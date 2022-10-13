ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

SS&C Europe Upgrades Financial Services Offering with Napier’s AI-enhanced Compliance Solutions

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Napier, provider of leading anti-financial crime compliance solutions, has announced that the financial services firm SS&C Europe will be upgrading its offering with Napier’s AI-enhanced financial crime risk management platform, Napier Continuum, which includes Client Screening and Transaction Monitoring tools. SS&C Europe is the UK’s largest fund administrator. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005895/en/ SS&C Europe upgrades financial services offering with Napier partnership (Graphic: Business Wire)
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy