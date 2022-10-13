Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Monday Sector Laggards: Energy, Consumer Products
In afternoon trading on Monday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, up 1.5%. Within the sector, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a gain of 0.3% and 0.4%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.3% on the day, and up 50.82% year-to-date. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is up 35.80% year-to-date, and Marathon Oil Corp. is up 66.81% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and MRO make up approximately 3.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
NASDAQ
Why Nu Holdings Stock Was Up Monday
Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) was surging higher on Monday, up as much as 8% just before noon ET. As of 2:30 p.m., the stock price was still up about 7.2%, trading at $4.41 per share. The fintech is down roughly 53% year to date. The major indexes were all up...
NASDAQ
Technology Sector Update for 10/17/2022: SPLK,NET,GFS,WATT
Technology stocks were finishing near their intra-day highs Monday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 3.1% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index gaining 2.3% in late trading. In company news, Splunk (SPLK) climbed 5.5% following reports Starboard Value was pressing the data analytics firm to increase its share...
NASDAQ
Funds Added To CEG Positions
At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed 640 13F filings for the 09/30/2022 reporting period, and looked at the various S&P 500 components held by each of these reporting hedge funds and other 13F filers. For each component, we totaled the number of shares held across all of these funds. Next, we went back to the 06/30/2022 period, and went through the same exercise for each of those 640 funds. By comparing the same group across the two periods, we can see which S&P 500 components, in the aggregate, these particular funds have been buying and selling.
NASDAQ
Why DocuSign Stock Shot Nearly 5% Higher Today
DocuSign's (NASDAQ: DOCU) week got off to a roaring start on Monday, with its stock zooming almost 5% higher on the day. Once again, the online document security specialist was tipped as a top company in the contracts field. So what. On Monday morning, DocuSign announced that it was named...
NASDAQ
Looking for the Best Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market? Here's Warren Buffett's Advice
Since buying his first stock at age 11, Warren Buffett has amassed $90 billion in wealth and become one of the best-known figures in finance. Buffett's ability to pick winning investments is nothing short of extraordinary, and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) has achieved immense success under his leadership. In fact, Berkshire stock skyrocketed more than 3,600,000% between 1964 and 2021, and Buffett had racked up more than $177 billion in unrealized gains through Berkshire's portfolio as of June 30, 2022.
NASDAQ
The Market Crashed My Portfolio. 3 Things That Taught Me
When the stock market crashed, it took my portfolio down faster than a heavyweight wrestler. This brutal experience taught me three unforgettable lessons in stock market investing: invest consistently, limit investing on margin, and invest for the long term. 1. Invest consistently. The post-pandemic market plunge took many investors by...
NASDAQ
AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) insiders sold US$8.4m worth of stock, a possible red flag that's yet to materialize
While AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shareholders have enjoyed a good week with stock up 3.0%, they need remain vigilant. In spite of the relatively cheap prices, insiders made the decision to sell US$8.4m worth of stock in the last 12 months. This could be a warning indicator of vulnerabilities in the future.
NASDAQ
Energy Sector Update for 10/17/2022: ENPH,LFG,BP,TRP,TRP.TO,BF-B,SM
Energy stocks this afternoon backed away slightly from their earlier surge, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 1.7% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) up 1.6%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 2.6% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 2.3%. West...
NASDAQ
Can Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Maintain Its Strong Returns?
One of the best investments we can make is in our own knowledge and skill set. With that in mind, this article will work through how we can use Return On Equity (ROE) to better understand a business. By way of learning-by-doing, we'll look at ROE to gain a better understanding of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE).
NASDAQ
Dell Technologies (DELL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Dell Technologies (DELL) closed at $34.47, marking a +0.61% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.65% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.86%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.24%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Monday Sector Leaders: Services, Financial
Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Services companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 2.7%. Within that group, DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH) and Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 8.7% and 8.1%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 3.5% on the day, and down 29.41% year-to-date. DISH Network Corp, meanwhile, is down 56.58% year-to-date, and Match Group Inc, is down 66.10% year-to-date.
NASDAQ
Why Cloudflare Stock Was on Fire Monday
Shares of Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) were sharply higher on Monday, surging as much as 15.7%. By 3:33 p.m. ET today, the stock was still up 13.3%. A broad uptrend in the overall market no doubt added fuel for its ascent, but the cloud computing company was also on the receiving end of an upgrade and some bullish commentary courtesy of a Wall Street analyst.
NASDAQ
Financial Sector Update for 10/17/2022: SCHW, BK, BAC, GDOT
Financial stocks sprinted higher during Monday trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 2.6% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 2.6%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 2.4% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was ahead 4.0%. Bitcoin was increasing 1.3% to $19,542,...
NASDAQ
Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 18, 2022 : JNJ, LMT, TFC, STT, ACI, HAS, SBNY, CBSH, SI, CATC, MBWM, HBCP
The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/18/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.49. This value represents a 4.23% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JNJ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for JNJ is 16.51 vs. an industry ratio of 14.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.
NASDAQ
Procter & Gamble Q1 Preview: Can Shares Find New Life?
The Zacks Consumer Staples sector has held up relatively well in 2022 vs. the general market, down roughly 13%. Companies in the sector can generate revenue in the face of good and bad economic situations, helping explain why it’s been a bright spot in an otherwise dim market in 2022.
NASDAQ
Kimberly-Clark (KMB) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Kimberly-Clark (KMB) closed at $114.18, marking a +0.86% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.65%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.86%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.24%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of...
NASDAQ
One CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) insider reduced their stake by 16% in the previous year
From what we can see, insiders were net sellers in CareCloud, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MTBC ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders sold the stock in greater numbers than they purchased it. While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a...
NASDAQ
Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) has caught the attention of institutional investors who hold a sizeable 30% stake
If you want to know who really controls Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 30% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).
NASDAQ
Why Archaea Energy Stock Soared 54% Today
Shares of Archaea Energy (NYSE: LFG) surged on Monday after the renewable natural gas (RNG) producer struck a deal to be acquired by British oil giant BP (NYSE: BP). By the close of trading, Archaea Energy's stock price was up 54%. So what. Under the terms of the deal, BP...
