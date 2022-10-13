Read full article on original website
Driver killed after striking semi at 100+ mph on I-65 in North Nashville
Metro police say the driver of a stolen vehicle has died after striking a semi-truck on I-65 late Sunday night in North Nashville.
Motorcyclist injured in Clarksville crash
A motorcyclist was injured in an accident Saturday on Trenton Road in Clarksville. It happened about 5 a.m. on Trenton Road between the 101st Airborne Division Parkway and Lowes Drive and Clarksville police say it involved a motorcycle and a truck. The person on the motorcycle was taken by EMS...
Woman kills sister in late-night shooting in La Vergne, police say
LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A deadly shooting investigation is underway in Rutherford County after a woman died in a shooting late Sunday night. The victim was identified as 37-year-old Robin Taylor. Officers arrested 25-year-old Kandis Davis and she was booked at the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and was charged...
Woman flown to Nashville hospital after ATV accident near Lake Barkley
A woman was flown to a Nashville hospital following an ATV accident Sunday afternoon in Lyon County. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says it happened about 4:30 p.m. near the end of Green Road, on the northern shoreline of Lake Barkley. There had been five occupants of the Polaris...
Riverside Drive reopened after Clarksville police handle incident
Police in Clarksville said negotiators were able to reach a peaceful resolution with a person experiencing a mental health crisis on the R.J. Corman Bridge.
Suspect in custody after deadly shooting, crash in Madison
A 23-year-old man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting that killed a 24-year-old and a crash that killed a 17-year-old in Madison is now in custody.
Woman And Child Injured In Trigg County Crash
A Cadiz woman and child were injured in a wreck on Blue Spring Road in Trigg County Saturday afternoon. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say Sarah Dunn swerved to miss a deer near the intersection of Gresham Road causing her SUV to run off the road coming to a rest in a ditch.
Silver Alert canceled after missing Rutherford County man reported dead
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Monday afternoon that 69-year-old Jesse Hobbs had died.
Inmate Dies At Hospital After Being Found Unconscious
An inmate at the Christian County Jail died at the hospital after being found unconscious Monday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say the inmate whose name has not been released was found unconscious and was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health. The inmate was pronounced dead at the hospital...
Authorities Asking for the Publics Assistance in Identifying Subject After a Recent Theft
(LaVergne, Tenn.) La Vergne police are asking for help from the community in hopefully identifying and possibly arresting a retail theft suspect. Officers were alerted on September 15, 2022 that an adult male entered the La Vergne Walmart store on Murfreesboro Road and reportedly concealed items from the jewelry department. The unknown man allegedly left the store without paying for the merchandise. The suspect left the area in a red SUV, possibly a Jeep Patriot.
Teen shot to death at North Nashville home; search for suspects underway
An investigation is underway after police say a teen was shot to death at a home in North Nashville early Sunday morning.
‘Special young man’ killed in crash involving homicide suspect
MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Cheatham County community is mourning the loss of a 17-year-old killed in a Thursday night crash involving a homicide suspect. Landen Guye was in a Toyota RAV4 on Gallatin Pike as it was hit by Deandre Conway, who was speeding down the roadway. Conway is accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Terry Farmer in Madison earlier in the night.
Fire damages large home in Trenton
Fire that began with a floor furnace damaged a large home on US 41 on the north side of Trenton Sunday morning. Trenton Fire Chief Jonathan Stahl says the occupant of the two-story home was able to get out safely. Firefighters from Trenton, Elkton, Guthrie and Fairview departments were on...
Two correctional officers stabbed at Trousdale Co. prison
HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two correctional officers at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center were flown to Nashville hospitals after being stabbed on Friday, according to the Trousdale County sheriff. Sheriff Ray Russell said one of the officers was flown by helicopter to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment while the second...
Sumner County authorities warn about scam calls involving bond payment, jury duty
The Sumner County Sheriff's Office issued an alert to community members about a recent rise in scam calls involving someone impersonating local law enforcement.
UPDATE: Smyrna Shooting, 17-Year Old In Custody
(SMYRNA) Here's an update on the Friday (10/14/2022) evening shooting at an apartment near Smyrna High School. Police have arrested a 17-year old male in connection with the shooting that occurred around 5:00 o'clock in the Ridgemont Park Apartments. According to Smyrna police, an argument began between a father and...
Community mourns student killed in crash
Metro Police have arrested the suspect in Thursday night's deadly shooting at an apartment complex on Rio Vista Drive, followed by a crash that killed a teenager.
