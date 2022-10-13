Read full article on original website
Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag refuses to speak about officials after Cristiano Ronaldo disallowed goal
Erik ten Hag kept his counsel about the officiating after Manchester United failed to "kill" off Newcastle in a frustrating goalless draw. A packed Old Trafford witnessed a tense Premier League clash on Sunday afternoon, which started with Callum Wilson seeing a penalty appeal ignored. Joelinton twice hit the woodwork...
EFL goals and round-up: Late mayhem in Sheffield United draw; Burnley go top
Oliver Norwood scored a 98th-minute equaliser as Sheffield United drew with Blackpool in a six-goal thriller with four red cards and a late missed penalty. The hosts had looked comfortable following goals from James McAtee and Iliman Ndiaye, but Jerry Yates struck twice to make it all square at the break and Kenny Dougall made it 3-2 to Blackpool early in the second half.
Leicester 0-0 Crystal Palace: Foxes remain in relegation zone after stalemate
Brendan Rodgers says Leicester fans should be venting their anger towards him after the Foxes missed the chance to climb out of the Premier League relegation zone following a frustrating 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace. The home stalemate leaves Leicester with just one win from their opening 10 games and...
Manchester United receive boost in their prolonged pursuit of Frenkie de Jong - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers... Frenkie de Jong insists he fully expected Barcelona to leave him on the bench in bigger matches in a bid to force him out of the club, with Manchester United still showing interest in the midfielder. Manchester United have reportedly...
Gary Neville says Mohamed Salah winner against Manchester City showed what Liverpool have been missing
Gary Neville says Mohamed Salah's "special" goal against Manchester City has reminded Liverpool of what they've been missing this season. Salah's strike was enough for Jurgen Klopp's side to end City's unbeaten start to the campaign and close the gap between the sides to 10 points. It was just Liverpool's...
Antonio Conte's decision to turn to Yves Bissouma against Everton shows the way forward for Tottenham
Antonio Conte's decision to turn to Yves Bissmoua when Richarlison was forced off with an injury early in the second half against Everton was not exactly a ringing endorsement of Lucas Moura or Bryan Gil. But the thinking behind sacrificing a forward for a defensive midfielder, at a time when...
WSL: Man Utd crush Brighton | Chelsea ease past Everton | Spurs see off Liverpool | Man City thrash Leicester
Ella Toone's two goals and an assist powered Manchester United past Brighton 4-0 to extend their pefect start to the Women's Super League season. England forward Toone bagged a brace before teeing up Leah Galton for United's third, all before half-time. WSL table | Fixtures | Results. Download the Sky...
Hull 0-2 Birmingham: Troy Deeney, Juninho Bacuna condemn managerless Tigers to fifth defeat in six
Birmingham beat managerless Hull 2-0 in a Sky Bet Championship game that was delayed by 20 minutes because the goals were too big. Troy Deeney claimed his second goal of the season from the penalty spot 13 minutes into the first half before Juninho Bacuna doubled the visitors' advantage with a long-range shot two minutes into the second period.
Mansfield 2-1 Walsall: Will Swan stunner sees Nigel Clough's Town to victory
A late winner from substitute Will Swan preserved promotion-chasing Mansfield's unbeaten home record as they edged out battling Walsall 2-1. The Stags created some fine early chances, with Jordan Bowery curling a 20-yard effort against the bar from George Lapslie's lay-off after 10 minutes. So it was no surprise when...
Accrington 0-3 Derby: William Osula scores twice as hosts miss two penalties
William Osula celebrated a double for Derby in a 3-0 win but Accrington squandered two penalties in two minutes. The Danish striker, on loan from Sheffield United, opened the scoring on 15 minutes. Nathaniel Mendez-Laing charged forward, his pass split the Stanley defence and found teenager Osula who fired home his first goal in English football.
