Mid-South group stepping up to help the refugees of Ukraine

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — Mid-Southerners have never ignored a call for help or donations when one is put out.

When the war in Ukraine started, they answered.

Before the war, World Ukraine Missions was serving Orphanages in Ukraine.

Since the war began, they have shifted their focus to helping refugees.

FOX13 found out the outpouring has been incredible.

Right now, World Ukraine Missions has enough for two shipments at their warehouse in Holly Springs.

World Ukraine Missions Jerry Moore works out of the warehouse in Holly Springs and he told us donations this year have been like nothing before.

In years past, the organization would get enough to fill 24 to 26 forty-foot-long containers that weigh about 25,000 pounds.

This year, the organization has done almost six times that, making 114 shipments to the border of Poland to refugee camps.

“It says that there are a lot of really wonderful people here in the Mid-south who care about others.” Moore said.

Among those volunteering their time is 12-year-old Avery Vergara of Senatobia. He comes up here to fill buckets with bath and sanitary products and clothing to be delivered to victims of the war.

This is the fourth time the 12-year-old has been here to help out and he knows where it’s going and what it’s all about.

“The Ukraine and hopefully it will make them much more happy.” Vergara said.

Moore shared pictures with us that he has gotten back after the donations are delivered to the refugee camps.

He said he recognizes the items and he recognizes the boxes. In many cases, he said that people just keep giving.

”It is overwhelming and it is a good, heartfelt feeling when you see all of this here because as soon as we ship out, we refill,” Moore said.

