mynews13.com
Former Buc Mike Alstott leads Northside Christian with winning mindset
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Rain or shine, Mike Alstott knows what it takes to win. As a former NFL pro that won the Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2002, there’s plenty of knowledge to share. Now in his 11th season as Northside Christian's football head...
USF QB Gerry Bohanon exits with injury, doubtful to return
TAMPA — USF quarterback Gerry Bohanon exited Saturday’s game against Tulane with right shoulder injury in the second quarter and has not returned. On a designed quarterback run to the right, Bohanon dove for a few yards and landed hard on his upper body and was down for a prolonged period following the run.
Longboat Observer
High school football roundup: Week eight
The Out-of-Door Academy (7-0) defeated Cocoa Beach High (4-2) 54-10 at home. Braden River High (4-2) defeated Parrish Community High (4-2) 31-21 at home. Pirates junior running back Trayvon Pinder scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Bulls junior quarterback Jackson Volz, who lives in Lakewood Ranch, threw a touchdown to junior Lane Tomlinson.
First Coast News
Former Bucs tight end Rob Gronkowski's penthouse on the market
TAMPA, Fla. — For anyone looking to buy a place in the Tampa Bay area, there may be a listing fresh on the market just for you. Anyone willing to pay more than $5 million to live in a penthouse where former Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski used to live, now's your time to shine.
Seffner, October 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Zephyrhills hands Pasco its 1st loss of the season in the 65th edition of the 9-Mile War
DADE CITY, FLORIDA- In the 65th edition of the 9-Mile War between the Zephyrhills Bulldogs and Pasco Pirates, there was a lot more on the line than just bragging rights. Also on the line as well was a key district game, in which both the Bulldogs and Pirates have figured along as the ...
Congratulations to the 2022 TCHS Homecoming Queen Julianna Ramirez!
Congratulations to the 2022 TCHS Homecoming Queen Julianna Ramirez! She is pictured with King Eric Ovalle and the Queen’s Court Conjetta Sierra, Reagan Musick, Jaycee Holt and Madison Carr. 👑
995qyk.com
How Cold Will It Get In Tampa Bay Tomorrow?
Brrrrrrr! Our first big blast of fall weather (some might say winter weather) is about to hit us. After Hurricane Ian, we got treated to some early season cooler temperatures. Seems like those first few cool moments don’t come until late October. But the hurricane sucked up the moisture and humidity and brought it north when it left Florida. It was a nice little parting gift after leaving so much destruction and chaos.
wild941.com
Someone In Florida Won The Mega Millions
Someone’s life in Florida is about to change for the better! One person in Florida has won a share of the Mega Millions. Check your ticket because it could be you. According to the Florida Lottery, “The two winning tickets were sold in California and Florida. The tickets matched the numbers 9, 22, 26, 41, and 44, plus the gold Mega Ball 19.” The winners are going to share the estimated prize of $494 million.WFLA tells us that the the winning ticket was purchased at a 7-11 in Fort Myers. No one has come forward yet, but I hope it’s you. Fort Myers just went through a lot with Hurricane Ian, and this will be a very nice blessing for someone.
Tampa Bay’s Best Corn Mazes
TampaBayDateNightGuide ~ Fun Ways to Celebrate Fall ~ Corn Mazes Along with Pumpkin...
ysnlive.com
TURNER BRINGS HOME FIRST PLACE FINISH AT STATE
COLUMBUS OH- It was a great day for Cardinal Mooney golf as they added a State Champion to their ranks. Rocco Turner shot a two round total a 145 to claim the crown. His Round 1 total was a 74, and he improved his score by three strokes in Round 2 to submit a 71. Dante Turner was next best on Mooney with a total of 176. Alex Eckstein was also sub 200 shooting a 183 at state. Tim Reardon, and Joe Zeno rounded out the scores shooting a 219 and a 254 respectively.
businessobserverfl.com
Freddy Williams, 38
Freddy Williams says he used to avoid competitions like the Business Observer’s 40 Under 40 program because he was afraid of being judged by his age. He landed his first CEO role in 2012, when he was just 28, leading the Boys & Girls Clubs of Lake and Sumter counties. In 2016, he joined the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Suncoast, headquartered in Clearwater, as president and CEO.
Lucky Tigre soft opens in South Tampa, Florida’s biggest pumpkin debuts in Carrollwood, and more in Tampa Bay food news
And Florida's first Mighty Quinn's Barbecue debuts in Tampa this month.
cltampa.com
20 underrated new restaurants that opened in Tampa Bay this year
This year we've seen a ton of new eateries pop up across the Bay, so here are some of our picks for the latest restaurant openings you might have missed!. If you're hungry for a juicy burger, or ready to crack open a cold one, we've got some sweet new recommendations for you! From, breweries to pizza joints, it looks like some fun flavors are on the rise.
DeSantis speaks at campaign event in Tampa
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will speak at a Republican campaign event in Tampa on Saturday afternoon.
businessobserverfl.com
Courtney De Pol, 36
Have you ever felt like you’re playing checkers, while the person you’re talking to is playing chess? If not, ask Courtney De Pol about her career journey, and she’ll stitch together seemingly disparate experiences from Annapolis, Maryland; Kanagawa, Japan; Corpus Christi, Texas; and currently Manatee County into an incredible narrative that will, in the end, feel like it couldn’t have happened any other way.
Tampa police searching for missing endangered woman
Tampa police are asking for your help finding a missing endangered woman.
Fifth ‘Skull Games’ in Tampa identifies at least 20 human trafficking victims
Skull Games is an anti-human trafficking event. The name comes from the brainwashing traffickers do to their victims to keep them docile..
floridapolitics.com
Rick Scott says property insurance rates ‘skyrocketed’ in Ron DeSantis’ era
“People are going bare now because they can't afford it.”. Rick Scott again isn’t providing Ron DeSantis much rhetorical cover when it comes to Florida’s property insurance problems. During an interview that aired Sunday, Scott said that rates had “skyrocketed” in the last four years, a time roughly...
floridapolitics.com
‘Sharp as a tack’: St. Pete community remembers Connie Kone
Kone was elected in 1991 to the St. Pete City Council, where she served two terms. Longtime community activist and former St. Petersburg City Council member Connie Kone died this past Wednesday at the age of 91 after an ongoing battle against lung cancer. Kone served six years on the...
