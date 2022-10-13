Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fremont Rated the Safest City in CaliforniaAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
HelloFresh to Close Bay Area Factory and Eliminate Over 600 JobsAnthony J LynchRichmond, CA
Meet 'Pan Solo,' a 6-foot bread replica of the 'Star Wars' hero created by a California bakery.Zoran BogdanovicSan Francisco, CA
2022 Oakland A’s Season ReviewIBWAAOakland, CA
Savor every second of the Warriors’ Indian summerClay KallamSan Francisco, CA
Related
Tri-City Herald
Andrew Wiggins Reveals Reason For Taking Discount on Contract Extension
View the original article to see embedded media. The Golden State Warriors have locked up Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole to long-term extensions. While not a drastic amount in terms of average annual value, Wiggins did take a discount on his contract extension, dropping from an average annual value of $29.5M on his current deal, to $27.3M on his new extension. With his current deal being end-loaded, Wiggins is set to make $33.6M this season, making this extension feel like an even greater discount.
Tri-City Herald
The LA Clippers Sign and Waive a Player
View the original article to see embedded media. The LA Clippers continue making final adjustments to their roster as the season is about to start in five days. The team does not have a backup center but looks to be leaning in the direction of utilizing more small ball. However, they still have their contingency plans.
Tri-City Herald
Podcast: Exclusive Jalen McDaniels interview + Hornets.com’s Sam Perley
James and Chase called in some favours for some top tier guests for their final podcast before the start of the NBA's regular season. First, Hornets.com's very own Sam Perley returns for his second appearance on the podcast to recap some of the key talking points from pre-season. Next, Hornets...
NBA・
Tri-City Herald
Doc Rivers Reacts to Isaiah Joe Landing With OKC Thunder
The Philadelphia 76ers’ first two big cuts of the offseason weren’t all that surprising. Two weeks ago, the Sixers waived the former G League MVP Trevelin Queen to knock the main roster down to 15 before the final two preseason games of the year. Following the Sixers’ preseason...
Tri-City Herald
Report: Kevin Porter Jr., Rockets Agree to Contract Extension
Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. has agreed to a four-year, $82.5 million contract extension with the team, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday. The extension is fully guaranteed only through the first season, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The agreement comes on the eve of the 2022–23 regular season. The Rockets play their first game on Wednesday against the Hawks.
Tri-City Herald
Clippers Launch Streaming Service; TNT Pays Charles Barkley How Much?
OCT 17 CLIPPERS START OWN STREAMING SERVICE; BARKLEY SECURES THE BAG. Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer has launched a streaming service that could change the way fans watch games around the world if it eventually catches on with other teams as well. "ClipperVision" is a streaming platform that will air at least 70 live games during the 2022-23 NBA season and offer six different streams in multiple languages.
Tri-City Herald
Starting Lineup Could Vary Early in the Season For Thunder
There’s plenty of different directions for Oklahoma City to go from where they stand entering the regular season. The lineup is one of the few things that can be decided this early, and Thunder fans will get their first answer on Wednesday when the Thunder take the court. Now...
Tri-City Herald
Lakers News: Health Updates Ahead Of Tuesday’s Season Opener
Your Los Angeles Lakers will be without some key pieces ahead of the start of the 2022-23 NBA season. View the original article to see embedded media. As we previously reported, point guard Russell Westbrook, who may soon be relegated to the Lakers' bench for good, is considered day-to-day with a sore left hamstring.
Rams sideline running back, seek trade for 'fresh new start': report
The Los Angeles Rams are expected to keep running back Cam Akers sidelined until they can find a trade partner as the team wishes to give him a "fresh new start."
NFL・
Tri-City Herald
49ers Injury Report: Talanoa Hufanga in Concussion Protocol
Injuries galore with the 49ers following the loss to Atlanta. Rising star safety Talanoa Hufanga has entered the concussion protocol after experiencing symptoms Monday morning per Kyle Shanahan. Hufanga passed the in-game test after sustaining the head injury on the first defensive series and passed the postgame test as well. But Hufanga is now dealing with symptoms today and will be in the protocol going forward. This will put his status in question for Week 7 against the Chiefs.
NFL・
Comments / 0