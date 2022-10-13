ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robertson County, TN

Comments / 1

Related
whopam.com

Motorcyclist injured in Clarksville crash

A motorcyclist was injured in an accident Saturday on Trenton Road in Clarksville. It happened about 5 a.m. on Trenton Road between the 101st Airborne Division Parkway and Lowes Drive and Clarksville police say it involved a motorcycle and a truck. The person on the motorcycle was taken by EMS...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Woman kills sister in late-night shooting in La Vergne, police say

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A deadly shooting investigation is underway in Rutherford County after a woman died in a shooting late Sunday night. The victim was identified as 37-year-old Robin Taylor. Officers arrested 25-year-old Kandis Davis and she was booked at the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and was charged...
LA VERGNE, TN
WSMV

Clarksville police reopen road after working situation

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A road was closed Sunday afternoon while police worked out a situation. Police were trying to negotiate with a person they said was dealing with a mental health crisis on the R.J. Corman Bridge. Traffic on Riverside Drive was diverted between Crossland Avenue and Commerce Street.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Woman And Child Injured In Trigg County Crash

A Cadiz woman and child were injured in a wreck on Blue Spring Road in Trigg County Saturday afternoon. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say Sarah Dunn swerved to miss a deer near the intersection of Gresham Road causing her SUV to run off the road coming to a rest in a ditch.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Inmate Dies At Hospital After Being Found Unconscious

An inmate at the Christian County Jail died at the hospital after being found unconscious Monday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say the inmate whose name has not been released was found unconscious and was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health. The inmate was pronounced dead at the hospital...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wgnsradio.com

Authorities Asking for the Publics Assistance in Identifying Subject After a Recent Theft

(LaVergne, Tenn.) La Vergne police are asking for help from the community in hopefully identifying and possibly arresting a retail theft suspect. Officers were alerted on September 15, 2022 that an adult male entered the La Vergne Walmart store on Murfreesboro Road and reportedly concealed items from the jewelry department. The unknown man allegedly left the store without paying for the merchandise. The suspect left the area in a red SUV, possibly a Jeep Patriot.
LA VERGNE, TN
WSMV

‘Special young man’ killed in crash involving homicide suspect

MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Cheatham County community is mourning the loss of a 17-year-old killed in a Thursday night crash involving a homicide suspect. Landen Guye was in a Toyota RAV4 on Gallatin Pike as it was hit by Deandre Conway, who was speeding down the roadway. Conway is accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Terry Farmer in Madison earlier in the night.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
whopam.com

Fire damages large home in Trenton

Fire that began with a floor furnace damaged a large home on US 41 on the north side of Trenton Sunday morning. Trenton Fire Chief Jonathan Stahl says the occupant of the two-story home was able to get out safely. Firefighters from Trenton, Elkton, Guthrie and Fairview departments were on...
TRENTON, KY
WSMV

Two correctional officers stabbed at Trousdale Co. prison

HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two correctional officers at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center were flown to Nashville hospitals after being stabbed on Friday, according to the Trousdale County sheriff. Sheriff Ray Russell said one of the officers was flown by helicopter to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment while the second...
TROUSDALE COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Smyrna Shooting, 17-Year Old In Custody

(SMYRNA) Here's an update on the Friday (10/14/2022) evening shooting at an apartment near Smyrna High School. Police have arrested a 17-year old male in connection with the shooting that occurred around 5:00 o'clock in the Ridgemont Park Apartments. According to Smyrna police, an argument began between a father and...
SMYRNA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy