Effective: 2022-10-17 17:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-17 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Starr FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Deep South Texas, including the following county, Starr. * WHEN...Until 645 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 552 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen in less than 30 minutes. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Rio Grande City, Garciasville, La Rosita, La Grulla, La Puerta, Santa Cruz, Las Lomas, Ringgold Middle School, Fort Ringgold County Park, Rio Grande City Fire Department, Alto Bonito, Starr County Sheriffs Office, La Victoria, Grulla Middle School, Starr County Memorial Hospital, Rio Grande City Municipal Airport, Los Garzas, Los Alvarez, La Casita and Rio Grande City Library. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

