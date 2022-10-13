ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Park City seasonal workers: Rent is unreasonable on top of gas, inflation spikes

By Ally O'Rullian
ABC4
 4 days ago

PARK CITY, Utah ( ABC4 ) — Seasonal workers in Park City tell ABC4 they are struggling to find places to live with ski season right around the corner, as rental prices have spiked out of control.

Many seasonal workers in Park City told ABC4 they are fighting high gas prices and inflation on top of finding the temporary housing they need for the season. While gasoline prices are down from an average high of $5.26/gallon cents in May, according to AAA — closer to an average of $4.20 now in October — the price of gas was around $3.71 this time in 2021.

Brian Barnes is a ski patroller starting his sixth year in Park City. He told ABC4 he’s decided to buy his own RV after struggling for months to find a place to live.

“My monthly payment on this is less than $400 a month, and I own it,” Barnes said, adding when he’s not living in it, he can also rent out a room in his RV for $700 per month. Barnes said he’s been told that renting a place for $2,000 to $3,000 a month isn’t uncommon, and that requires a tenant to have a seasonal income of between $6,000 and $9,000 for the season. He called the situation unreasonable.

Valentina Foglia is from Argentina, and it’s her first year working in Park City. While she said her budget is between $900 and $1,000 a month, she’s noticed some places going for $3,000 a month being split between 10 tenants. Foglia said she’s been searching for reasonable housing since July without luck.

On top of that problem, she said she’s constantly on the lookout for dishonest landlords, too.

“My sponsor didn’t warn me, like, yeah, there’s scams,” Foglia said.

Barnes said despite more affordable housing and new construction being built, he’s worried it’ll just add to traffic and congestion.

“I don’t see it getting better I only see it getting worse,” he said

Despite the challenges, Barnes said the people he works with on the mountain make it worth it.

ABC4

