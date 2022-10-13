ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Astros Eliminate Mariners After Wild 18-Inning Thriller In ALDS

The Houston Astros swept the Seattle Mariners in their best-of-five American League Division Series on Saturday. Yet, the finish line was far from easy. While it only takes three wins to complete a sweep in the ALDS round of postseason play, the Astros and Mariners played an extra game worth of innings at T-Mobile Park — the first playoff game to take place in front of Seattle fans in over two decades.
MLB Division Series top plays: Astros defeat Mariners in 18 innings

MLB action continues Saturday as the best-of-five Division Series rolls on!. The Houston Astros swept the Seattle Mariners in their ALDS series with a 1-0 victory on the road after a whopping 18 innings. Houston now advances to the American League Championship Series, which will begin Wednesday. Earlier, the Philadelphia...
Mariners vs. Astros score: Live updates as George Kirby, Lance McCullers Jr. trade scoreless frames

What were you doing October 18, 2001? That was the last time we saw a Major League Baseball playoff game in Seattle. Until October 15, 2022, that is. After four straight road playoff games in their first postseason since Ichiro's rookie year, the Mariners finally get to play at home again Saturday, hosting Game 3 in their ALDS matchup against Houston. The Astros hold a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five ALDS after two comeback wins.
