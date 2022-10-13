ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SkySports

EFL goals and round-up: Late mayhem in Sheffield United draw; Burnley go top

Oliver Norwood scored a 98th-minute equaliser as Sheffield United drew with Blackpool in a six-goal thriller with four red cards and a late missed penalty. The hosts had looked comfortable following goals from James McAtee and Iliman Ndiaye, but Jerry Yates struck twice to make it all square at the break and Kenny Dougall made it 3-2 to Blackpool early in the second half.
SkySports

Leicester 0-0 Crystal Palace: Foxes remain in relegation zone after stalemate

Brendan Rodgers says Leicester fans should be venting their anger towards him after the Foxes missed the chance to climb out of the Premier League relegation zone following a frustrating 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace. The home stalemate leaves Leicester with just one win from their opening 10 games and...
SkySports

Mansfield 2-1 Walsall: Will Swan stunner sees Nigel Clough's Town to victory

A late winner from substitute Will Swan preserved promotion-chasing Mansfield's unbeaten home record as they edged out battling Walsall 2-1. The Stags created some fine early chances, with Jordan Bowery curling a 20-yard effort against the bar from George Lapslie's lay-off after 10 minutes. So it was no surprise when...
SkySports

Accrington 0-3 Derby: William Osula scores twice as hosts miss two penalties

William Osula celebrated a double for Derby in a 3-0 win but Accrington squandered two penalties in two minutes. The Danish striker, on loan from Sheffield United, opened the scoring on 15 minutes. Nathaniel Mendez-Laing charged forward, his pass split the Stanley defence and found teenager Osula who fired home his first goal in English football.
SkySports

Premier League betting: Solly March can fire for Brighton vs Nottingham Forest at 7/1

Our tipster Jones Knows is hoping Tuesday is the day Solly March breaks his remarkable goalscoring drought. Back him at 7/1. Watch midweek PL highlights for free on Sky Sports. A profit of 9.5 across the board from the bets advised, with Dominic Solanke taking just 62 seconds to deliver on his anytime goalscorer prospects at 3/1 (2pts win) for Bournemouth at Fulham. Not to be for the 22/1 on him scoring twice and 150/1 on him hitting a hat-trick but let's not be greedy. Our 13/2 double also copped maximum return as Brentford and Brighton played out a game where both teams didn't score and Chelsea won without conceding at Aston Villa. It really is a funny old game as that Chelsea victory without conceding was smothered in fortune, as Kepa Arrizabalaga performed miracles to keep Villa at bay. Proof that sometimes bad bets win, and good bets lose.
SkySports

Coins thrown at Pep Guardiola in Liverpool loss as Reds condemn Man City chants

Pep Guardiola has confirmed coins were thrown towards him from the crowd during Manchester City's defeat at Liverpool on Sunday, while the Reds condemned "vile chants" from the away end. The instances occurred during the second half of a fiery Premier League contest at Anfield, soon after City had a...
SkySports

Crawley 2-1 Newport: Managerless Reds climb off League Two basement

Crawley climbed off the bottom of League Two after a goal in each half from James Tilley and Ashley Nadesan gave them a 2-1 home win over fellow managerless side Newport. The Reds hung on for only their second league win of the season and survived a nervy finale after substitute Nathan Moriah-Welsh reduced the deficit with a superb strike.

