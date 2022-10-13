ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 12

American and proud
3d ago

20% is more in line. Any home for sale right now the buyer needs to take off 20% of the asking price. Walk if they refuse.

Reply
2
Related
SFGate

Tax the rich for more EVs? California Democrats split

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California ballot measure that would tax the rich to help put more electric cars on the road may seem tailor-made to win support from Democrats in a state known for climate leadership, but Proposition 30 has one notable opponent: Gov. Gavin Newsom. That's put the Democratic governor on the opposite side of his own party and against his traditional environmental allies.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

California Experiencing Unusually Low Number of ‘Major’ Wildfires in October: Here’s Why

Across the American West, but in California especially, fall marks the most dangerous time for wildfires. Typically, months of hot, dry weather combine with strong winds, putting brittle vegetation at risk of sparking and causing widespread wildfire damage, especially in October. This year, however, things are different. A cooler, damper weather pattern in the Bay Area has left California with essentially no major wildfires burning anywhere in the state. And we’re here to take a look at why.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Devo

Requirements to get money from the California gas rebate

California sends money directly to millions of residents to help with rising gas prices, The payments, which began October 7, range from $200 to $1,050, depending on your income and other things. Over the following months, approximately 18 million payments will be given, Benefiting up to 23 million Californians, The cash payments are part of the budget deal that was agreed upon in June.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Californians are happiest at this age: Study

Beautiful beaches, unmatched weather and unlimited sunshine. There’s a lot of reasons to be happy when living in California, but a new study suggests your age may play a significant role in just how happy you are. For Californians, peak life satisfaction comes at the age of 44. The study, conducted by Mixbook, a website […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in California

If you live in California and you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that you should absolutely visit if you love good food, because all of these restaurants come highly recommended.
CALIFORNIA STATE
iebusinessdaily.com

Forecast: U.S. not staring down a recession

The U.S. will probably avoid a recession during the next two years, so long as the Federal Reserve doesn’t raise interest rates more than it has said it plans to, according to a forecast. Despite some signs of weakness, the U.S. economy continues to move forward thanks to the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

When will you get your inflation relief check? California announces new dates for debit cards

While millions of Californians have started receiving their Middle Class Tax Refund by direct deposit, many more are still waiting for the check to arrive. The “inflation relief” payments, as lawmakers have called them, range in size from $200 to $1,050. The roughly 23 million taxpayers who qualify will get the payment by direct deposit or by debit card, depending on how they filed taxes in 2020.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Drought-stricken California approves desalination plant

DANA POINT, Calif. (AP) — With California struggling through historic drought, the state's Coastal Commission on Thursday approved a desalination plant that could turn up to 5 million gallons of seawater a day into drinkable water. The commission voted 11-0 to approve the proposed Doheny Ocean Desalination Project in...
KTLA

New CalFresh program provides up to $100 of free groceries each month

Families and individuals can earn up to $100 per month to spend on fresh food with a new program at Northgate Markets in Southern California. The program, called “Más Fresco,” will allow CalFresh participants to earn up to $100 every month to spend on fruits and vegetables. CalFresh is California’s implementation of SNAP, the Supplemental […]
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy