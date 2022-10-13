Read full article on original website
Related
News-Herald.com
High school cross country: West Geauga boys, Perry and Kirtland girls take home team titles at CVC meet
One position made all the difference in the CVC Chagrin Division team race between West Geauga and Hawken on Oct. 15. Runners from both sides filled the top 10, but it came down to the fifth runner to decide the team title. The Wolverines’ Grant Congdon took 14th compared to...
News-Herald.com
Kenston vs. Riverside football: Beavers clinch WRC tie, home playoff game with 42-25 win
Life as “the hunted” isn’t always easy. The Riverside football team is finding that out on a weekly basis. Falling behind early against visiting Kenston, the Beavers had to battle back for a 42-25 win at Riverside Stadium on Oct. 14. The win not only clinches at least a share of the Western Reserve Conference title, but it also guarantees a first-round playoff game to be held on the Beavers’ home field later this month.
News-Herald.com
VASJ vs. Lake Catholic football: Vikings hold Cougars, 35-28
Momentum and the game itself were in danger of slipping out of VASJ’s hands late in its matchup with rival Lake Catholic at Jerome T. Osborne Stadium in Mentor on October 15. For the second time in the contest, the Cougars had sliced a 21-point deficit to 7. Now,...
News-Herald.com
Mentor vs. Strongsville football: Cardinals roll to big win
Mentor has had its share of ups and downs throughout the 2022 season. Through it all, the good and bad, the Cardinals have kept battling, continued working to get better and never lost their poise. That effort and belief paid off in a major way in a senior night Greater...
Comments / 0