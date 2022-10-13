Police: Santa Rosa man, 84, possibly killed wife before shooting himself

PIX Now 07:34

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – Santa Rosa Police say an 84-year-old man possibly shot his wife to death before shooting himself Wednesday morning.

The police department received a report of a possible murder-suicide at the 400-block of Meadowgreen Drive around 9:18 a.m.. The caller gave the address before quickly hanging up the phone.

Several officers responded and made their way into the home, where they discovered two people lying on a bed, both dead from gunshots. They were identified as 84-year old Robert Zemore and 79-year-old Judith Zemore – both of whom lived at the Santa Rosa address.

SRPD Violent Crime Team detectives took over the investigation, but had not determined a motive and circumstances of the shooting by press time.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information was asked to contact the SRPD Violent Crime Team at 707-543-3590.

This is the 10th homicide in Santa Rosa of 2022 and the sixth homicide resulting from gun violence.