Premier League betting: Solly March can fire for Brighton vs Nottingham Forest at 7/1
Our tipster Jones Knows is hoping Tuesday is the day Solly March breaks his remarkable goalscoring drought. Back him at 7/1. Watch midweek PL highlights for free on Sky Sports. A profit of 9.5 across the board from the bets advised, with Dominic Solanke taking just 62 seconds to deliver on his anytime goalscorer prospects at 3/1 (2pts win) for Bournemouth at Fulham. Not to be for the 22/1 on him scoring twice and 150/1 on him hitting a hat-trick but let's not be greedy. Our 13/2 double also copped maximum return as Brentford and Brighton played out a game where both teams didn't score and Chelsea won without conceding at Aston Villa. It really is a funny old game as that Chelsea victory without conceding was smothered in fortune, as Kepa Arrizabalaga performed miracles to keep Villa at bay. Proof that sometimes bad bets win, and good bets lose.
Premier League predictions: Jones Knows is tipping up a high-scoring draw in Liverpool vs Man City
Liverpool vs Manchester City is the standout fixture on a tantalising weekend of Premier League action. Jones Knows marks your card. Aston Villa vs Chelsea, Sunday 2pm, live on Sky Sports - PLAY SUPER 6 HERE!. Stream the match with a Sports Membership on NOW. Get Sky Sports. Chelsea to...
Coins thrown at Pep Guardiola in Liverpool loss as Reds condemn Man City chants
Pep Guardiola has confirmed coins were thrown towards him from the crowd during Manchester City's defeat at Liverpool on Sunday, while the Reds condemned "vile chants" from the away end. The instances occurred during the second half of a fiery Premier League contest at Anfield, soon after City had a...
Aston Villa 1-2 West Ham: Hammers record impressive away win to end Villa's unbeaten start to WSL season
Dagny Brynjarsdottir and Honoka Hayashi scored first-half goals as West Ham ended Aston Villa's unbeaten start to the WSL season with an impressive away victory. Brynjarsdottir's smart header (2) and Hayashi's composed finish (11) were enough to secure a first win on the road for the Hammers and condemn Villa to their first defeat of the season.
Southampton 1-1 West Ham: Declan Rice ends Premier League goal drought but visitors held on south coast
Declan Rice ended his Premier League goal drought in style as West Ham played out an entertaining 1-1 draw with Southampton at St Mary's. But Hammers manager David Moyes hit out at the officials after the match, blaming referee Peter Bankes for Saints' goal and telling VAR Simon Hooper he should have gone to Specsavers.
Crawley 2-1 Newport: Managerless Reds climb off League Two basement
Crawley climbed off the bottom of League Two after a goal in each half from James Tilley and Ashley Nadesan gave them a 2-1 home win over fellow managerless side Newport. The Reds hung on for only their second league win of the season and survived a nervy finale after substitute Nathan Moriah-Welsh reduced the deficit with a superb strike.
Leeds 0-1 Arsenal: Bukayo Saka keeps Gunners top and Patrick Bamford misses a penalty as VAR drama strikes again
Bukayo Saka continued his fine form to keep Arsenal on top of the Premier League with a 1-0 win at Leeds – but the visitors were lucky to escape with victory as Patrick Bamford missed a second-half penalty. In a bizarre start to the game, a power cut after...
Tottenham 2-0 Everton: Harry Kane's penalty and a Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg deflected strike seal win for Spurs
Harry Kane marked his 400th appearance for Tottenham with a goal from the penalty spot in a 2-0 victory over Everton, which moves Spurs just one point behind Premier League leaders Arsenal. Frank Lampard's visitors frustrated Tottenham throughout the first half and passed up two golden opportunities of their own,...
Giovani van Bronckhorst: Rangers must bounce back from Liverpool humiliation at Mothewell
Giovani van Bronckhorst has challenged Rangers to strengthen their bid for the Scottish Premiership title at Motherwell as they look to respond to their humiliating midweek Champions League exit. Rangers travel to Fir Park on Sunday - live on Sky Sports Football - looking for a reaction after their demoralising...
Stockport 1-3 Grimsby: Paddy Madden on target as Mariners extend impressive away streak
Grimsby's impressive away record continued with a 3-1 victory at 10-man Stockport. The Hatters, who were unbeaten in five league games at Edgeley Park, dominated the early stages but fell behind to a rapid-fire double. After Ryan Johnson's error was pounced upon by the Mariners, a parried Otis Khan effort...
