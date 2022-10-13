ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, NJ

NJ.com

Northern Burlington over Burlington City- Boys soccer recap

Gavin Spalding dished out two assists to help lead Northern Burlington to a 4-1 win over Burlington City in Columbus. Akhil Placid, Tarun Aravind, Nolan Bondoc, and Max Hoagland each scored a goal for Northern Burlington (4-10-2). Leo Tapia scored the only goal of the game for Burlington City (5-8-1).
BURLINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Willingboro over Doane Academy- Boys soccer recap

Franklyn Karngbaye scored twice with an assist to lead Willingboro to a 3-1 win over Doane Academy in Burlington. Rae-Jaun Gayle also scored for Willingboro (13-1). Hilstreet Jackson made three saves in the win. Fawaz Somoye netted a goal for Doane Academy (9-3-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
WILLINGBORO, NJ
NJ.com

Boys soccer: Middletown South downs Raritan

Junior Shawn McCann scored twice as Middletown South got past Raritan 3-0 in Middletown. Senior Lucas Mielnikiewicz had a goal as well for Middletown South (7-6-1) while seniors Alex Soto and Olli Muniz and freshman Luke Strada had an assist apiece. Junior keeper Jacob Anderson finished with six saves. Raritan...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Boys soccer: Franklin tops College Achieve Central Charter in OT

Senior Gandor Bah and sophomore Ike Eluwa combined to hand Franklin a 2-1 overtime win over College Achieve Central Charter in Plainfield. Bah controlled a ball played into the corner and took on a defender one-on-one, slipped past him and played a back pass to Eluwa at the top of the six-yard box for the winner in extra time for Franklin (5-10), which has won four of its last five matches.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

St. John Vianney over Matawan- Field hockey recap

Katarina Villa scored a hat trick with an assist to lead St. John Vianney to a 5-0 win over Matawan in Holmdel. Fiona Drew and Cat Scheinvar each scored a goal for St. John Vianney (7-6). Taylor Schlein made two saves in the win. Matawan fell to 3-9-1 with the...
HOLMDEL, NJ
NJ.com

Football: No. 10 Camden sparks in second half to shutout Paulsboro

Taquan Brittingham and Deante Ruffin each scored two second-half touchdowns to lead Camden, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 41-0 win over Paulsboro in Camden. Brittingham scored on a 36-yard punt return and on a 14-yard fumble return back-to-back in the third quarter, which helped the Panthers turn a 6-0 halftime lead into a 28-0 lead heading to the fourth.
PAULSBORO, NJ
NJ.com

Camden stars D.J. Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw would ‘complement’ each other at Kentucky, coach says

One Camden High School star committed to Kentucky on Friday, and now the recruiting world waits on the other shoe to drop. With 7-foot-2 big man Aaron Bradshaw now committed to John Calipari’s Wildcats for 2023, many recruiting experts believe D.J. Wagner, the No. 1 prospect in the class, will follow suit. Wagner and Bradshaw were at Kentucky’s “Big Blue Madness” on Friday, but Wagner has not revealed when he will make his college announcement.
PhillyBite

Most Desirable Neighborhoods in South Jersey

A few neighborhoods have the highest demand regarding South Jersey real estate. These neighborhoods are Moorestown, Haddon Heights, Collingswood, and Short Hills. These cities have a plethora of housing options, and the high demand has led to home prices seeing some of the most significant jumps in the state. Moorestown.
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers’ Gavin Wimsatt recovers from injury, all 3 quarterbacks available vs. Indiana, Greg Schiano says

Coming off its bye week break, Rutgers is back to full strength at quarterback. Redshirt freshman Gavin Wimsatt has recovered from injury and will be available for the Scarlet Knights’ Homecoming meeting with Indiana on Saturday, head coach Greg Schiano said Monday. Wimsatt participated in practice last week and “made some strides,” Schiano said.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
CBS New York

Bill introduced that officially defines Central Jersey as region in N.J.

HILLSBOROUGH, N.J. -- We're possibly a step closer to resolving one of the oldest debates -- is Central Jersey real?A new bill introduced in the state Legislature would formally define Central Jersey as Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, and Somerset counties.But, as CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported Wednesday, it aims to do much more than that.READ MORE: Click here to read the billIf you live in New Jersey, you know there are many items up for debate. Pork roll or Taylor ham? Hoagie or sub? Pump your gas or have it pumped for you?But perhaps one of the oldest debates is whether Central...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

