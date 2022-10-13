ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US health officials confirm shortage of Adderall, medication often used for ADHD, narcolepsy

By Marina Pitofsky, USA TODAY
 4 days ago
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration confirmed a shortage of the medication commonly referred to by the brand name Adderall.

“FDA is in frequent communication with all manufacturers of amphetamine mixed salts, and one of those companies, Teva, is experiencing ongoing intermittent manufacturing delays,” the FDA said in a statement on Wednesday. “Other manufacturers continue to produce amphetamine mixed salts, but there is not sufficient supply to continue to meet U.S. market demand through those producers.”

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. in a statement to USA TODAY said it has "active supply of both branded Adderall and its generic version and continues to produce and refill the channel regularly at levels above historical demand."

"It is possible that some people may encounter a backorder (intermittently) based on timing and demand, but these are only temporary," the company added in an emailed statement, adding that it expects "inventory recovery in the coming months."

Amphetamine mixed salts, including Adderall, are approved by the FDA for patients with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy. The FDA noted that, while the shortage is addressed, there are some possible alternatives for people who need the medication, such as extended-release versions of amphetamine mixed salts.

CVS:Chain cuts costs of period products by 25%, pays customer 'tampon tax' in some states

Minnesota:Man selling drug similar to Adderall online actually sold fentanyl, causing 11 fatal overdoses

Health officials also said in the Wednesday statement they will “assist manufacturers with anything needed to resolve the shortage.”

Recent problems with Adderall supply started with a labor shortage in August at Teva, and other companies have also experienced limited supplies of the generic drug.

A survey from the National Community Pharmacists Association conducted earlier this year found that roughly 80% of community pharmacists reported supply shortages, with about 64% reporting “difficulty obtaining Adderall.” The survey was based on 358 responses from pharmacy owners and managers.

Health officials urged people to work with their health care providers on options for obtaining the medication or alternatives.

Contributing: Natalie Neysa Alund, USA TODAY

Related
Daily Mail

FDA declares national Adderall shortage: Fears patients will turn to black market as some are forced to shop around 40 pharmacies to get ADHD drug

A national Adderall shortage has been declared across the US — after at least half a dozen drug makers said they were running out. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) finally acknowledged the problem following months of anecdotal reports of desperate patients rationing the drug or shopping around up to 40 pharmacies for the drugs.
INDUSTRY
NBC News

FDA confirms Adderall shortage as largest manufacturer warns of delays through end of the year

The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday confirmed a nationwide shortage of the attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder medication Adderall, more than two months after some pharmacies reported difficulties filling prescriptions. The shortage affects the immediate-release form of Adderall, a stimulant that helps manage ADHD symptoms. The FDA said in a statement that...
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

FDA Announces Shortage of Crucial Drug

On and off "manufacturing delays" at Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) are the reason for the Adderall shortage that has been going on in America in recent weeks, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said this week. Meanwhile, the company told ABC News that while they are experiencing "intermittent backorders" they are...
INDUSTRY
Reason.com

Blame the Government for the Adderall Shortage

The fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic continues: This week, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that there is a shortage of Adderall. The pharmaceutical stimulant is prescribed to treat attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), a neurological disorder that inhibits focus in children and adults alike. In its announcement, the FDA contended...
U.S. POLITICS
NIH Director's Blog

Study confirms link between COVID-19 vaccination and temporary increase in menstrual cycle length

A large international study has confirmed the findings of a previous U.S. study that linked COVID-19 vaccination with an average increase in menstrual cycle length of less than one day. The increase was not associated with any change in the number of days of menses (days of bleeding). Funded by the National Institutes of Health, the new study included data from nearly 20,000 people from Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe and other parts of the world who received any of nine different vaccines. For most study participants, the increase resolved in the cycle following vaccination.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Shin

What Autopsies of Vaccinated People (With Covid Vaccines) Reveal About Post-Vaccine Deaths

And why it’s important to know them (and their limitations) Biomedical devices have their limits in understanding the body from the outside. That’s why autopsy— meaning ‘the act of seeing for oneself’ in Greek — remainsuseful to this day. To know what really happened, we have to understand the body from the inside. An autopsy, thus, dissects the dead body to determine the cause of death or the effects of a disease or treatment.
Fortune

2 symptoms are emerging as dominant in long COVID cases

Most COVID patients recover their sense of smell or taste within three months of infection. In 2020, developing a change in your sense of smell and/or taste was a sign that you may have COVID-19. Now, nearly three years later, researchers have determined that about 5% of adults who reported an initial change in their sense of smell or taste after contracting COVID-19 may go on to have long-lasting issues with those senses.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical News Today

Methamphetamine: What you should know

Methamphetamine is a highly addictive and illegal psychostimulant drug similar to amphetamine. People use it for its powerful euphoric effects, which are similar to those of cocaine. Methamphetamine. of naturally occurring dopamine and norepinephrine in the brain. The effect lasts longer than those of cocaine, and it is cheaper and...
PHARMACEUTICALS
TheDailyBeast

This Deadly COVID Twist Is Like Nothing We’ve Seen Before

As the wave of COVID infections from the highly-contagious BA.5 subvariant finally subsided back in late July, new subvariants were already competing for dominance—and the opportunity to drive the next wave of infections.A little over two months later, epidemiologists are close to naming a winner. In the United Kingdom, infections from a highly mutated subvariant called BQ.1.1 are doubling every week—a rate of growth that far exceeds other leading subvariants. In the U.S., BQ.1.1 is spreading twice as fast as its cousin subvariant BA.2.75.2.That means BQ.1.1 is very contagious. But that’s not the subvariant’s most alarming quality. What’s most worrying...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

Experts Warn Of New COVID-19 Symptom Overlooked By Public

As the virus behind COVID-19 has mutated and changed, so too have the symptoms associated with infection, and experts believe the dominant strain expected to cause a case surge this winter is no different. While the top symptoms of previous strains have included fever, loss of smell, and a runny...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Examiner

Flesh-eating drug intended for animals linked to thousands of overdoses in heroin and fentanyl

The animal tranquilizer xylazine, which is not intended for human consumption, has been linked to thousands of drug overdoses across the United States, according to reports. Deaths from the drug, which also goes by the street name "tranq," increased 86.8% between 2019 and 2020 before dropping off slightly in 2021, the Detroit Free Press reported Friday. Xylazine has also had an increasing presence in states such as Delaware, Maryland, and Connecticut, according to federal officials cited by the New York Post.
CONNECTICUT STATE
