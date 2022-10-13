ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolves 1-0 Nottingham Forest: Jose Sa saves Brennan Johnson's penalty after Ruben Neves' spot-kick earns win

Jose Sa saved Brennan Johnson’s penalty to earn Wolves a 1-0 home win over Nottingham Forest after Ruben Neves scored from the spot to lift them out of the relegation zone. Managerless Wolves were awarded a penalty in the 55th minute after a lengthy VAR review saw referee Thomas Bramall point to the spot for Harry Toffolo's handball from Adama Traore's shot.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says no team can compete with Manchester City ahead of Super Sunday clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes no-one can compete with Manchester City this season due to the financial power the Premier League champions have at their disposal. Klopp's Reds have rivalled Pep Guardiola's side at the top of the Premier League table over the past four seasons but City go into this weekend's Super Sunday clash at Anfield 13 points ahead of the Merseyside club, who have suffered a poor start to the campaign.
Aston Villa 1-2 West Ham: Hammers record impressive away win to end Villa's unbeaten start to WSL season

Dagny Brynjarsdottir and Honoka Hayashi scored first-half goals as West Ham ended Aston Villa's unbeaten start to the WSL season with an impressive away victory. Brynjarsdottir's smart header (2) and Hayashi's composed finish (11) were enough to secure a first win on the road for the Hammers and condemn Villa to their first defeat of the season.
Mason Greenwood: Manchester United forward appears in court over attempted rape

Mason Greenwood has appeared in court after being charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault. Members of the Manchester United player's family were in the public gallery as he appeared in a grey sweatshirt and grey jogging bottoms. The three charges relate to the same woman. Greenwood,...
