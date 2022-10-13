Read full article on original website
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Jean Boozer, 94, of Monroe
Jean Boozer, age 94 of Monroe, passed away on October 12, 2022. A Graveside Service will be held at 12 PM on Monday, October 17, 2022 at Melwood Cemetery, 5170 E. Ponce De Leon Avenue, Stone Mountain, GA. 30083. Jean was born in Monroe, Georgia, but grew up mostly in...
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Laura A. Calvert, 85, of Loganville
Laura A. Calvert, age 85 of Loganville, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Eagle Ranch Chapel, 5500 Union Church Road, Flowery Branch, GA 30542. Laura retired from Equitable Insurance in 2001...
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Jeffrey Neal Ervin, 56, of Monroe
Jeffrey Neal Ervin, 56 years of age, of Monroe passed away on October 12, 2022. Jeff was born on April 12, 1966 in Athens, Georgia to the late Annie Lois Mobley Ervin and the late Grady Edward Ervin. Surviving members of the family are, daughters and fiance, Blair Ervin and...
2 People Died In A Three-Car Crash In Lamar County (Lamar County, GA)
The Georgia State Patrol reported a three-car crash on Highway 36 East in Lamar County around 7:45 p.m. on Friday. The victims were identified as Kevin Sims, 34, and Christain Sims, 35. The Butts County Couple were heading for a football game.
Monroe Local News
Obituary: Pollyan Mallard Edwards, 95, of Monroe
Pollyan Mallard Edwards passed away peacefully in her sleep October 8. She was a native Georgian, born in Atlanta and a resident of Monroe for the last 22 years. She passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 95. A graduate of Girls High School in Atlanta. She...
2 hurt in Cherokee County fire after 'explosion' from stove, resident tells authorities
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were taken to Grady Hospital after a Sunday fire sent flames through the entire home. The Cherokee County Fire Department said it happened at a home on East Cherokee Drive near Water Tank Road in Canton. Lt. Michael Sims said the residents told...
Georgia Teenager dead after Upstate weekend crash
A Georgia teenager is dead after a weekend crash in the Upstate. The Spartanburg Police Department says, the crash happened around 11 PM Saturday night at the intersection of Ezell Boulevard and Chester Street in Spartanburg.
nowhabersham.com
Week 9: Rabun remains undefeated; Gainesville shuts out Habersham Central
#2 Rabun County took the region race by the horns Friday night on the road, defeating the #6 Blue Devils at the Granite Bowl, 41-21. Elbert County went into the game off its best start since 2011. Friday’s matchup marked the first time the two teams played when both were ranked. The Blue Devils are the highest-ranked region opponent Rabun has faced during its now 48-game region win streak.
Monroe Local News
TJ Maxx in Loganville and Marshals in Monroe now hiring
There are current job postings for TJ Maxx in Loganville and Marshals in Monroe. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on TJX companies career website on Oct. 16, 2022. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to a position being filled.
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Clifton Lee Berryman, 81, of Social Circle
Clifton Lee Berryman, age 81 of Social Circle, passed away on October 12, 2022. Cliff was born on August 2, 1941 to the late Olga Lee Hall Berryman and the late Emory Ellis Berryman, Sr. Mr. Berryman was preceded in death by his brother, Emory Ellis Berryman, Jr. Surviving members...
Police: At least 10 suspects arrested, cited for street racing in Atlanta
A group of drivers have been arrested or received citations for street racing in Atlanta between the night of Oct. 15 and the early morning of Oct. 16, police said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2 Action News learned police were notified about a...
Man with knives running through neighborhood, threatening people shot by citizen, police say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A citizen shot a knife-wielding man in a Gainesville neighborhood Monday morning, police said. Officers with the Gainesville Police Department responded to an "abnormal behavior" call around 7:30 a.m. off Shades Valley Lane. The caller told officers that a man armed with knives was running...
flagpole.com
UGA Homecoming Parade Will Close Down Athens Streets Friday
Downtown streets will be closed at 4 p.m. Friday for the University of Georgia homecoming parade. The parade starts at 6 p.m. at the intersection of Hancock and College avenues near City Hall, moving west on Hancock, south on Pulaski Street, east on Clayton Street, north on Thomas Street and west on Washington Street until ending at City Hall at 7 p.m.
Former Covington Salvation Army employee arrested for misuse of ARPA funds
COVINGTON, Ga. — An ex-employee of the Salvation Army was arrested earlier this month for the misappropriation of funds, according to Covington police. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to officials, on Aug. 17, Covington police began an investigation after reports arose of possible...
Monroe Local News
Early voting begins Monday in Walton County
The machines have been tested, the locations finalized and the 2022 midterm elections begin in earnest on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. Absentee ballots are already being accepted and registered voters can begin casting their ballots at three locations in Walton County. If you are voting by mail and have already...
This Amish Farmers' Market in Georgia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to quite a few goodies. There's always a wonderful assortment of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you go.
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office to host 2nd Thanksgiving Giveaway
On Thursday, Nov. 10 the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office will host its annual Thanksgiving Food Giveaway. The giveaway will take place at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds and begin at 12:00 p.m. and end at 5 p.m. according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office. Last year the...
MaxPreps
MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: Alabama commit Justice Haynes leads No. 8 Buford to 39-27 win over No. 18 Mill Creek
The top-two ranked teams in Georgia faced off on Friday in one of the season's biggest high school football games and No. 8 Buford improved to 7-0 with a 39-27 win over No. 18 Mill Creek (Hoschton). The Wolves' five-star running back Justice Haynes had a monster night rushing for over 200 yards and two scores becoming the sixth player in Georgia state history to eclipse 7,000 yards rushing after his big performance.
accesswdun.com
Football: Jefferson shuts out Flowery Branch
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Jefferson scored twice in the first quarter and didn't look back on the way to a 27-0 win over Flowery Branch. Quarterback Max Aldridge found Zay Minish four minutes into the game on a 24-yard pass to put the Dragons out in front. Six minutes later, Aldridge hooked up with Sammy Brown to double the Jefferson lead.
“We don’t know why:” Family of Navy veteran, father shot and killed on I-285 wants answers
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Daniel Booth served in a Navy for eight years right out of high school, seeing the world and serving his country as a Navy technician, according to his family. No one who loved him, including his 17-year-old daughter, would have thought he would be gunned...
