Aiken County, SC

WRDW-TV

With 3 shootings, crime surge claims more lives in CSRA

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A rash of deadly crime continues in the CSRA, with a man found slain in Aiken County just a couple of says after two men were shot dead just across the Savannah River in Augusta. The latest report of a shooting came from Beech Island,...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wgac.com

Body Found in Beech Island This Morning

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says a person riding a bicycle discovered a body on the ground near 124 Spann Hammond Road just after 8:00 a.m. today. The black male victim appeared to have at least one gunshot wound. Information is limited at this time, but Aiken County authorities are asking for any information that could help with the investigation. Contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811, or you can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons involved.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Sheriff Alfonzo Williams responds to financial audit

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After an audit took a deeper look at how Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams was spending money, he came in to give his side. We sat down with him for a one-on-one interview to see what he has to say. Williams says the county started looking...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

2nd person in a week dies of opioid overdose in Grovetown

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the second time in a few days, a person has died of an opioid overdose in Grovetown. The latest death happened over the weekend in the 200 block of Hayne Drive, according to police. The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim had possibly ingested cocaine...
GROVETOWN, GA
WRDW-TV

Deputy identified in deadly Augusta stun-gun incident

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has released details about the deputy who used a stun gun on a man who died afterward. The deputy was identified Monday as Cpl. Tommy Gunn, who has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation into the death of Christopher Blount, 45, of Hephzibah.
AUGUSTA, GA
abccolumbia.com

Lexington Police: Alleged Hobby Lobby shoplifter identified

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police says they’ve identified an alleged shoplifter. Authorities say the woman is suspected to have been involved in several shoplifting incidents at Hobby Lobby on Sunset Blvd. More information will become available when shared.
LEXINGTON, SC
WRDW-TV

Edgefield County Historical Society hosts fall meeting

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Edgefield County Historical Society host’s their fall meeting Oct. 23., which will be open to the public. The society will discuss Mark Catesby, an 18th century naturalist who visited South Carolina and Edgefield in 1722 and 1723. The speaker for this occasion will be...
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

One man injured after shooting at Dogwood Terrace

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a shooting incident on the 2000 block of Dudley Drive at Dogwood Terrace. According to dispatchers, the call came in at 5:32 p.m. Monday. Officials say one man was shot at least once and transported to the...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta roadways taking a deadly toll on motorcyclists

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Motorcycle crashes have claimed multiple lives over the past week in Augusta. The latest one happened just before 2:15 a.m. Sunday. According to the Richmond County Coroner’s Office, the accident happened on Riverwatch Parkway, just west of the Augusta Canal, when the motorcycle rider lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the guardrail.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Youth program class canceled after fights at Fort Gordon

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia National Guard shut down a class at the Youth Challenge Academy after fights broke out last week, according to Fort Gordon officials. We’ve been receiving messages from parents of kids enrolled over the weekend. One parent, Ronnie Williams, tells us his daughter was...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Man dead, deputy on leave after Augusta stun-gun incident

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man died over the weekend after a deputy used a stun gun on him, authorities said. As is routine, the deputy is on leave during the investigation of the incident. Just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a home on the 3400 block of...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Playing Fore the Pets returns to Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - You know the saying ‘it’s raining cats and dogs’? In Aiken, it’s raining golf balls. Playing Fore the Pets has returned. A golf tournament to support the Aiken County Animal Shelter. Supporters can enter to win $1,000, but you have a one...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Can you help deputies find this missing 14-year-old?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 14-year-old. Tacalyn Armour is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds. Authorities also released a photo of her. She was last seen Saturday in the 3100...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Richmond County Coroner investigating two deadly motorcycle crashes

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Coroner’s Office is investigating a traffic fatality that occurred on Friday evening, 10/14/2022 at 11:39 P.M.  The crash occurred at Peach Orchard Road and Tobacco Road.   Issa Gladston Malik-Kahn, 27 years old of Smoketree Road Augusta was transported to Augusta University Medical Center by EMS where he was […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

South Carolina releases 2022 School Report Card ratings

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - SC Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said the 2022 South Carolina School Report Card results are being released Monday. This is the first time the reports include ratings since 2019. The announcement was made at the Prosperity-Rikard Elementary School in Prosperity. The results can be viewed at the website linked here. The report cards provide information about every school and district. These include test performance, teacher qualifications, student safety, parental involvement, and awards.
PROSPERITY, SC
WRDW-TV

PaceDay 2022 comes to an end

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The CDC says cancer is the second leading cause of death in the United States. One local non-profit brought more than 400 cyclists to the CSRA to raise money for treatment and ride for a good cause. For the past four years, PaceLine has helped fund...
AUGUSTA, GA

