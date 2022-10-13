Read full article on original website
Former Atlanta Official Convicted In Bribery Case, Facing Jail Time
How Creatives Are Helping to Reshape Cities and Alamogordo
Forsyth County celebrates the return of the Cumming Greek Festival
Braves-Phillies Series Has Hallmarks of 1993 Postseason Matchup
Cloudland Canyon's Overlook Trail Delivers Near Effortless Fall Foliage for Fans Driving North from Atlanta
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Paul Hampton Wilder,Jr. 41, of Loganville
Paul Hampton Wilder, Jr., age 41 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 PM on Sunday, October 16, 2022 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Sammy Phillips officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM.
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: JoAnne Morris, 82, of Loganville
JoAnne Morris, age 82 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, October 17, 2022 at First Baptist Loganville, 680 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. Pastor Steve Morse and Pastor Ronnie Kendall will officiate. Interment will follow at Corinth Memorial Gardens.
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Laura A. Calvert, 85, of Loganville
Laura A. Calvert, age 85 of Loganville, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Eagle Ranch Chapel, 5500 Union Church Road, Flowery Branch, GA 30542. Laura retired from Equitable Insurance in 2001...
Monroe Local News
Obituary: Pollyan Mallard Edwards, 95, of Monroe
Pollyan Mallard Edwards passed away peacefully in her sleep October 8. She was a native Georgian, born in Atlanta and a resident of Monroe for the last 22 years. She passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 95. A graduate of Girls High School in Atlanta. She...
Monroe Local News
TJ Maxx in Loganville and Marshals in Monroe now hiring
There are current job postings for TJ Maxx in Loganville and Marshals in Monroe. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on TJX companies career website on Oct. 16, 2022. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to a position being filled.
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Clifton Lee Berryman, 81, of Social Circle
Clifton Lee Berryman, age 81 of Social Circle, passed away on October 12, 2022. Cliff was born on August 2, 1941 to the late Olga Lee Hall Berryman and the late Emory Ellis Berryman, Sr. Mr. Berryman was preceded in death by his brother, Emory Ellis Berryman, Jr. Surviving members...
accesswdun.com
Hit-and-run wreck leaves Gainesville woman dead
A Gainesville woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run wreck Saturday night as she attempted to cross Mountain View Road in Hall County. A Georgia State Patrol official said Ofelia Elizalde, 74, was attempting to cross Mountain View Road near the intersection of 5th Street when she was struck by the front of an unknown vehicle.
Live Lakeside in This $7.25M Contemporary Clarkesville Estate
Situated in Cherokee Cove on Lake Burton, this newly constructed, 5-bedroom, 4.5 bath estate is a great example of a home begging to become a telecommuters’ primary residence.
Taco Mac is opening a new location in Dawsonville
DAWSONVILLE — Taco Mac will soon open its next location in the community of Dawsonville this winter. Located at Dawson Market at 41 Marketplace Blvd., the new restaurant will be Taco Mac’s 28th location across Georgia and Tennessee. “We are excited to soon be a part of the...
WXIA 11 Alive
Records in jeopardy as cold snap set to take hold of Atlanta, north Georgia
ATLANTA — The first true cold snap of the season arrives this week, sending temperatures across north Georgia 20 degrees below average -- potentially in record territory. Frost will be likely across metro Atlanta. Sub-freezing lows will be found in the north Georgia mountains, and could potentially sneak into some Atlanta suburbs.
This Amish Farmers' Market in Georgia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to quite a few goodies. There's always a wonderful assortment of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you go.
Monroe Local News
Early voting begins Monday in Walton County
The machines have been tested, the locations finalized and the 2022 midterm elections begin in earnest on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. Absentee ballots are already being accepted and registered voters can begin casting their ballots at three locations in Walton County. If you are voting by mail and have already...
Washington Examiner
Georgia officials investigating Raphael Warnock-linked charity
A charity affiliated closely with Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) is reportedly facing an investigation from state officials who say the nonprofit group may not be properly registered to solicit donations in Georgia. The Ebenezer Building Foundation lists Warnock as its top officer and is controlled by the Atlanta church at...
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office to host 2nd Thanksgiving Giveaway
On Thursday, Nov. 10 the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office will host its annual Thanksgiving Food Giveaway. The giveaway will take place at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds and begin at 12:00 p.m. and end at 5 p.m. according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office. Last year the...
'Evil came to play': Central Georgia case back in the spotlight
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The suspicious death of a University of Georgia etymology professor is back in the spotlight as the popular crime docuseries "48 Hours" covers the case. Marianne Shockley died under suspicious circumstances back in May of 2019. It was speculated that her boyfriend, Marcus Lillard, accidentally strangled her but earlier this year a jury acquitted him.
accesswdun.com
Football: Jefferson shuts out Flowery Branch
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Jefferson scored twice in the first quarter and didn't look back on the way to a 27-0 win over Flowery Branch. Quarterback Max Aldridge found Zay Minish four minutes into the game on a 24-yard pass to put the Dragons out in front. Six minutes later, Aldridge hooked up with Sammy Brown to double the Jefferson lead.
New indictment against three people accused of murdering football coach Bradley Coleman
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — A new indictment against the three people accused of murdering football coach Bradley Coleman in Gwinnett County reveals more about the alleged gang ties for the suspects. A grand jury indicted David Booker, Miles Collins, and Josiah Hughley on Wednesday. The 15-count indictment includes murder,...
Clayton News Daily
Fresh Air Barbecue named to Southern Living's Top 50 Barbecue Joints in the South
JACKSON — Butts County’s iconic Fresh Air Barbecue has been named among Southern Living’s recently released list of The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints. “Yes, there is such a thing as Georgia-style barbecue, and it can be found in its purest form at Fresh Air in Jackson,” said Southern Living editors in their review which continues below.
Monroe Local News
Loganville Christian opens new building for school’s athletic endeavors
Loganville Christian Academy cut the ribbon on it newest facility last week officially dubbed the Court House. The Court House shares space with LCA’s lower school playground and will be used as a secondary gym location. Students from all grade levels will have the opportunity to use this space during their time at LCA, whether that be in Jump Start’s before care program, physical education classes, indoor recess or athletic practices and events. The space has already been in use for a few weeks and proven quite popular.
Red and Black
Haunted campus: The unspoken history of UGA’s spookiest buildings
A cool breeze is rustling through the bushes of North Campus, students are relaxing into the rhythm of the semester and the veil between the seen and unseen worlds seems to grow thinner as Halloween nears. The University of Georgia’s campus is undeniably beautiful — manicured lawns and swooping magnolias...
