ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Batali's Spotted Pig 'rape room' shame: Celebrity chef is accused of drugging and raping ex-staffer upstairs at infamous celebrity hangout in new documentary about his fall from grace

A former Mario Batali employee has come forward to accuse the disgraced celebrity chef of raping her in the VIP room of his Spotted Pig restaurant while she was drugged and unconscious. Eva DeVirglis says Batali left her with bruised ribs and abrasions following the 2005 incident at the Manhattan...
MANHATTAN, NY
Mashed

Chef Fatima Ali's Posthumous Memoir Celebrates Her Fighting Spirit

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Chef Fatima Ali of "Top Chef" fame passed away from a form of cancer called Ewing's Sarcoma at the young age of 29 in January 2019 (via Today). But the legacy she has left behind is inspiring. She not only kept pursuing what she wanted out of life despite her disease but fought her way to be respected in kitchens as a Muslim woman (via Bon Appétit).
CELEBRITIES
mansionglobal.com

Tech Entrepreneur Lists Hollywood Home He Bought From Harry Styles in 2019

The former West Hollywood home of pop darling Harry Styles hit the market last week for $7.99 million. Mr. Styles, 28—who gained fame as a member of the disbanded boy band One Direction and has gone on to have a successful solo career—bought the contemporary home in 2016 for $6.87 million and sold it for $6 million, a loss, in 2019, records with PropertyShark show.
LOS ANGELES, CA
EW.com

Kim Kardashian renews wedding vows

If you're not planning on watching the TWO-NIGHT Kim Kardashian wedding special (All Right Reserved, E! Television Productions) that begins this Sunday, at least watch Kardashian renew her vows with husband of five weeks Kris Humphries on today's Ellen DeGeneres Show. The vows DeGeneres wrote are hilarious, and, if you're someone who's never bothered to listen to Humphries speak, you might be surprised to find him charming and sweet. (He actually seemed moved hearing Kim start to say her fake vows — it's like he's actually in love!). Also, it's fun to diagnose Kim's short-term memory problem.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Here's every song and dance on Dancing With the Stars' Stars Stories week

If you love tear-jerking stories, high school nostalgia, and high stakes dance routines, this week of Dancing With the Stars is surely for you!. On the first two-night event of the season, titled "Stars Stories Night," two beloved DWTS theme nights are returning. On Monday's show, the stars will be gushing about their most memorable year, recounting impactful moments that will either make you laugh, cry, or both. Then on Tuesday night, the remaining couples return to dance to songs that bring them back to their high school proms, featuring a heavy dose of pop music from the 2000s. "SexyBack," "Good Girls Go Bad," and "Breakaway"? Say less!
THEATER & DANCE
The Guardian

OFM Awards 2022: Best Restaurant – Roots, York

One day, we will be able to talk about restaurants without referring to the upheaval of 2020, but not yet. Roots in York, the OFM readers’ Best Restaurant for 2022, has flourished post-pandemic but it’s a very different restaurant to the one that opened in 2018. That, says its creator, Tommy Banks, was all down to Covid.
RESTAURANTS
EW.com

'Snow White': So far, which of the two upcoming movies looks the fairest of them all?

Snow White: The classic fairytale so nice, Hollywood made it twice. It's true: In 2012 moviegoers will have not one, but two re-imaginings of the timeless tale to choose from and already, some strong opinions about Tarsem Singh's yet-to-be-titled version (starring, among others, Lily Collins, Armie Hammer, Julia Roberts, Sean Bean, and Nathan Lane) and Rupert Sanders' Snow White and the Huntsman (with Kristen Stewart, Charlize Theron, Chris Hemsworth, Sam Claflin, and Ian McShane) are being formed. Over the summer, we got our first glimpse of Snow White and the Huntsman at Comic-Con and comments from EW.com readers ranged from "This looks fantastic!" to "Looks like a Tim Burton rip-off." But now that we've seen what the other Snow White film looks like, it's time to decide once and for all, which looks the fairest of them all?
MOVIES
EW.com

Keke Palmer wants Aziz Ansari to salvage Being Mortal following Bill Murray complaints

Keke Palmer wants to finish production on Being Mortal, comedian Aziz Ansari's embattled directorial debut adapted from Atul Gawande's book of the same name. Searchlight Pictures suspended production on the dramedy in April after a staffer filed a complaint against star Bill Murray that alleged inappropriate behavior. While she didn't explicitly reference her costar, Palmer told Variety that she hoped Ansari would be able to complete the "amazing film" at some point, which she presumed would require a "major rewrite" in the wake of the headlines about Murray.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy