anniversary freedom tour to Spokane in 2023!. Aril 14, 2023, Journey and special guest Toto will be taking the stage at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena. Tickets will range from $35.00 to $149.50 and go on sale...
Our heat continues through Thursday then a big change – Mark
The sun and warmth return today through Wednesday with highs above 70 then we see a cooldown into the weekend. Overnight lows remain in the 40s into Saturday. Showers coming this weekend with a possible start Friday night.
Billie’s Diner—Cooking up Community Connectivity
Bringing community and conversation to the dining table is one of the main reasons McKenzie DonTigny decided to work in the food industry to begin with, and more recently helped motivate her to start up Billie’s Diner in Airway Heights which held a grand opening on September 16. Area...
It will feel like fall by the end of the week – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash.– Enjoy these last few days of “Summer-tober.” Real fall weather is on the way. Severe wildfire conditions are ongoing on Sunday in Western Washington. As winds begin to stagnate this week we will likely see air quality impacts again on the eastern edge of the Cascades.
Get out and enjoy this beautiful weather NOW!
Our stretch of beautiful weather continues! Daytime highs will remain 10-15° above our averages for this time of the year in the 70’s and 80’s through Thursday. Smoke will remain a bit of an issue, especially for the Cascades through mid-week. Mother Nature is ready to flip...
Could we see snow in the Inland Northwest this week?
SPOKANE, Wash. — We are expected to see a big change in weather in the Inland Northwest later this week. But big enough to maybe see some snow in the area? The National Weather Service in Spokane says it’s possible. NWS-Spokane says that by next weekend, we could see parts of the Inland Northwest only have highs in the 40s...
Camp Hope to roll out camp-specific ID badges
The Washington State Department of Transportation shared updates on what it's doing at Camp Hope, including rolling out camp-specific ID badges. The agency also responded to the City of Spokane's chronic nuisance notice.
Sunny Sunday, but is it the last one for a while?
SPOKANE, Wash.– It will continue to be another gorgeous weekend, but is it our last one for a while?. Wildfire smoke continues to be a problem in this unusually warm weather. Most of the Inland Northwest should have clean air on Sunday thanks to winds out of the east. We will continue to see air quality issues at the foot of the Cascades and around Bonners Ferry.
Local racer involved in crash at Findlay Stadium Stateline Speedway died on Sunday
POST FALLS, ID. — A local racer was involved in an crash during a race at Findlay Stadium Stateline Speedway died on Sunday. Scott Eldredge got in the crash Saturday night. Findlay Stadium Stateline Speedway said on its Facebook page that he died at 6:30 a.m Sunday morning. The cause of death is unknown right now. Eldredge was known for...
Bloomsday board responds to resignation of former race director Jon Neill
SPOKANE, Wash. – On Thursday, Oct. 13, the Bloomsday board announced longtime board member and race director, Jon Neill, was stepping away from the organization. According to Neill, stated he’d been stripped of his title and given the option to fill another role with unspecified responsibilities following a 5-4 vote, which he’d said came as a surprise. Two other board members, Steve Jones and Tom Fuchs, strongly disagreed with the decision and resigned as well.
WSDOT responds to Spokane's demand to disband homeless camp
(The Center Square) – The Washington State Department of Transportation is objecting to a homeless encampment on its Spokane property being declared a “chronic nuisance.” The agency warns of legal ramifications if city and council officials attempt to disband the site without adequate shelter space available for people who are displaced.
Deputies arrest Soap Lake shooting suspect that closed SR 17 between First and Sixth
SOAP LAKE, Wash. – The suspect is now is custody. SR 17 between First and Sixth is now open. Last Updated: Oct. 17 at 5:40 a.m. The Grant County Sheriffs office have confirmed that State Route (SR) 17 is closed between First and Sixth near Soap Lake while police investigate a shooting that happened overnight.
US Fish and Wildlife Service conducts prescribed burn near Cheney
CHENEY, Wash. — If you see smoke out in Cheney, crews are doing a prescribed burn in the area. Spokane County Fire District 3 said on Saturday that US Fish and Wildlife Service is burning a prescribed area of the Turnbull Wildlife Refuge Fire Management Specialist for Turnbull Wildfire Refuge Ken Meinhart said the fire is burning at the northern...
Old World Christmas opening for 2022 holiday season on Saturday
SPOKANE, Wash. – It’s never too early to start planning for the holidays. Spokane’s Old World Christmas factory outlet is reopening on Saturday for the 2022 holiday season. The outlet, which specializes in selling holiday ornaments, has been open since 1978. It only opens twice per year; to spread holiday cheer during “Christmas in July,” then again during the holiday...
Fill the Boot: Firefighters out fundraising to fight muscular dystrophy
SPOKANE, Wash. – If you’re driving on Northwest Blvd. this weekend, you may see firefighters out on street corners at Maple St. and Ash St., passing around a rubber boot! It’s time for the International Association of Fire Fighters annual “Fill the Boot” campaign!. Every...
Camp hope shrinks; plus, a Band-Aid for contaminated West Plains water, and Woodward's gloomy prognostication
According to a weekend count by Jewels Helping Hands, there are 443 people living at Camp Hope. That's lower than earlier in the summer, when a survey counted 601 people living at the East Central homeless encampment — a number that's been used in countless news statements and stories. In a text message, Julie Garcia, executive director of Jewels Helping Hands, the nonprofit overseeing the camp, said more campers are being moved into housing and that she hopes the number will be at 430 by Friday. Garcia describes it as a "steady decline." The new population figures come just a few days after Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl joined the sheriff, county commissioners and county prosecutor in calling for the camp to be cleared. In a letter sent to the state Transportation Department — which owns the land the camp is on — and Jewels Helping Hands, Meidl outlined allegations of criminal activity and declared the camp a chronic nuisance. The letter included a proposed agreement that would require all personal items be moved off the property by Nov. 15. (NATE SANFORD)
Spokane City leaves several million dollars for housing unspent, former housing director says
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane's former top-housing official sent a letter to Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward the day he left his job detailing millions of dollars for housing left unspent. Former Spokane Neighborhood Housing and Human Services Director John Hall resigned in September, just three months after Mayor Nadine Woodward...
WSDOT responds to Chronic Nuisance Notice filed by city over Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington Department of Transportation responded to the City of Spokane’s “Chronic Nuisance Notice,” which was filed over Camp Hope. WSDOT began by objecting to the notice and calling it unlawful. The letter states the city is holding WSDOT responsible for a situation Spokane created, by not being able to provide housing and social and health services...
