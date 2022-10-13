Our tipster Jones Knows is hoping Tuesday is the day Solly March breaks his remarkable goalscoring drought. Back him at 7/1. Watch midweek PL highlights for free on Sky Sports. A profit of 9.5 across the board from the bets advised, with Dominic Solanke taking just 62 seconds to deliver on his anytime goalscorer prospects at 3/1 (2pts win) for Bournemouth at Fulham. Not to be for the 22/1 on him scoring twice and 150/1 on him hitting a hat-trick but let's not be greedy. Our 13/2 double also copped maximum return as Brentford and Brighton played out a game where both teams didn't score and Chelsea won without conceding at Aston Villa. It really is a funny old game as that Chelsea victory without conceding was smothered in fortune, as Kepa Arrizabalaga performed miracles to keep Villa at bay. Proof that sometimes bad bets win, and good bets lose.

16 HOURS AGO