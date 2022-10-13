Read full article on original website
Rhonda Macon
3d ago
why not use that money you can magically find for our messed up roads? maybe hire a road engineer who can actually build a proper road?
wbrc.com
Shelby Co. BOE 2023 budget includes several projects
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Board of Education started planning their budget early in the spring and continued meeting and reviewing until it was presented to the board in September. The finalized budget went into effect at the beginning of October and will run through September of...
wbrc.com
City of Chelsea sees new growth, strong housing market
CHELSEA, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Chelsea was founded 26 years ago and with that has come growth in population and revenue. According to Mayor Tony Picklesimer, the City of Chelsea is doing very well. They continue to see growth from a commercial standpoint and a strong housing market.
wbrc.com
Important road closures for drivers in Tuscaloosa County
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - With Alabama having three more home games left this year , some really important travel news for you. As we reported on Friday, ALDOT plans to shut down part of the I-20/59 westbound center and right lanes as you approach Tuscaloosa at exit 86. We’ll start...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Mayor: New trash bins purchased, delivery to begin in November
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin has confirmed that the new uniformed trash bins approved by the city council to make trash pickup easier have been purchased and will roll out mid-November. He posted the following to his Facebook page:. The City of Birmingham has purchased 100,000 96...
Talladega demolishes abandoned homes to make way for change
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) – The City of Talladega is continuing efforts to revitalize the downtown and surrounding areas to attract more visitors and residents to the area. Now, grant money is being used to demolish at least 16 more homes that have been abandoned and unsafe for years. The work continues on Davis Street Thursday […]
wbrc.com
Li-Cycle hosts grand opening supports electric vehicle industry
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As Alabama’s electric vehicle industry continues to grow, a company new to the state hosted the grand opening ceremony for its battery recycling plant Li-Cycle. The company turned a once-empty warehouse into West Alabama’s latest cog in the country’s battery supply chain. Li-Cycle recycles lithium-ion...
etxview.com
More Wicker Point lots coming this spring and summer
If someone is looking to buy a lakefront lot in The Heritage on Lake Martin, they better be ready. Russell Lands offered up 52 lots in the first phase of the development and now all but five are either sold or under contract. The interest has surprised Russell Lands vice president and general counsel Steve Forehand and others.
wbrc.com
Event hopes to help black-owned businesses thrive
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As talks of a recession ramp up, a local group is working to help businesses survive through uncertain financial times. “We have master classes happening all day from legal matters, to marketing, and business credit,” Torin Darling-Brazzle, CEO & founder of Ignite! Alabama said. Darling-Brazzle,...
More than Birmingham Water Works: 10 other utilities handling water in Jefferson County
As Birmingham Water Works (BWWB) continues to make headlines with billing issues plaguing customers and the recent resignation of their board’s chairman, people may be unaware that there are 10 other smaller systems also serving Jefferson County. Those systems, ranging from 32 customers to nearly 40,000 customers, are different...
wbrc.com
Ala. Attorney General asking Birmingham Water Works Board to turn over list of detailed documents
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office is asking the Birmingham Water Works Board to turn over a long list of detailed documents related to the utility’s potential rate increase in a move the signals increased scrutiny from the AG’s office of the largest water system in the state.
Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission receives 380+ dispensary application requests ahead of Oct. 17 deadline
The Oct. 17 deadline for businesses to request an application for a dispensary is quickly approaching and the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission has already seen a lot of interest.
wbrc.com
Major highway news for I-20/59 travelers in Tuscaloosa County
TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) -We have important information for you if you often travel I-20/59 in Tuscaloosa County. ALDOT says it plans to close Covered Bridge Road that goes over the interstate starting from October 17 until Friday, November 18. The I-20/59 westbound center lane and right lanes be closed...
Child who drowned in Birmingham swimming pool identified
wbrc.com
Attorney General’s office confirms Birmingham Water Works inquiry; new reaction from state lawmakers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office on Friday, Oct. 14, confirmed the WBRC Exclusive report that it’s demanding the Birmingham Water Works Board turn over hundreds of pages of records ahead of a potential vote to raise rates. Attorney General’s Office Spokesman Mike Lewis...
wbrc.com
Changes to garbage pickup in Shelby County causes delays
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Some Shelby County neighbors say they haven’t had their garbage picked up in the last two weeks. Effective at the beginning of this month the garbage collection service provider changed from Republic Services to Waste Management. Waste Management said they are sending extra personnel...
wbrc.com
No Contact Advisory for portions of Patton Creek in Hoover lifted
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Jefferson County is lifting the No Contact Advisory for portions of Patton Creek. The advisory was issued due to sewer line construction issues during a system upgrade on Oct. 12. Officials say they took follow up samples and believe levels are in the normal range...
wbrc.com
National health survey comes to Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Don’t be surprised if you get an invitation in the mail for a free health screening. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be in Jefferson County soon to get a pulse on local health. The agency is doing this through the National...
wbrc.com
Generational gaps making it difficult for Shelby County Sheriff’s Office to recruit even with higher pay
COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office just instituted a more competitive pay scale. Their hope is to lure the best and brightest to the county to protect and serve. So far they have found that increased pay hasn’t fully solved their recruiting challenges. At the...
GOP candidate falsely accuses Alabama Democrats of redrawing districts in “dark of the night”
A campaign flyer circulating in Spanish Fort accuses Democratic lawmakers in Montgomery of redrawing legislative districts to shift portions of a fast-growing, Republican-leaning city on the Eastern Shore of Baldwin County into a Democratic district. The flyer in question promotes the candidacy of Republican Pete Riehm, who is looking to...
WSFA
Montgomery panhandling campaign asking for donations
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been three months since the capital city launched their new Give Smart Montgomery campaign aimed at tackling panhandlers. Thousands of dollars have been donated, but the Central Alabama Community Foundation (CACF) says they need more nonprofits to apply for the grant money to help these individuals.
