SkySports
Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag refuses to speak about officials after Cristiano Ronaldo disallowed goal
Erik ten Hag kept his counsel about the officiating after Manchester United failed to "kill" off Newcastle in a frustrating goalless draw. A packed Old Trafford witnessed a tense Premier League clash on Sunday afternoon, which started with Callum Wilson seeing a penalty appeal ignored. Joelinton twice hit the woodwork...
SkySports
Pep Guardiola on Phil Foden's disallowed goal in 1-0 defeat at Liverpool: 'This is Anfield'
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola criticised the decision to disallow Phil Foden's goal in their 1-0 defeat at Liverpool, claiming "this is Anfield". City had a 53rd-minute strike from Foden ruled out for a foul from Erling Haaland on Fabinho in the build-up after VAR intervened. Guardiola was apoplectic at...
CBS Sports
PSG vs. Marseille: Neymar and Kylian Mbappe combine as hosts narrowly win Le Classique
PARIS -- Paris Saint-Germain have the bragging rights over Olympique de Marseille after a 1-0 win on Sunday night at Parc des Princes in Ligue 1. Neymar scored the only goal of the game just before halftime while OM finished the encounter with 10 men after Samuel Gigot saw red.
SkySports
Premier League predictions: Jones Knows is tipping up a high-scoring draw in Liverpool vs Man City
Liverpool vs Manchester City is the standout fixture on a tantalising weekend of Premier League action. Jones Knows marks your card. Aston Villa vs Chelsea, Sunday 2pm, live on Sky Sports - PLAY SUPER 6 HERE!. Stream the match with a Sports Membership on NOW. Get Sky Sports. Chelsea to...
SkySports
Manchester United receive boost in their prolonged pursuit of Frenkie de Jong - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers... Frenkie de Jong insists he fully expected Barcelona to leave him on the bench in bigger matches in a bid to force him out of the club, with Manchester United still showing interest in the midfielder. Manchester United have reportedly...
SkySports
Antonio Conte's decision to turn to Yves Bissouma against Everton shows the way forward for Tottenham
Antonio Conte's decision to turn to Yves Bissmoua when Richarlison was forced off with an injury early in the second half against Everton was not exactly a ringing endorsement of Lucas Moura or Bryan Gil. But the thinking behind sacrificing a forward for a defensive midfielder, at a time when...
SkySports
Wolves 1-0 Nottingham Forest: Jose Sa saves Brennan Johnson's penalty after Ruben Neves' spot-kick earns win
Jose Sa saved Brennan Johnson’s penalty to earn Wolves a 1-0 home win over Nottingham Forest after Ruben Neves scored from the spot to lift them out of the relegation zone. Managerless Wolves were awarded a penalty in the 55th minute after a lengthy VAR review saw referee Thomas Bramall point to the spot for Harry Toffolo's handball from Adama Traore's shot.
SkySports
Tottenham 2-0 Everton: Harry Kane's penalty and a Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg deflected strike seal win for Spurs
Harry Kane marked his 400th appearance for Tottenham with a goal from the penalty spot in a 2-0 victory over Everton, which moves Spurs just one point behind Premier League leaders Arsenal. Frank Lampard's visitors frustrated Tottenham throughout the first half and passed up two golden opportunities of their own,...
SkySports
Southampton 1-1 West Ham: Declan Rice ends Premier League goal drought but visitors held on south coast
Declan Rice ended his Premier League goal drought in style as West Ham played out an entertaining 1-1 draw with Southampton at St Mary's. But Hammers manager David Moyes hit out at the officials after the match, blaming referee Peter Bankes for Saints' goal and telling VAR Simon Hooper he should have gone to Specsavers.
SkySports
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says no team can compete with Manchester City ahead of Super Sunday clash
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes no-one can compete with Manchester City this season due to the financial power the Premier League champions have at their disposal. Klopp's Reds have rivalled Pep Guardiola's side at the top of the Premier League table over the past four seasons but City go into this weekend's Super Sunday clash at Anfield 13 points ahead of the Merseyside club, who have suffered a poor start to the campaign.
