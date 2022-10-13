Life as “the hunted” isn’t always easy. The Riverside football team is finding that out on a weekly basis. Falling behind early against visiting Kenston, the Beavers had to battle back for a 42-25 win at Riverside Stadium on Oct. 14. The win not only clinches at least a share of the Western Reserve Conference title, but it also guarantees a first-round playoff game to be held on the Beavers’ home field later this month.

CHAGRIN FALLS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO