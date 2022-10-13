ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, OH

Kenston vs. Riverside football: Beavers clinch WRC tie, home playoff game with 42-25 win

Life as “the hunted” isn’t always easy. The Riverside football team is finding that out on a weekly basis. Falling behind early against visiting Kenston, the Beavers had to battle back for a 42-25 win at Riverside Stadium on Oct. 14. The win not only clinches at least a share of the Western Reserve Conference title, but it also guarantees a first-round playoff game to be held on the Beavers’ home field later this month.
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
VASJ vs. Lake Catholic football: Vikings hold Cougars, 35-28

Momentum and the game itself were in danger of slipping out of VASJ’s hands late in its matchup with rival Lake Catholic at Jerome T. Osborne Stadium in Mentor on October 15. For the second time in the contest, the Cougars had sliced a 21-point deficit to 7. Now,...
MENTOR, OH
Mentor vs. Strongsville football: Cardinals roll to big win

Mentor has had its share of ups and downs throughout the 2022 season. Through it all, the good and bad, the Cardinals have kept battling, continued working to get better and never lost their poise. That effort and belief paid off in a major way in a senior night Greater...
MENTOR, OH

