Loganville Christian Academy cut the ribbon on it newest facility last week officially dubbed the Court House. The Court House shares space with LCA’s lower school playground and will be used as a secondary gym location. Students from all grade levels will have the opportunity to use this space during their time at LCA, whether that be in Jump Start’s before care program, physical education classes, indoor recess or athletic practices and events. The space has already been in use for a few weeks and proven quite popular.

LOGANVILLE, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO