Loganville, GA

Monroe Local News

Obituary and funeral service: Paul Hampton Wilder,Jr. 41, of Loganville

Paul Hampton Wilder, Jr., age 41 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 PM on Sunday, October 16, 2022 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Sammy Phillips officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM.
LOGANVILLE, GA
Monroe Local News

Obituary and funeral service: JoAnne Morris, 82, of Loganville

JoAnne Morris, age 82 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, October 17, 2022 at First Baptist Loganville, 680 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. Pastor Steve Morse and Pastor Ronnie Kendall will officiate. Interment will follow at Corinth Memorial Gardens.
LOGANVILLE, GA
Monroe Local News

Obituary and funeral service: Laura A. Calvert, 85, of Loganville

Laura A. Calvert, age 85 of Loganville, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Eagle Ranch Chapel, 5500 Union Church Road, Flowery Branch, GA 30542. Laura retired from Equitable Insurance in 2001...
LOGANVILLE, GA
Monroe Local News

Obituary: Pollyan Mallard Edwards, 95, of Monroe

Pollyan Mallard Edwards passed away peacefully in her sleep October 8. She was a native Georgian, born in Atlanta and a resident of Monroe for the last 22 years. She passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 95. A graduate of Girls High School in Atlanta. She...
MONROE, GA
Monroe Local News

TJ Maxx in Loganville and Marshals in Monroe now hiring

There are current job postings for TJ Maxx in Loganville and Marshals in Monroe. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on TJX companies career website on Oct. 16, 2022. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to a position being filled.
LOGANVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Hit-and-run wreck leaves Gainesville woman dead

A Gainesville woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run wreck Saturday night as she attempted to cross Mountain View Road in Hall County. A Georgia State Patrol official said Ofelia Elizalde, 74, was attempting to cross Mountain View Road near the intersection of 5th Street when she was struck by the front of an unknown vehicle.
WXIA 11 Alive

Records in jeopardy as cold snap set to take hold of Atlanta, north Georgia

ATLANTA — The first true cold snap of the season arrives this week, sending temperatures across north Georgia 20 degrees below average -- potentially in record territory. Frost will be likely across metro Atlanta. Sub-freezing lows will be found in the north Georgia mountains, and could potentially sneak into some Atlanta suburbs.
ATLANTA, GA
Joe Mertens

This Amish Farmers' Market in Georgia is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to quite a few goodies. There's always a wonderful assortment of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you go.
HOMER, GA
Monroe Local News

Early voting begins Monday in Walton County

The machines have been tested, the locations finalized and the 2022 midterm elections begin in earnest on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. Absentee ballots are already being accepted and registered voters can begin casting their ballots at three locations in Walton County. If you are voting by mail and have already...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
Washington Examiner

Georgia officials investigating Raphael Warnock-linked charity

A charity affiliated closely with Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) is reportedly facing an investigation from state officials who say the nonprofit group may not be properly registered to solicit donations in Georgia. The Ebenezer Building Foundation lists Warnock as its top officer and is controlled by the Atlanta church at...
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

'Evil came to play': Central Georgia case back in the spotlight

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The suspicious death of a University of Georgia etymology professor is back in the spotlight as the popular crime docuseries "48 Hours" covers the case. Marianne Shockley died under suspicious circumstances back in May of 2019. It was speculated that her boyfriend, Marcus Lillard, accidentally strangled her but earlier this year a jury acquitted him.
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Football: Jefferson shuts out Flowery Branch

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Jefferson scored twice in the first quarter and didn't look back on the way to a 27-0 win over Flowery Branch. Quarterback Max Aldridge found Zay Minish four minutes into the game on a 24-yard pass to put the Dragons out in front. Six minutes later, Aldridge hooked up with Sammy Brown to double the Jefferson lead.
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
Clayton News Daily

Fresh Air Barbecue named to Southern Living's Top 50 Barbecue Joints in the South

JACKSON — Butts County’s iconic Fresh Air Barbecue has been named among Southern Living’s recently released list of The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints. “Yes, there is such a thing as Georgia-style barbecue, and it can be found in its purest form at Fresh Air in Jackson,” said Southern Living editors in their review which continues below.
JACKSON, GA
Monroe Local News

Loganville Christian opens new building for school’s athletic endeavors

Loganville Christian Academy cut the ribbon on it newest facility last week officially dubbed the Court House. The Court House shares space with LCA’s lower school playground and will be used as a secondary gym location. Students from all grade levels will have the opportunity to use this space during their time at LCA, whether that be in Jump Start’s before care program, physical education classes, indoor recess or athletic practices and events. The space has already been in use for a few weeks and proven quite popular.
LOGANVILLE, GA
Red and Black

Haunted campus: The unspoken history of UGA’s spookiest buildings

A cool breeze is rustling through the bushes of North Campus, students are relaxing into the rhythm of the semester and the veil between the seen and unseen worlds seems to grow thinner as Halloween nears. The University of Georgia’s campus is undeniably beautiful — manicured lawns and swooping magnolias...
ATHENS, GA

