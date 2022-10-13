Snow White: The classic fairytale so nice, Hollywood made it twice. It's true: In 2012 moviegoers will have not one, but two re-imaginings of the timeless tale to choose from and already, some strong opinions about Tarsem Singh's yet-to-be-titled version (starring, among others, Lily Collins, Armie Hammer, Julia Roberts, Sean Bean, and Nathan Lane) and Rupert Sanders' Snow White and the Huntsman (with Kristen Stewart, Charlize Theron, Chris Hemsworth, Sam Claflin, and Ian McShane) are being formed. Over the summer, we got our first glimpse of Snow White and the Huntsman at Comic-Con and comments from EW.com readers ranged from "This looks fantastic!" to "Looks like a Tim Burton rip-off." But now that we've seen what the other Snow White film looks like, it's time to decide once and for all, which looks the fairest of them all?

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO