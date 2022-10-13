ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clanton, AL

Rhonda Macon
3d ago

why not use that money you can magically find for our messed up roads? maybe hire a road engineer who can actually build a proper road?

2
wbrc.com

Shelby Co. BOE 2023 budget includes several projects

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Board of Education started planning their budget early in the spring and continued meeting and reviewing until it was presented to the board in September. The finalized budget went into effect at the beginning of October and will run through September of...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

City of Chelsea sees new growth, strong housing market

CHELSEA, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Chelsea was founded 26 years ago and with that has come growth in population and revenue. According to Mayor Tony Picklesimer, the City of Chelsea is doing very well. They continue to see growth from a commercial standpoint and a strong housing market.
CHELSEA, AL
wbrc.com

Important road closures for drivers in Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - With Alabama having three more home games left this year , some really important travel news for you. As we reported on Friday, ALDOT plans to shut down part of the I-20/59 westbound center and right lanes as you approach Tuscaloosa at exit 86. We’ll start...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Talladega demolishes abandoned homes to make way for change

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) – The City of Talladega is continuing efforts to revitalize the downtown and surrounding areas to attract more visitors and residents to the area. Now, grant money is being used to demolish at least 16 more homes that have been abandoned and unsafe for years. The work continues on Davis Street Thursday […]
TALLADEGA, AL
wbrc.com

Li-Cycle hosts grand opening supports electric vehicle industry

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As Alabama’s electric vehicle industry continues to grow, a company new to the state hosted the grand opening ceremony for its battery recycling plant Li-Cycle. The company turned a once-empty warehouse into West Alabama’s latest cog in the country’s battery supply chain. Li-Cycle recycles lithium-ion...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
etxview.com

More Wicker Point lots coming this spring and summer

If someone is looking to buy a lakefront lot in The Heritage on Lake Martin, they better be ready. Russell Lands offered up 52 lots in the first phase of the development and now all but five are either sold or under contract. The interest has surprised Russell Lands vice president and general counsel Steve Forehand and others.
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Event hopes to help black-owned businesses thrive

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As talks of a recession ramp up, a local group is working to help businesses survive through uncertain financial times. “We have master classes happening all day from legal matters, to marketing, and business credit,” Torin Darling-Brazzle, CEO & founder of Ignite! Alabama said. Darling-Brazzle,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Major highway news for I-20/59 travelers in Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) -We have important information for you if you often travel I-20/59 in Tuscaloosa County. ALDOT says it plans to close Covered Bridge Road that goes over the interstate starting from October 17 until Friday, November 18. The I-20/59 westbound center lane and right lanes be closed...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Changes to garbage pickup in Shelby County causes delays

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Some Shelby County neighbors say they haven’t had their garbage picked up in the last two weeks. Effective at the beginning of this month the garbage collection service provider changed from Republic Services to Waste Management. Waste Management said they are sending extra personnel...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

No Contact Advisory for portions of Patton Creek in Hoover lifted

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Jefferson County is lifting the No Contact Advisory for portions of Patton Creek. The advisory was issued due to sewer line construction issues during a system upgrade on Oct. 12. Officials say they took follow up samples and believe levels are in the normal range...
wbrc.com

National health survey comes to Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Don’t be surprised if you get an invitation in the mail for a free health screening. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be in Jefferson County soon to get a pulse on local health. The agency is doing this through the National...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery panhandling campaign asking for donations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been three months since the capital city launched their new Give Smart Montgomery campaign aimed at tackling panhandlers. Thousands of dollars have been donated, but the Central Alabama Community Foundation (CACF) says they need more nonprofits to apply for the grant money to help these individuals.
MONTGOMERY, AL

