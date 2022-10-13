ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-City Herald

Andrew Wiggins Reveals Reason For Taking Discount on Contract Extension

View the original article to see embedded media. The Golden State Warriors have locked up Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole to long-term extensions. While not a drastic amount in terms of average annual value, Wiggins did take a discount on his contract extension, dropping from an average annual value of $29.5M on his current deal, to $27.3M on his new extension. With his current deal being end-loaded, Wiggins is set to make $33.6M this season, making this extension feel like an even greater discount.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Tri-City Herald

The LA Clippers Sign and Waive a Player

View the original article to see embedded media. The LA Clippers continue making final adjustments to their roster as the season is about to start in five days. The team does not have a backup center but looks to be leaning in the direction of utilizing more small ball. However, they still have their contingency plans.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Podcast: Exclusive Jalen McDaniels interview + Hornets.com’s Sam Perley

James and Chase called in some favours for some top tier guests for their final podcast before the start of the NBA's regular season. First, Hornets.com's very own Sam Perley returns for his second appearance on the podcast to recap some of the key talking points from pre-season. Next, Hornets...
NBA
Tri-City Herald

Doc Rivers Reacts to Isaiah Joe Landing With OKC Thunder

The Philadelphia 76ers’ first two big cuts of the offseason weren’t all that surprising. Two weeks ago, the Sixers waived the former G League MVP Trevelin Queen to knock the main roster down to 15 before the final two preseason games of the year. Following the Sixers’ preseason...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tri-City Herald

Report: Kevin Porter Jr., Rockets Agree to Contract Extension

Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. has agreed to a four-year, $82.5 million contract extension with the team, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday. The extension is fully guaranteed only through the first season, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The agreement comes on the eve of the 2022–23 regular season. The Rockets play their first game on Wednesday against the Hawks.
HOUSTON, TX
Tri-City Herald

Clippers Launch Streaming Service; TNT Pays Charles Barkley How Much?

OCT 17 CLIPPERS START OWN STREAMING SERVICE; BARKLEY SECURES THE BAG. Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer has launched a streaming service that could change the way fans watch games around the world if it eventually catches on with other teams as well. "ClipperVision" is a streaming platform that will air at least 70 live games during the 2022-23 NBA season and offer six different streams in multiple languages.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Starting Lineup Could Vary Early in the Season For Thunder

There’s plenty of different directions for Oklahoma City to go from where they stand entering the regular season. The lineup is one of the few things that can be decided this early, and Thunder fans will get their first answer on Wednesday when the Thunder take the court. Now...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Tri-City Herald

Lakers News: Health Updates Ahead Of Tuesday’s Season Opener

Your Los Angeles Lakers will be without some key pieces ahead of the start of the 2022-23 NBA season. View the original article to see embedded media. As we previously reported, point guard Russell Westbrook, who may soon be relegated to the Lakers' bench for good, is considered day-to-day with a sore left hamstring.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

49ers Injury Report: Talanoa Hufanga in Concussion Protocol

Injuries galore with the 49ers following the loss to Atlanta. Rising star safety Talanoa Hufanga has entered the concussion protocol after experiencing symptoms Monday morning per Kyle Shanahan. Hufanga passed the in-game test after sustaining the head injury on the first defensive series and passed the postgame test as well. But Hufanga is now dealing with symptoms today and will be in the protocol going forward. This will put his status in question for Week 7 against the Chiefs.
NFL

