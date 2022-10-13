Read full article on original website
Northern Burlington over Burlington City- Boys soccer recap
Gavin Spalding dished out two assists to help lead Northern Burlington to a 4-1 win over Burlington City in Columbus. Akhil Placid, Tarun Aravind, Nolan Bondoc, and Max Hoagland each scored a goal for Northern Burlington (4-10-2). Leo Tapia scored the only goal of the game for Burlington City (5-8-1).
Willingboro over Doane Academy- Boys soccer recap
Franklyn Karngbaye scored twice with an assist to lead Willingboro to a 3-1 win over Doane Academy in Burlington. Rae-Jaun Gayle also scored for Willingboro (13-1). Hilstreet Jackson made three saves in the win. Fawaz Somoye netted a goal for Doane Academy (9-3-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
Boys soccer: Middletown South downs Raritan
Junior Shawn McCann scored twice as Middletown South got past Raritan 3-0 in Middletown. Senior Lucas Mielnikiewicz had a goal as well for Middletown South (7-6-1) while seniors Alex Soto and Olli Muniz and freshman Luke Strada had an assist apiece. Junior keeper Jacob Anderson finished with six saves. Raritan...
Boys soccer: Franklin tops College Achieve Central Charter in OT
Senior Gandor Bah and sophomore Ike Eluwa combined to hand Franklin a 2-1 overtime win over College Achieve Central Charter in Plainfield. Bah controlled a ball played into the corner and took on a defender one-on-one, slipped past him and played a back pass to Eluwa at the top of the six-yard box for the winner in extra time for Franklin (5-10), which has won four of its last five matches.
Boys soccer: Mercer County Tournament semifinals preview
BOYS SOCCER: Steinert vs Notre Dame on October 6, 2022 — MERCER COUNTY TOURNAMENT SEMIFINALS. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Field hockey recap: Elentrio is electric for Our Lady of Mercy vs. Atlantic City
Isabella Elentrio finished with four goals and an assist as Our Lady of Mercy Academy blanked Atlantic City Monday in Atlantic City, 8-0. Mina Lockhart added three goals and an assist for the Villagers (10-0-1). Lauren King netted a goal and two assists. Tori Ravoni and Molly Gallagher each had an assist.
How small-school girls soccer standout put The Pilgrim Academy on the map
The pregame routine included a prayer, a blessing and a few bars of the Star-Spangled Banner from a member of the school choir who just happens to be the state’s leading goal scorer. There was also an announcement of the starting lineups that nearly ended without Addison Smith’s name...
St. John Vianney over Matawan- Field hockey recap
Katarina Villa scored a hat trick with an assist to lead St. John Vianney to a 5-0 win over Matawan in Holmdel. Fiona Drew and Cat Scheinvar each scored a goal for St. John Vianney (7-6). Taylor Schlein made two saves in the win. Matawan fell to 3-9-1 with the...
Football: No. 10 Camden sparks in second half to shutout Paulsboro
Taquan Brittingham and Deante Ruffin each scored two second-half touchdowns to lead Camden, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 41-0 win over Paulsboro in Camden. Brittingham scored on a 36-yard punt return and on a 14-yard fumble return back-to-back in the third quarter, which helped the Panthers turn a 6-0 halftime lead into a 28-0 lead heading to the fourth.
With its head coach missing from the sidelines, Somerville plays like Somerville
Maybe it was the excitement and reverence of Senior Night at Somerville’s Brooks Stadium. Maybe it was the fact the head coach on the Hillsborough sideline was Kevin Carty Jr. – the son of a former Somerville coach, Kevin Carty Sr.
NJ.com
Camden stars D.J. Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw would ‘complement’ each other at Kentucky, coach says
One Camden High School star committed to Kentucky on Friday, and now the recruiting world waits on the other shoe to drop. With 7-foot-2 big man Aaron Bradshaw now committed to John Calipari’s Wildcats for 2023, many recruiting experts believe D.J. Wagner, the No. 1 prospect in the class, will follow suit. Wagner and Bradshaw were at Kentucky’s “Big Blue Madness” on Friday, but Wagner has not revealed when he will make his college announcement.
Rutgers basketball receives votes in Associated Press’ preseason Top 25 poll
Rutgers basketball has its eyes set on returning to the NCAA Tournament for a third consecutive year this winter. The preseason prognostics have the Scarlet Knights in the middle of the hunt. Rutgers earned votes in the Associated Press’s preseason Top 25, which was released on Monday afternoon. It marks...
PhillyBite
Most Desirable Neighborhoods in South Jersey
A few neighborhoods have the highest demand regarding South Jersey real estate. These neighborhoods are Moorestown, Haddon Heights, Collingswood, and Short Hills. These cities have a plethora of housing options, and the high demand has led to home prices seeing some of the most significant jumps in the state. Moorestown.
Here are 4 Rutgers football thoughts for 2nd half of season | Bowl game possible?
The second half of the 2022 season is here for Rutgers. After a busy bye week that included the firing of offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson — the first time head coach Greg Schiano fired an assistant in the midst of a season — the Scarlet Knights (3-3, 0-3) return to action on Saturday when they host Indiana (3-4, 1-3) in their homecoming game.
Toms River, NJ Regional School Teacher named New Jersey State Teacher of the Year!
Our teachers are such a huge part of what we learn and who we become from the very beginning of our educational journey in school to this very moment, years after we graduate, it all has lasting power and what we learn from them makes us better people and educated and prepared for the world around us.
The Wonder Years unleash furious set at raging N.J. concert | Review
While most tour gigs come and go, Dan Campbell should remember Sunday night in Sayreville for the rest of his life. Why? Because dads don’t forget stuff like this: “Tonight is the first night my son is going to hear a song named after him,” the impassioned singer happily announced to the Starland Ballroom crowd.
Rutgers’ Gavin Wimsatt recovers from injury, all 3 quarterbacks available vs. Indiana, Greg Schiano says
Coming off its bye week break, Rutgers is back to full strength at quarterback. Redshirt freshman Gavin Wimsatt has recovered from injury and will be available for the Scarlet Knights’ Homecoming meeting with Indiana on Saturday, head coach Greg Schiano said Monday. Wimsatt participated in practice last week and “made some strides,” Schiano said.
Philly Italian food? Try crossing over into NJ
If there's one thing we know how to do here in the Delaware Valley, it's how to prepare Italian food. It's probably what we're most famous for - Philadelphia and New Jersey in particular. That's because of the heavy Italian influence in this region. We're pretty lucky, too, because it...
Winning $1 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold at South Jersey Convenience Store
Somebody in South Jersey is having a pretty good start to their week. And by "pretty good," we're assuming that person is trying to figure out what to do with $1 million (minus taxes, of course) as they enjoy their morning coffee. Definitely a good problem to have. According to...
Bill introduced that officially defines Central Jersey as region in N.J.
HILLSBOROUGH, N.J. -- We're possibly a step closer to resolving one of the oldest debates -- is Central Jersey real?A new bill introduced in the state Legislature would formally define Central Jersey as Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, and Somerset counties.But, as CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported Wednesday, it aims to do much more than that.READ MORE: Click here to read the billIf you live in New Jersey, you know there are many items up for debate. Pork roll or Taylor ham? Hoagie or sub? Pump your gas or have it pumped for you?But perhaps one of the oldest debates is whether Central...
