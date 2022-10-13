Read full article on original website
All the facts and figures to know from the Astros' 18-inning win
Houston secured a series sweep on Saturday after one of the longest games in playoff history.
Astros vs. Mariners live updates: Astros win in 18th on Peña HR
Follow Chron's live coverage for Saturday's playoff showdown in Seattle.
Astros Eliminate Mariners After Wild 18-Inning Thriller In ALDS
The Houston Astros swept the Seattle Mariners in their best-of-five American League Division Series on Saturday. Yet, the finish line was far from easy. While it only takes three wins to complete a sweep in the ALDS round of postseason play, the Astros and Mariners played an extra game worth of innings at T-Mobile Park — the first playoff game to take place in front of Seattle fans in over two decades.
ALDS Game 3: Mariners vs. Astros | Live updates, reactions
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros meet in Game 3 of the ALDS. The Astros have a 2-0 lead in the series and are looking to advance to the ALCS with a victory. Twenty-one years later, playoff baseball is back in the Pacific Northwest. But unless...
Astros game times announced for ALCS
The series will get underway Wednesday evening in Houston.
Astros secure home-field advantage through World Series
Houston has the best record of any team left in the playoffs.
Rockets sign guard Kevin Porter Jr. to $82.5 million contract
Houston is making a major investment in the 22-year-old guard.
Astros survive 18-inning marathon in Seattle: Best memes and tweets
After 17 scoreless innings, the Houston Astros got the run they needed to help clinch the Game 3 win over the Seattle Mariners and advance to the ALCS. The Houston Astros are once again ALCS bound. This time, for the sixth consecutive season, but it did not come easy. Houston...
Seattle to leave roof open for Game 3 with Astros despite 'unhealthy' air
Air quality has deteriorated in advance of Houston's matchup against the Mariners due to wildfires.
Elton John cancels Nov. 4 concert at Minute Maid Park, thanks to the Astros advancing in playoffs
The Rocketman was scheduled for an appearance at the Juice Box, but a quick look at the calendar showed the Astros potentially being at home the same evening.
How Houston Astros stars have dominated previous ALCS matchups
One Houston hitter has dominated opposing pitching staffs in the championship series.
Astros win over Mariners ties longest MLB playoff game
Game 3 of the ALDS was one for the record books.
MLB Division Series top plays: Astros defeat Mariners in 18 innings
MLB action continues Saturday as the best-of-five Division Series rolls on!. The Houston Astros swept the Seattle Mariners in their ALDS series with a 1-0 victory on the road after a whopping 18 innings. Houston now advances to the American League Championship Series, which will begin Wednesday. Earlier, the Philadelphia...
Lance McCullers Jr. carves up Mariners with slider in Game 3
Seattle's lineup stood little chance against the veteran right hander.
Pearl Jam kicks off ALDS Game 3 with epic National Anthem
The famous band joined rapper Macklemore in firing up the T-Mobile Park crowd.
The 10 most intriguing games on the Rockets' 2022-23 schedule
Reunions and budding rivalries headline Houston's 2022-23 slate.
Mariners vs. Astros score: Live updates as George Kirby, Lance McCullers Jr. trade scoreless frames
What were you doing October 18, 2001? That was the last time we saw a Major League Baseball playoff game in Seattle. Until October 15, 2022, that is. After four straight road playoff games in their first postseason since Ichiro's rookie year, the Mariners finally get to play at home again Saturday, hosting Game 3 in their ALDS matchup against Houston. The Astros hold a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five ALDS after two comeback wins.
José Altuve looks to break out of slump in ALCS
The Houston Astros second baseman went 0 for 16 at the plate in the ALDS.
Jack Easterby out with Texans, report says
The executive vice president of football operations had been with the team since 2019.
