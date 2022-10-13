ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Larry Brown Sports

Colts make surprising decision with QB depth chart

Matt Ryan officially has a new understudy. The Indianapolis Colts made the surprising decision on Friday to elevate quarterback Sam Ehlinger to No. 2 on the depth chart behind their starter Ryan. Ehlinger displaces former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles, who is now set to be inactive for Week 6 against the Tennessee Titans (per Mike Chappell of FOX59 in Indianapolis).
Tri-City Herald

Colts 34, Jaguars 27: Defense Collapses Late to Drop to 2-4

View the original article to see embedded media. Another week, another new way to lose. Constant turnovers? Done that. Red-zone failures? Been there. Now, it was time for a defensive let-down. After the defense had held the Jaguars together for the first month of the season, they were due for their off day, and that off day came on Sunday vs. the Indianapolis Colts.
Tri-City Herald

Proposed Bills Trade Lands Josh Allen Another Target

It feels like the last thing the Buffalo Bills need at this point in time is yet another offensive weapon. Such firepower has them shockingly favored against the mighty Kansas City Chiefs at the not-so-friendly confines of Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday late afternoon (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS). Is there a...
Tri-City Herald

Chargers vs. Broncos Week 6 Inactives

INGLEWOOD – The Chargers final injury report listed wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) as doubtful and right tackle Trey Pipkins (knee) and center Corey Linsley (illness) as questionable. The Broncos had nine players that received a game designation. Linebacker Josey Jewell (knee) and S Caden Sterns (hip) were ruled...
Tri-City Herald

Tom Brady Posts Message About Buccaneers’ Struggles In 2022 Season

It’s no secret that Tom Brady and the Buccaneers haven’t gotten off to the start they hoped for this season, but the seven-time Super Bowl champ wants to reassure the team’s faithful fanbase that he believes the team can play better. Fresh off of a dreadful loss...
Tri-City Herald

Levi Onwuzurike Has Surgery, Out for 2022 Season

Fresh off a bye week, the Detroit Lions are hoping to get several key players back before their Week 7 showdown with the Dallas Cowboys. While details of injured players like D’Andre Swift, Amon-Ra St. Brown and DJ Chark were uncertain Monday, head coach Dan Campbell provided clarity on the status of a second-year player.
Tri-City Herald

‘Great Opportunites To Teach’: Learning How To Finish Games Is the Next Step for the Jaguars

View the original article to see embedded media. The Jaguars' offense found its spark in Week 6 due to a Trevor Lawrence bounce-back effort that saw him rush for two touchdowns and throw for one more while playing turnover-free football for the first time in three weeks. The Jaguars also got significant contributions from its rushing attack, allowing flexibility with their playcalling and keeping the Colts' defense on their heels all afternoon. Despite these positive developments, it didn’t reflect in the win column.
Tri-City Herald

NFL Writer Lists Cornerback Detroit Lions Could Trade For

The Detroit Lions are hoping the return of cornerback Jerry Jacobs can aid in turning around the struggles of the secondary. Through five games, the entire defense has struggled to execute at a high level, as the statistical numbers opposing offenses have put up against Aaron Glenn's defense have been staggering.
Tri-City Herald

Podcast: Exclusive Jalen McDaniels interview + Hornets.com’s Sam Perley

James and Chase called in some favours for some top tier guests for their final podcast before the start of the NBA's regular season. First, Hornets.com's very own Sam Perley returns for his second appearance on the podcast to recap some of the key talking points from pre-season. Next, Hornets...
Tri-City Herald

The LA Clippers Sign and Waive a Player

View the original article to see embedded media. The LA Clippers continue making final adjustments to their roster as the season is about to start in five days. The team does not have a backup center but looks to be leaning in the direction of utilizing more small ball. However, they still have their contingency plans.