SkySports
Real Madrid 3-1 Barcelona: Karim Benzema among the goals as Real Madrid go top of LaLiga after dominant El Clasico win
Karim Benzema, Federico Valverde and Rodrygo were all on target as a dominant Real Madrid beat old rivals Barcelona 3-1 at home in 'El Clasico' on Sunday to move top of La Liga. The defeat was another blow to Barca and manager Xavi Hernandez after they were left on the...
SkySports
Aston Villa 1-2 West Ham: Hammers record impressive away win to end Villa's unbeaten start to WSL season
Dagny Brynjarsdottir and Honoka Hayashi scored first-half goals as West Ham ended Aston Villa's unbeaten start to the WSL season with an impressive away victory. Brynjarsdottir's smart header (2) and Hayashi's composed finish (11) were enough to secure a first win on the road for the Hammers and condemn Villa to their first defeat of the season.
SkySports
Gary Neville says Mohamed Salah winner against Manchester City showed what Liverpool have been missing
Gary Neville says Mohamed Salah's "special" goal against Manchester City has reminded Liverpool of what they've been missing this season. Salah's strike was enough for Jurgen Klopp's side to end City's unbeaten start to the campaign and close the gap between the sides to 10 points. It was just Liverpool's...
SkySports
Leeds 0-1 Arsenal: Bukayo Saka keeps Gunners top and Patrick Bamford misses a penalty as VAR drama strikes again
Bukayo Saka continued his fine form to keep Arsenal on top of the Premier League with a 1-0 win at Leeds – but the visitors were lucky to escape with victory as Patrick Bamford missed a second-half penalty. In a bizarre start to the game, a power cut after...
MLS・
SkySports
Man Utd 0-0 Newcastle: Marcus Rashford and Fred miss late chances after Joelinton hit woodwork twice
Marcus Rashford and Fred missed two late chances for Manchester United as Newcastle held on for a goalless draw at Old Trafford. Fred missed an empty net in the 88th minute after Rashford had rounded Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope to set up the Brazil midfielder but he miscued his effort past the post following pressure from Fabian Schar.
SkySports
Premier League predictions: Jones Knows thinks 6/1 West Ham can burst Liverpool's bubble on Wednesday
West Ham possess the attacking firepower and physicality to burst Liverpool's bubble at Anfield on Wednesday as our tipster Jones Knows attacks the midweek card. Watch midweek PL highlights for free on Sky Sports. Brighton vs Nottingham Forest, Tuesday 7.30pm. Roberto De Zerbi has done the smart thing at Brighton...
SkySports
WSL: Man Utd crush Brighton | Chelsea ease past Everton | Spurs see off Liverpool | Man City thrash Leicester
Ella Toone's two goals and an assist powered Manchester United past Brighton 4-0 to extend their pefect start to the Women's Super League season. England forward Toone bagged a brace before teeing up Leah Galton for United's third, all before half-time. WSL table | Fixtures | Results. Download the Sky...
SkySports
Giovani van Bronckhorst: Rangers must bounce back from Liverpool humiliation at Mothewell
Giovani van Bronckhorst has challenged Rangers to strengthen their bid for the Scottish Premiership title at Motherwell as they look to respond to their humiliating midweek Champions League exit. Rangers travel to Fir Park on Sunday - live on Sky Sports Football - looking for a reaction after their demoralising...
SkySports
Women's Rugby World Cup: Simon Middleton says France battle a 'reality check' for Red Roses
England are strong favourites with the bookmakers to win the tournament, a status justified by their record-breaking run of 27 Test victories. But the Red Roses were tested by a strong French defensive line that left them sometimes struggling in attack on their way to a 13-7 win, and Middleton urged caution afterwards.
SkySports
Mason Greenwood: Manchester United forward appears in court over attempted rape
Mason Greenwood has appeared in court after being charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault. Members of the Manchester United player's family were in the public gallery as he appeared in a grey sweatshirt and grey jogging bottoms. The three charges relate to the same woman. Greenwood,...
FIFA・
