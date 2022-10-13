ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loganville, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Monroe Local News

Obituary and funeral service: Jean Boozer, 94, of Monroe

Jean Boozer, age 94 of Monroe, passed away on October 12, 2022. A Graveside Service will be held at 12 PM on Monday, October 17, 2022 at Melwood Cemetery, 5170 E. Ponce De Leon Avenue, Stone Mountain, GA. 30083. Jean was born in Monroe, Georgia, but grew up mostly in...
MONROE, GA
Monroe Local News

Obituary and funeral service: Laura A. Calvert, 85, of Loganville

Laura A. Calvert, age 85 of Loganville, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Eagle Ranch Chapel, 5500 Union Church Road, Flowery Branch, GA 30542. Laura retired from Equitable Insurance in 2001...
LOGANVILLE, GA
Monroe Local News

Obituary and funeral service: Jeffrey Neal Ervin, 56, of Monroe

Jeffrey Neal Ervin, 56 years of age, of Monroe passed away on October 12, 2022. Jeff was born on April 12, 1966 in Athens, Georgia to the late Annie Lois Mobley Ervin and the late Grady Edward Ervin. Surviving members of the family are, daughters and fiance, Blair Ervin and...
MONROE, GA
Monroe Local News

Obituary: Pollyan Mallard Edwards, 95, of Monroe

Pollyan Mallard Edwards passed away peacefully in her sleep October 8. She was a native Georgian, born in Atlanta and a resident of Monroe for the last 22 years. She passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 95. A graduate of Girls High School in Atlanta. She...
MONROE, GA
nowhabersham.com

Week 9: Rabun remains undefeated; Gainesville shuts out Habersham Central

#2 Rabun County took the region race by the horns Friday night on the road, defeating the #6 Blue Devils at the Granite Bowl, 41-21. Elbert County went into the game off its best start since 2011. Friday’s matchup marked the first time the two teams played when both were ranked. The Blue Devils are the highest-ranked region opponent Rabun has faced during its now 48-game region win streak.
MOUNT AIRY, GA
Monroe Local News

TJ Maxx in Loganville and Marshals in Monroe now hiring

There are current job postings for TJ Maxx in Loganville and Marshals in Monroe. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on TJX companies career website on Oct. 16, 2022. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to a position being filled.
LOGANVILLE, GA
flagpole.com

UGA Homecoming Parade Will Close Down Athens Streets Friday

Downtown streets will be closed at 4 p.m. Friday for the University of Georgia homecoming parade. The parade starts at 6 p.m. at the intersection of Hancock and College avenues near City Hall, moving west on Hancock, south on Pulaski Street, east on Clayton Street, north on Thomas Street and west on Washington Street until ending at City Hall at 7 p.m.
ATHENS, GA
Monroe Local News

Early voting begins Monday in Walton County

The machines have been tested, the locations finalized and the 2022 midterm elections begin in earnest on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. Absentee ballots are already being accepted and registered voters can begin casting their ballots at three locations in Walton County. If you are voting by mail and have already...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
Joe Mertens

This Amish Farmers' Market in Georgia is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to quite a few goodies. There's always a wonderful assortment of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you go.
HOMER, GA
MaxPreps

MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: Alabama commit Justice Haynes leads No. 8 Buford to 39-27 win over No. 18 Mill Creek

The top-two ranked teams in Georgia faced off on Friday in one of the season's biggest high school football games and No. 8 Buford improved to 7-0 with a 39-27 win over No. 18 Mill Creek (Hoschton). The Wolves' five-star running back Justice Haynes had a monster night rushing for over 200 yards and two scores becoming the sixth player in Georgia state history to eclipse 7,000 yards rushing after his big performance.
BUFORD, GA
accesswdun.com

Football: Jefferson shuts out Flowery Branch

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Jefferson scored twice in the first quarter and didn't look back on the way to a 27-0 win over Flowery Branch. Quarterback Max Aldridge found Zay Minish four minutes into the game on a 24-yard pass to put the Dragons out in front. Six minutes later, Aldridge hooked up with Sammy Brown to double the Jefferson lead.
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy