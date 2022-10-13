Read full article on original website
American and proud
3d ago
20% is more in line. Any home for sale right now the buyer needs to take off 20% of the asking price. Walk if they refuse.
Reply
2
Related
4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they...
Agency battling wage theft in California is too short-staffed to do its job
The state is a national leader in labor law, experts say, but its agency enforcing wage theft rules in California still struggles to staff up.
SFGate
Tax the rich for more EVs? California Democrats split
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California ballot measure that would tax the rich to help put more electric cars on the road may seem tailor-made to win support from Democrats in a state known for climate leadership, but Proposition 30 has one notable opponent: Gov. Gavin Newsom. That's put the Democratic governor on the opposite side of his own party and against his traditional environmental allies.
California Experiencing Unusually Low Number of ‘Major’ Wildfires in October: Here’s Why
Across the American West, but in California especially, fall marks the most dangerous time for wildfires. Typically, months of hot, dry weather combine with strong winds, putting brittle vegetation at risk of sparking and causing widespread wildfire damage, especially in October. This year, however, things are different. A cooler, damper weather pattern in the Bay Area has left California with essentially no major wildfires burning anywhere in the state. And we’re here to take a look at why.
Gas prices may soon drop in California: Here’s when, and why
California drivers could soon see relief at the pump.
California may reallocate shrinking water supply
With scanty participation in voluntary water reductions, the drought is raising questions about mandatory cuts.
Requirements to get money from the California gas rebate
California sends money directly to millions of residents to help with rising gas prices, The payments, which began October 7, range from $200 to $1,050, depending on your income and other things. Over the following months, approximately 18 million payments will be given, Benefiting up to 23 million Californians, The cash payments are part of the budget deal that was agreed upon in June.
Phys.org
Changing climate claims railways, houses and beaches in California
Steve Lang can see catastrophic erosion worsened by climate change happening in real time along one of the world's most scenic railroad lines, where the sea is swallowing homes, tracks and California's beautiful beaches. "Every day I come here and watch this, and it makes me want to cry," the...
Opinion: Who’s to Blame for California’s High Gas Prices? It’s Complicated.
As the inimitable Yogi Berra once said, it’s déjà vu all over again. As gasoline prices spiked last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom denounced oil companies and called a special legislative session to impose a new tax on their profits. “Crude oil prices are down but oil and...
californiaglobe.com
State Begins Construction On $6.5 Billion, 10,000 Mile Broadband Internet Network Across California
Newsom administration officials and construction executives laid a groundbreaking ceremony in San Diego on Friday, kicking off the start of a massive $6.5 billion, 10,000 mile broadband internet network designed to give high-speed internet to unserved and underserved areas of the state. While there were proposals for high-speed internet to...
Californians are happiest at this age: Study
Beautiful beaches, unmatched weather and unlimited sunshine. There’s a lot of reasons to be happy when living in California, but a new study suggests your age may play a significant role in just how happy you are. For Californians, peak life satisfaction comes at the age of 44. The study, conducted by Mixbook, a website […]
4 Great Steakhouses in California
If you live in California and you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that you should absolutely visit if you love good food, because all of these restaurants come highly recommended.
iebusinessdaily.com
Forecast: U.S. not staring down a recession
The U.S. will probably avoid a recession during the next two years, so long as the Federal Reserve doesn’t raise interest rates more than it has said it plans to, according to a forecast. Despite some signs of weakness, the U.S. economy continues to move forward thanks to the...
New California Program Helps Dreamers in Limbo Pay for College by Giving Them Jobs
Natalia Angeles always knew she was going to college despite being undocumented, so giving up the chance to attend a four-year university straight out of high school was not easy. But when the acceptance came from the University of California at Riverside, she quickly realized that without being able to work legally, she couldn’t afford to attend.
KTLA.com
When will you get your inflation relief check? California announces new dates for debit cards
While millions of Californians have started receiving their Middle Class Tax Refund by direct deposit, many more are still waiting for the check to arrive. The “inflation relief” payments, as lawmakers have called them, range in size from $200 to $1,050. The roughly 23 million taxpayers who qualify will get the payment by direct deposit or by debit card, depending on how they filed taxes in 2020.
Five deadline dates to get a Fall direct payment you need to know & why the last days of October are crucial
MILLIONS of Californians have already started receiving direct payments between $200 to $1,050, with more being sent out in phases. The rebates were first issued Friday, October 7 due to a deal Governor Gavin Newsom struck with state lawmakers months ago to ease the burden of inflation. The California Franchise...
California Residents Are Receiving Another Stimulus Check & Here’s How To Check On Yours
This month, the State of California is distributing a round of inflation relief stimulus checks to as many as 23 million residents. People living in the Golden State are eligible to receive payments of up to $1,050. According to the state of California's Franchise Tax Board, payments for the Middle-Class...
SoCal can expect warmer temperatures after morning clouds on Monday
Southern California will see things warm up a bit over the next several days.
SFGate
Drought-stricken California approves desalination plant
DANA POINT, Calif. (AP) — With California struggling through historic drought, the state's Coastal Commission on Thursday approved a desalination plant that could turn up to 5 million gallons of seawater a day into drinkable water. The commission voted 11-0 to approve the proposed Doheny Ocean Desalination Project in...
New CalFresh program provides up to $100 of free groceries each month
Families and individuals can earn up to $100 per month to spend on fresh food with a new program at Northgate Markets in Southern California. The program, called “Más Fresco,” will allow CalFresh participants to earn up to $100 every month to spend on fruits and vegetables. CalFresh is California’s implementation of SNAP, the Supplemental […]
Comments / 12